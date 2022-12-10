ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Tagger Allegedly Spray Painting Gang Symbols Fatally Shot Outside Oceanside Park

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kGGwe_0jdtXr2e00
An Oceanside Police Cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

An unidentified man was shot and killed late Friday afternoon while spray painting what appeared to be gang symbols on a wall outside Joe Balderrama Park in Oceanside.

Several 911 callers reported seeing the tagging incident underway in the 700 block of San Diego Street shortly after 4 p.m., according to the Oceanside Police Department.

As patrol personnel were en route to investigate, dispatchers received calls reporting gunfire in the area, OPD Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza said. The officers arrived to find the body of the shooting victim on the ground on the eastern side of the park.

The name of the man, who appeared to have been in his 30s, was not immediately available.

The motive for the killing was believed to have been related to the tagging, according to Atenza.

“We’re pretty confident it’s gang-related,” she said.

Police had no immediate description of the shooter or shooters.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Police searching for suspects who gunned down young Santa Ana Mother

A Santa Ana woman died five days after she was shot in what police believe may have been a gang-related shooting targeting two juveniles.Santa Ana Police responded to a shooting reported on the 1400 block of S. Cypress St. at 4:27 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.Officers found a woman in the parking lot at 1473 S. Main St. with a gunshot wound to her upper torso, according to the Santa Ana Police Dept.Orange County Fire paramedics treated the woman at the scene before she was hospitalized in critical condition.The woman, identified as 36-year-old Santa Ana resident Maria Del Refugio Mora,...
SANTA ANA, CA
Times of San Diego

Victim Fatally Shot in Escondido; Investigation Underway

A person was fatally shot in Escondido, and an investigation was underway Monday. The shooting was reported about 5:45 p.m. Sunday near Hickory Street and the flood control channel, Escondido police Lt. Suzanne Baeder said. Officers responded to the scene and found a Hispanic male suffering from gunshot wounds, according...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Times of San Diego

Murder Trial Ordered for Man, 26, Accused of Pushing Stranger into Oncoming Train

A man accused of killing another man by pushing him into an oncoming train at the Old Town Transit Center was ordered Monday to stand trial on a murder charge. Ryan Michael Rukstelis, 26, is accused of killing 68-year-old Santee resident Martin Andara on New Year’s Day. Police and prosecutors allege Rukstelis punched and pushed Andara, who fell into the side of a passing train. He died at the scene.
SANTEE, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Dies After Being Shot Twice in Escondido: Police

A man in his 20s died after being shot at least twice in Escondido Sunday night, according to Escondido Police Department Lt. Ryan Banks. Officers responded to reports around 5:46 p.m. of a shooting in the area of Hickory Street near the flood control channel, police said. Police found an...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
34K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy