ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midvale, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

An accused serial predator is back behind bars, but for how long?

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed to the KSL Investigators that Joshua Homer, 26, was arrested Wednesday. The day before his latest arrest, Homer was the subject of a KSL investigation that revealed crimes against women spanning the last decade, but sentences amounting to less than a month in jail.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Road rage suspect arrested following fight with police

SALT LAKE CITY — A man with an outstanding warrant and a history of fleeing from police — who was previously convicted of attempted murder — was arrested Tuesday after fighting with officers and breaking one officer’s nose, according to police. Daniel Lynn Meinhart, 40, was...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Woman stabbed multiple times expected to survive, police say

MIDVALE, Utah — A woman stabbed multiple times Friday allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, which also prompted police to issue an Amber Alert, is improving and expected to survive, Unified police said Monday. Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo, 20, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for investigation of...
MIDVALE, UT
KSLTV

Two properties damaged in Spanish Fork fire

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Multiple outbuildings on two properties were severely damaged after an exterior fire. At approximately 12:38 a.m. Thursday, crews responded to the fire near 400 E. Center Street in Spanish Fork. Once on the scene, crews had the fire contained in 24 minutes, and it was...
SPANISH FORK, UT
KSLTV

Semi loses control, crashes into concrete barrier on I-215

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The southbound lanes of Interstate 215 were closed for a time overnight after a semi lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol, the semi was traveling southbound on I-215 when it lost control on the slick roadway, slid off the road, and hit the concrete barrier, causing serious damage to the tractor.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Get Gephardt investigates spike in housing scams

STANSBURY PARK, Utah — Imagine finding a place to live, touring it with your family, paying a deposit, only to learn it was all a scam. It happened to a Tooele family, who decided it was time to Get Gephardt to investigate. It’s going to be a lean Christmas...
TOOELE, UT
KSLTV

Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday

DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Maintenance crews keep schools safe and open during snowstorms

OGDEN, Utah — The weather forecast can change by the hour here in Utah. That’s why crew managers are often up early sometimes before midnight checking the conditions and deciding how many people need to be called in to get the schools open and clear. It’s important to...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

One person injured in Little Cottonwood Canyon avalanche

SALT LAKE CITY — A skier is recovering from several significant injuries Tuesday night after an avalanche caught him in Little Cottonwood Canyon. Estimates of the avalanche had it as big as 100 feet wide. A forecaster told KSL TV that he believed it was closer to 60 feet and two to four feet deep.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy