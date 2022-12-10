Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and GritsKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
live5news.com
Stingrays fall to Swamp Rabbits on Saturday
GREENVILLE, SC – The South Carolina Stingrays (12-5-1-1) fell to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (10-6-5-0) by a final score of 3-1 on Saturday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Greenville took a 1-0 lead late in the first period as Justin Hamonic netted his first goal of the...
laurenscountysports.com
James rushes for 41 yards, TD in North victory
Clinton High’s Bryson James was the game’s leading rusher and scored a touchdown in the North’s 22-14 victory over the South in Saturday’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach. James gained 41 yards in 7 carries and scored a 1-yard...
live5news.com
Clemson drops Holiday Hoopsgiving to Loyola Chicago 76-58
ATLANTA – Clemson University men’s basketball’s four-game winning streak was snapped by a 76-58 defeat to Loyola Chicago in the 2022 Holiday Hoopsgiving on Saturday night. The Tigers (8-3, 1-0 ACC) were led in the game by three double-digit scorers on offense. Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) finished...
live5news.com
Jackson II scores 18, South Carolina tops Presbyterian 68-57
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Gregory “GG” Jackson II scored 18 points, Meechie Johnson added 16 and South Carolina used a 14-0 run midway through the second half to pull away for a 68-57 win over Presbyterian on Sunday night. Jackson has scored in double figures in...
live5news.com
Bolon scores career-high in Cougars ninth straight win
CHARLESTON, S.C. - The College of Charleston men’s basketball team extended its win streak to nine games with a 96-67 victory over North Greenville on Sunday afternoon in TD Arena. Dalton Bolon led the Cougars’ offense from the start with five points out the gate. The Crusaders were able...
live5news.com
USC Upstate comes back to beat SC State
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Gainey scored 28 points as South Carolina Upstate beat South Carolina State 89-84 in overtime on Saturday. Gainey also contributed five assists and five steals for the Spartans (5-4). Mysta Goodloe added 20 points while shooting 3 for 6 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 11 of 12 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Ahmir Langlais shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds.
live5news.com
Lowcountry high school basketball scores (12/10)
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry Showcase. First Baptist 72, Beckham 63 - Cooper Kowalski had 25 points while Matty Foor chipped in 22 to lead the Hurricanes. Noah Bailes had 22 in a losing effort. Oceanside 83, Fort Dorchester 49 - Malachi Stephens had a game high 27 points to...
In-state prospect picks up Clemson offer
Clemson has extended an offer to this in-state prospect. Batesburg-Leesville (S.C.) High School tight end Patrick Swygert announced that he has received a preferred walk-on offer from the (...)
KTLO
Charleston tops conference foe Booneville for Class 3A title
Arkansas’ last state championship for the high school football season was decided between a pair of conference foes, but it ended up being one-sided. Charleston won the Class 3A title after dominating Booneville 41-12. The Tigers’ top rusher was Brevyn Ketter with 14 carries for 137 yards and two...
Versatile athlete ‘was blown away’ by Clemson, sees it as ‘perfect fit’
A versatile athlete from the Tar Heel State, who figures to be one of the top recruits in his class, made his first trip to Tiger Town last month. Northwood High School (Pittsboro, N.C.) two-way standout Gus (...)
Top-ranked prospect commits to the Tigers
Erik Bakich and the Clemson baseball program picked up a new commitment from a big-time prospect on Saturday. Lucas Cannady, a class of 2026 third baseman from Lincoln High School (Tallahassee, (...)
Will Klubnik change numbers?
Is there a number change in the works for Clemson's new QB1 Cade Klubnik. Receiver EJ Williams has entered the transfer portal opening up No. 6 that Klubnik wore previously. Some have wondered if (...)
Summerville, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Clemson 'stands at the top' for latest RB offer Streko
Saturday is a day Peyton Streko will never forget. Clemson coaches called and offered the 2023 running back. "I got the news from Coach Sorrells (senior director of recruiting Jordan Sorrells) and Coach (...)
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that serve absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
tmpresale.com
The Soul II Soul Tour in North Charleston, SC Apr 29th, 2023 – presale code
The latest Soul II Soul Tour presale password is now on WiseGuys Presale Codes. During the time of this time limited pre-sale members with total-access subscriptions have got an opportunity to get musical tickets earlier than the general public 😀. Go on and treat yourself, your friends who will be...
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening – Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio in West Ashley, SC
Grand Opening of Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio. [Charleston, SC] – Announcing the grand opening of Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio in West Ashley on December 20, 2022. The studio creates a distinguished male grooming experience in a tranquil and luxurious masculine setting. It is a place to relax and refresh your mind and body while indulging in premium grooming services provided by experienced and caring grooming professionals.
WYFF4.com
Greenville's Oak Hill Cafe & Farm to close
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Oak Hill Cafe and Farm started as a house with a big backyard. "When I looked at it, it was quite a mess, but I could see that it could maybe work for a restaurant and be kind of a cozy place for people to come and enjoy our food," said co-owner Lori Nelsen.
live5news.com
Cooler temperatures this week with a good chance of rain Thursday!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure moving into the Southeast will keep sunny and cool weather in the forecast through Tuesday. A clear sky tonight will lead to a chilly start tomorrow morning. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 30s inland with low 40s at the beaches. A sunny sky is expected Tuesday but the clouds will return quickly on Wednesday ahead of our next storm system. A cold front will sweep through the Southeast bringing a slight chance of rain late Wednesday and a good chance of showers on Thursday. We’ll warm up close to 70 degrees on Thursday under cloudy skies before another cool down heads our way for the weekend. We expect sunny skies for the weekend with highs in the 50s and low in the 30s.
WYFF4.com
Historic Greenville home offering holiday tours
GREENVILLE, S.C. — You are invited to celebrate the season at the historicKilgore-Lewis House in Greenville. The house has been decorated and the theme is "Gilded Age Christmas." Tours are happening Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1-4 p.m. Tours are...
