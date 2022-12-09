St. Lawrence University earned recognition as one of ALL IN’s Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting for 2022. St. Lawrence was one of 395 colleges and universities named to the list for participating in the ALL In Campus Democracy Challenge, sharing campus voting data with ALL IN, creating a democratic engagement plan, and signing ALL IN’s Higher Education Presidents’ Commitment to Full Student Voter Participation.

CANTON, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO