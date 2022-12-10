ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Contreras, Cardinals finalize $87.5M, 5-year contract

By DAVID SOLOMON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qb5A1_0jdtPe6700
FILE - Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras heads back to the dugout during the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 25, 2022, in Chicago. Contreras is going to St. Louis to replace Yadier Molina at catcher, agreeing to an $87.5 million, five-year contract with the Cardinals on Wednesday, Dec. 7. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — For the first time in more than 18 years, the St. Louis Cardinals will have a new starting catcher.

Willson Contreras and the Cardinals finalized an $87.5 million, five-year contract on Friday, a deal that includes a club option for 2028 that could make it worth $100 million for six seasons.

“Willson is a proven All-Star performer who is driven to win each and every day,” Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said. “The Cardinals have had a lengthy history of standout catchers, and we feel that Willson is someone who is capable of adding his name to that distinguished list in the years to come.”

Contreras gets $10 million next season, $18 million in each of the following three years and $18.5 million in 2027. The Cardinals have a $17.5 million option for 2028 with a $5 million buyout.

He has a full no-trade provision through 2026, then can select 10 teams he would agree to be dealt to. Contreras also gets a hotel suite on road trips and award bonuses.

Contreras, 30, batted .243 with 22 home runs and 55 RBIs in 113 games last season for the Chicago Cubs. He debuted with the Cubs in 2016 and won the World Series as a rookie, an experience he is looking to repeat with his new organization.

“I came here because I know the history of the team,” Contreras said. “I know that this is a team that is looking forward to winning and the whole organization is looking at one direction, to get back to the World Series.”

Contreras takes over for 10-time All-Star Yadier Molina, who retired after spending his entire 19-year career with the Cardinals.

“We all know who the guy is, the best catcher the last two decades, future Hall of Famer, first ballot,” said Contreras, who was the National League’s starting catcher in the 2018, 2019 and 2022 All-Star Games. “But I came here to be Willson Contreras. For me it’s an honor to succeed a Hall of Famer behind the plate. It’s a big responsibility which I take, and I know that every time I step on the field, I do my 100% to win that day.”

Mozeliak and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol first met with Contreras in Florida on Nov. 30. The club started negotiating Monday with Contreras’ agent, Scott Pucino, and the two parties agreed to terms by Tuesday night.

Cardinals catchers combined last season to hit .209 with nine home runs, 48 RBIs and a .552 OPS that ranked 29th among 30 major league teams.

“Adding that bat to our lineup is important,” Marmol said. “He’s got some serious pop, but he’s a really good hitter and kind of lets the game come to him, doesn’t try to do too much.”

The Venezuela native is a .256 hitter with 117 homers and 365 RBIs in 734 career games over seven seasons. He hit a career-best 24 homers in 2019 and drove in a career-high 74 runs in 2017.

Contreras was one of the last remaining members of the Cubs’ 2016 World Series championship team. Kyle Hendricks is the only active player left in Chicago from that club.

Contreras finds himself on the opposite site of a historic rivalry.

“I’m excited for what the next chapter is,” he said. “I’m thankful for the organization, thankful for the fans of Chicago. They always will have a special place in my heart. I played for them, but now I’m looking forward to beating the Chicago Cubs. It’s just part of the game. It’s just part of the business. I’m here, and I’m looking forward to doing everything I can to help the St. Louis Cardinals win.”

Earlier this offseason, Contreras rejected the Cubs’ $19.65 million qualifying offer, meaning St. Louis will forfeit its second-round pick in the 2023 amateur draft and the Cubs will gain a pick after competitive balance round B.

Contreras could earn $50,000 for All-Star Game election or selection and for a Gold Glove, World Series MVP or League Championship Series MVP. He would get $250,000 if he finishes among the top three in MVP voting and $25,000 for winning a Silver Slugger.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

St. Louis Cardinals Sign Dodgers Prospect Guillermo Zuniga

The St. Louis Cardinals signed Los Angeles Dodgers Minor League free agent Guillermo Zuniga to a Major League contract for the 2023 season. The right-hander previously split his six-year minor league career with the Atlanta Braves organization from 2016-17 and the Dodgers from 2018-22. Zuniga was most recently with the Double-A Tulsa Drillers in 2022 where he ranked among Texas League leaders in games (48, 2nd) and saves (11, T-3rd).
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

49ers QB Purdy dealing with injury after winning 1st start

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy’s first career start went about as well as could be expected on the field. Now the big question is how he came out of it physically after playing through an oblique strain that occurred on a scramble on the second drive of the game. Purdy remained in the game and finished with two touchdown passes and a TD run that led the Niners to a 35-7 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday, but he now has only three days to recover before playing at Seattle. Purdy is listed as day to day and would have been limited if San Francisco had practiced Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan was simply trying to do his job, running over to make sure that teammate Kyle Dugger made the tackle on a routine play. Suddenly, he saw a football on the ground. McMillan scooped it up and ran 23 yards for the touchdown, giving the Patriots the go-ahead score in a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. “I looked back, saw it was just me and a lineman,” McMillan said of his mindset when scooping the fumble. “I said ‘If I can’t beat a lineman, then I don’t deserve to be out here.’”
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Associated Press

Doncic and Mitchell clash in Dallas-Cleveland matchup

Cleveland Cavaliers (17-11, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (14-13, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Donovan Mitchell meet when Dallas hosts Cleveland. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Mitchell ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.0 points per game.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Bowles says it’s time Buccaneers decide who they want to be

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers can’t afford to take anything for granted in the weak NFC South. Not even with Tom Brady at quarterback. The Bucs, at least on paper, appear talented and skilled enough to hold off Atlanta, Carolina and New Orleans in a tight division race in which all four teams have losing records with a month left in the regular season.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Vikings searching for solutions on defense after latest leak

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have found a winning formula for this season despite a vulnerable defense: producing enough well-timed sacks, stops and turnovers in scoring range to offset the concerning amount of total yards they’ve surrendered. What if the takeaways don’t come and the pass rush isn’t there? They’re in trouble, as their 34-23 defeat in Detroit clearly and plainly stated Sunday. The Vikings didn’t come close to sacking Jared Goff, who shredded their injury-thinned secondary. The potent Lions not only didn’t turn the ball over at all, they scored six times with only one punt over their last nine possessions. “I think we need to take a look at what we can do to potentially help our guys be in a position to make more plays, be a little bit more aggressive, possibly,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. “Ultimately I think we need to generate more rush, however we do it, and then just try to limit explosives.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Thursday Night Thunder: SRX all-star series moves to ESPN

Tony Stewart’s all-star summer racing series is moving to ESPN and a new night as the network plans to use SRX to revitalize its “Thursday Night Thunder.”. ESPN said Monday it signed a multi-year agreement with Superstar Racing Experience that begins in July. SRX will air on six consecutive summer nights as “Thursday Night Thunder,” which was ESPN’s branding for motorsports programming that started in the 1980s.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
593K+
Post
634M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy