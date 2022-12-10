ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Stingrays fall to Swamp Rabbits on Saturday

GREENVILLE, SC – The South Carolina Stingrays (12-5-1-1) fell to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (10-6-5-0) by a final score of 3-1 on Saturday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Greenville took a 1-0 lead late in the first period as Justin Hamonic netted his first goal of the...
GREENVILLE, SC
laurenscountysports.com

James rushes for 41 yards, TD in North victory

Clinton High’s Bryson James was the game’s leading rusher and scored a touchdown in the North’s 22-14 victory over the South in Saturday’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach. James gained 41 yards in 7 carries and scored a 1-yard...
CLINTON, SC
live5news.com

Clemson drops Holiday Hoopsgiving to Loyola Chicago 76-58

ATLANTA – Clemson University men’s basketball’s four-game winning streak was snapped by a 76-58 defeat to Loyola Chicago in the 2022 Holiday Hoopsgiving on Saturday night. The Tigers (8-3, 1-0 ACC) were led in the game by three double-digit scorers on offense. Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) finished...
CLEMSON, SC
live5news.com

Jackson II scores 18, South Carolina tops Presbyterian 68-57

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Gregory “GG” Jackson II scored 18 points, Meechie Johnson added 16 and South Carolina used a 14-0 run midway through the second half to pull away for a 68-57 win over Presbyterian on Sunday night. Jackson has scored in double figures in...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Bolon scores career-high in Cougars ninth straight win

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The College of Charleston men’s basketball team extended its win streak to nine games with a 96-67 victory over North Greenville on Sunday afternoon in TD Arena. Dalton Bolon led the Cougars’ offense from the start with five points out the gate. The Crusaders were able...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

USC Upstate comes back to beat SC State

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Gainey scored 28 points as South Carolina Upstate beat South Carolina State 89-84 in overtime on Saturday. Gainey also contributed five assists and five steals for the Spartans (5-4). Mysta Goodloe added 20 points while shooting 3 for 6 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 11 of 12 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Ahmir Langlais shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds.
SPARTANBURG, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry high school basketball scores (12/10)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry Showcase. First Baptist 72, Beckham 63 - Cooper Kowalski had 25 points while Matty Foor chipped in 22 to lead the Hurricanes. Noah Bailes had 22 in a losing effort. Oceanside 83, Fort Dorchester 49 - Malachi Stephens had a game high 27 points to...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
KTLO

Charleston tops conference foe Booneville for Class 3A title

Arkansas’ last state championship for the high school football season was decided between a pair of conference foes, but it ended up being one-sided. Charleston won the Class 3A title after dominating Booneville 41-12. The Tigers’ top rusher was Brevyn Ketter with 14 carries for 137 yards and two...
BOONEVILLE, AR
Highschool Basketball Pro

Summerville, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Berkeley High School basketball team will have a game with Ashley Ridge High School on December 12, 2022, 13:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SUMMERVILLE, SC
charlestondaily.net

Grand Opening – Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio in West Ashley, SC

Grand Opening of Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio. [Charleston, SC] – Announcing the grand opening of Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio in West Ashley on December 20, 2022. The studio creates a distinguished male grooming experience in a tranquil and luxurious masculine setting. It is a place to relax and refresh your mind and body while indulging in premium grooming services provided by experienced and caring grooming professionals.
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville's Oak Hill Cafe & Farm to close

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Oak Hill Cafe and Farm started as a house with a big backyard. "When I looked at it, it was quite a mess, but I could see that it could maybe work for a restaurant and be kind of a cozy place for people to come and enjoy our food," said co-owner Lori Nelsen.
GREENVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Cooler temperatures this week with a good chance of rain Thursday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure moving into the Southeast will keep sunny and cool weather in the forecast through Tuesday. A clear sky tonight will lead to a chilly start tomorrow morning. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 30s inland with low 40s at the beaches. A sunny sky is expected Tuesday but the clouds will return quickly on Wednesday ahead of our next storm system. A cold front will sweep through the Southeast bringing a slight chance of rain late Wednesday and a good chance of showers on Thursday. We’ll warm up close to 70 degrees on Thursday under cloudy skies before another cool down heads our way for the weekend. We expect sunny skies for the weekend with highs in the 50s and low in the 30s.
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Historic Greenville home offering holiday tours

GREENVILLE, S.C. — You are invited to celebrate the season at the historicKilgore-Lewis House in Greenville. The house has been decorated and the theme is "Gilded Age Christmas." Tours are happening Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1-4 p.m. Tours are...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy