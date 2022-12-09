Read full article on original website
Faculty Focus-December 12, 2022
Faculty members put their knowledge into action so students and others are able to benefit from it. Recently, faculty presented their creative work on stage, during conferences, and in published research articles. Kevin Angstadt ’14. Assistant Professor of Computer Science Kevin Angstadt ’14 published his article "Synthesizing Legacy String...
Student Body Earns Recognition for Exceptional Midterm Voter Turnout
St. Lawrence University earned recognition as one of ALL IN’s Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting for 2022. St. Lawrence was one of 395 colleges and universities named to the list for participating in the ALL In Campus Democracy Challenge, sharing campus voting data with ALL IN, creating a democratic engagement plan, and signing ALL IN’s Higher Education Presidents’ Commitment to Full Student Voter Participation.
