Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is Decked Out For ChristmasS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong windsRoger MarshProvo, UT
Related
KSLTV
An accused serial predator is back behind bars, but for how long?
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed to the KSL Investigators that Joshua Homer, 26, was arrested Wednesday. The day before his latest arrest, Homer was the subject of a KSL investigation that revealed crimes against women spanning the last decade, but sentences amounting to less than a month in jail.
KSLTV
‘Not an easy decision’: Judge orders deputy to stand trial in fatal crash that killed BYU student
PROVO, Utah — Fourth District Judge Robert Lunnen ordered a Utah County sheriff’s deputy to stand trial on charges accusing him of recklessly causing the death of a BYU student whose vehicle he crashed into when the student was pulling out of a Taco Bell drive-thru. Lunnen said...
KSLTV
Road rage suspect arrested following fight with police
SALT LAKE CITY — A man with an outstanding warrant and a history of fleeing from police — who was previously convicted of attempted murder — was arrested Tuesday after fighting with officers and breaking one officer’s nose, according to police. Daniel Lynn Meinhart, 40, was...
KSLTV
Woman stabbed multiple times expected to survive, police say
MIDVALE, Utah — A woman stabbed multiple times Friday allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, which also prompted police to issue an Amber Alert, is improving and expected to survive, Unified police said Monday. Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo, 20, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for investigation of...
KSLTV
UHP troopers pull over drivers going over 100 mph, busy clearing crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — A dayslong winter storm has created serious driving challenges for Utah’s troopers and drivers. Law enforcement responded to hundreds of crashes over the past 24 hours. Even the threat of black ice is not enough to get some drivers to slow down. On Tuesday,...
KSLTV
Family argument over care for elderly father led to Eagle Mountain shooting, police say
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A family dispute regarding care for an elderly father resulted in a man following his sister and her husband through their Eagle Mountain house and firing multiple rounds — striking the husband in the abdomen — all while the elderly father was in the line of fire, according to police.
KSLTV
Two properties damaged in Spanish Fork fire
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Multiple outbuildings on two properties were severely damaged after an exterior fire. At approximately 12:38 a.m. Thursday, crews responded to the fire near 400 E. Center Street in Spanish Fork. Once on the scene, crews had the fire contained in 24 minutes, and it was...
KSLTV
UPDATE: One person shot, one in custody in Eagle Mountain area; lockout at schools lifted
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — One person was shot and another has been taken into custody in Eagle Mountain Monday afternoon. “I heard a gunshot and screaming coming from my neighbor’s house,” a neighbor in the area told KSL TV. As neighbors took cover inside their homes, dozens...
KSLTV
Semi loses control, crashes into concrete barrier on I-215
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The southbound lanes of Interstate 215 were closed for a time overnight after a semi lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol, the semi was traveling southbound on I-215 when it lost control on the slick roadway, slid off the road, and hit the concrete barrier, causing serious damage to the tractor.
KSLTV
UHP: Driver pulled over for going 102 mph in winter conditions; troopers respond to almost 100 crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — State troopers say they responded to just under 100 crashes since early Monday morning and made several traffic stops, including one for a driver going over 100 mph. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said some of their traffic stops involved speeds of 90, 91,...
KSLTV
Utah woman gets new prosthetic legs one year after near-death experience
MURRAY, Utah — Wednesday was a brand new day for a mother of five involved in a near-death accident one year ago. Heather Vanboerum, 51, got new and improved prosthetic legs that allow her to do things she never thought possible. “They feel so good. These feel like my...
KSLTV
Some Utah police agencies find success on TikTok, amid state bans
SALT LAKE CITY — A local police agency said it found success reaching out to the community through TikTok, even as Utah joins a growing list of states banning its state agencies from using the controversial app.All Posts. The Salt Lake Police Department launched its TikTok account early last...
KSLTV
Skier injured in Neffs Canyon avalanche, transported to hospital
SALT LAKE CITY — A person injured in an avalanche in the Neffs Canyon area was finally rescued off the mountain Wednesday evening. The man was rescued and transported to the hospital just after 7 p.m. According to Sgt. Melody Cutler there was a reported avalanche in the canyon...
KSLTV
Condo fire causes ‘significant fire damage,’ building evacuation
PARK CITY, Utah — A condo unit caught fire Wednesday afternoon causing “significant fire damage,” and a full building evacuation. Park City Fire Department said the fire was in a multi-family condo unit in the area of 1000 Park Ave. At least 20 people had evacuated the...
KSLTV
New UFA fire station in Midvale designed with firefighter mental health in mind
MIDVALE, Utah — The Unified Fire Authority’s newest station in Midvale was designed with mental health in mind. Station 125, located at 655 W. Center Street, not only features private rooms and bathrooms for firefighters working long hours, but also larger common rooms. Capt. Kelly Millard said those...
KSLTV
Get Gephardt investigates spike in housing scams
STANSBURY PARK, Utah — Imagine finding a place to live, touring it with your family, paying a deposit, only to learn it was all a scam. It happened to a Tooele family, who decided it was time to Get Gephardt to investigate. It’s going to be a lean Christmas...
KSLTV
Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday
DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
KSLTV
Maintenance crews keep schools safe and open during snowstorms
OGDEN, Utah — The weather forecast can change by the hour here in Utah. That’s why crew managers are often up early sometimes before midnight checking the conditions and deciding how many people need to be called in to get the schools open and clear. It’s important to...
KSLTV
One person injured in Little Cottonwood Canyon avalanche
SALT LAKE CITY — A skier is recovering from several significant injuries Tuesday night after an avalanche caught him in Little Cottonwood Canyon. Estimates of the avalanche had it as big as 100 feet wide. A forecaster told KSL TV that he believed it was closer to 60 feet and two to four feet deep.
Comments / 0