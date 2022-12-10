ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Disney World Makes an Adult Change Walt Would Hate

Walt Disney created the modern theme park, but his vision actually touched upon a very old-school set of values. Disney the man, built Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report the company around the idea of family entertainment. His version of family entertainment was G-rated with a certain type of naïveté hat was perhaps once considered loveable.
disneytips.com

Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!

It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
disneyfoodblog.com

CEO Bob Iger Comments on the Relocation of Disney Employees to Central Florida

Ever since Disney announced that Bob Iger would be taking over as CEO and Bob Chapek would be stepping down, a lot has happened. We’ve learned more about why this decision was made, what Iger’s first steps should be, what changes Iger could realistically make, and how Chapek’s exit is impacting the company. Now we’re learning more about Iger’s plans as CEO as he holds a Town Hall meeting for employees today.
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

What Happens To the Animals When Disney’s Animal Kingdom Undergoes a Transformation?

By now, it’s no secret that Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom is preparing for another transformation. The Walt Disney Imagineers have set their sights on the Disney Park’s most infamous section, Dinoland U.S.A. Soon enough, the entire themed land will have been dismantled and turned into something new. Primeval Whirl has already been dismantled and removed from the official Walt Disney World website, signaling the end of a prehistoric era.
TheStreet

3 Huge Disney World, Disneyland Changes Bob Iger Could Make

When Bob Iger stepped down as Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO, it was expected, but also curious. The long-time leader was at the top of his game with the entertainment giant poised to grow its film and theme park businesses while making a huge mark in streaming with Disney+.
Disney Diary

6 changes we’d like to see Bob Iger make at Disney Parks

The return of Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO has energized fans, employees, analysts and the company’s stock price. The shocking change took place Sunday night when Disney’s Board of Directors showed Iger’s hand-picked successor Bob Chapek the door after a disappointing quarterly earnings report and internal complaints about Chapek’s leadership, according to a report from CNBC.
disneytips.com

Disney Might Bring the Original Journey Into Imagination Back to EPCOT

Will the Walt Disney World Resort finally restore Journey Into Imagination with Figment to its beloved original EPCOT form? It could be be a real possibility?. The classic Journey Into Imagination ride opened in the 1980s at EPCOT’s Imagination Pavilion and with it, introduced that lovable fellow, Figment. In the attraction, a character designed by Tony Baxter called the Dreamfinder and his sidekick, Figment the dragon, took EPCOT Center Guests through a world of creativity and expression.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Now Available at Disney Springs

It seems the Magic Kingdom-exclusive Mr. Toad popcorn bucket isn’t selling as well as Disney expected, as it has now crashed into Disney Springs, too. The bucket features Mr. Toad sitting in his red “Toady” car. It opens at the back for popcorn storage. Disney Springs shared...
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Uncovering Florida

Disney World's Splash Mountain Is Closing Soon: Here's A New Sneak Peek at the Ride Replacing It

Artist renditioning of the new ridePhoto byDisney Parks Blog. Amid concerns surrounding the ride's roots, a 2020 announcement by Disney Parks Blog stated that their classic log ride, Splash Mountain, would be getting the faith, trust, and pixie dust treatment—by bringing the bayous of Louisiana to their Florida and California locations with an all-new The Princess and the Frog theme. While little has been known about what guests can expect to see at the upcoming Disney World and Disneyland attractions thus-far, Disney's official park blog has finally pulled back the curtain to give a sneak peek into some of the plans that ride Imagineers have in store for future park-goers.
FLORIDA STATE
disneytips.com

Even More New ‘Avatar’ Eats Coming to Pandora at Disney World

Disney Parks offers Guests one of the most immersive experiences at Pandora through its thorough worldbuilding and unique excitement. Of course, this requires the regular addition of fresh content to the theme park, including new culinary delights like those found at Satu’li Canteen!. A Menu Inspired by Pandora’s Bounty...

