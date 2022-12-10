Read full article on original website
No. 4 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Falls in Series Finale to Miami
OXFORD, Ohio – A closely contested series finale changed on a dime, as No. 4 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (14-4-0, 7-3-0 NCHC) allowed three goals during a major penalty and fell 5-0 to Miami (6-10-2, 2-7-1 NCHC) on Saturday night in Oxford, Ohio. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Huskies, who close the first half of its season with a 7-3-0 mark and 20 points in conference play.
No. 14 Huskies swept by No. 4/6 Minnesota
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 14 St. Cloud State Women's Hockey dropped a 9-0 finale to No. 4/6 Minnesota on Saturday evening at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Minnesota took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission, scored five times in the second and added three more in the third to account for their offensive outburst.
St. Cloud State Women's Basketball Sneaks Past Minot State 57-55
MINOT, ND - The St. Cloud State women's basketball team strong effort payed off to sneak right past Minot State for a win Saturday afternoon. The Huskies came out on top by two points in a 57-55 victory over the Beavers. St. Cloud had two athletes score in the double-digits with Dru Henning leading the scoring charge with 16 points.
Minnesota hockey community mourning death of 17-year-old player
The death of a 17-year-old high school student has sent a shockwave through Minnesota's hockey community. Charlie Boike, 17, died in a single-vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, near 21879 23rd ave. in St. Augusta, which is about five miles south of St. Cloud. The crash happened after Boike and the St. Cloud Crush hockey team played against Rogers Saturday night.
What’s the Unusual Slang Word Minnesotans Say the Most?
It's the slang word a new survey says we say the most here in Minnesota-- and no, it's not 'you betcha!' Do you know what it is?. The gang over at BestLife.com has come up with a list of the most Most-Used Slang Words in each state. When I first read their article's title, I was POSITIVE that for us here in Minnesota, "you betcha!" was going to be our most-used slang word.
How Will Winter Storm Affect St. Cloud and Central Minnesota?
A mixed bag of precipitation is likely coming our way Tuesday with the best chance for accumulating snow in central Minnesota happening Thursday and Friday. This forecast is from retired St. Cloud State University meteorology professor Bob Weisman who reports there are different precipitation scenarios for the upcoming storm. Weisman predicts the following:
Pristine Minnesota Lake Named One of the Clearest in Entire U.S.
If you're looking for a peaceful, pristine, reflective lake, the state of Minnesota is full of them. But one takes the crown as one of the clearest and cleanest in the U.S. As it turns out, this lake receives much of its water from underground springs, giving it some of the clearest water in the entire country.
Massive Winter Storm Heading to Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota
A large, foreboding, winter storm will be making its way into the Midwest beginning Monday and could last several days, spanning a number of states. This storm is expected to impact a giant region, affecting travel for anyone planning on commuting in the next few days. This winter storm is...
St. Cloud high school hockey player killed in SUV crash after game
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Cloud teen and youth hockey star was killed Saturday night in a rollover crash. The St. Cloud Sheriff's Office reports 17-year-old Charlie Boike died after a single-vehicle wreck in St. Augusta, about five miles south of St. Cloud. Crews responded shortly after 10:30 p.m. for the crash on 23rd Avenue south of Majestic Drive.
Justin Liles: Winter storm is coming
Minnesotans Preparing For A LONG Week Of Headaches ( And Snow )
Sitting here on a sunny Sunday afternoon, looking out the window and watching my neighbors walking their dogs... ...enjoying what could be the last day of calm, no wind, NO SNOW weather. Our forecast here in Bismarck is to keep our eyes peeled and hope the bad stuff misses us, and those who have lived in North Dakota long enough know darn well that it's best to be prepared for the worse. Minnesotans are facing a possible week-long run of snow and big-time headaches. Our last venture through a blizzard was just last month, we are keeping our fingers crossed this one won't hit us as hard - Minnesota looks to be straight in the center of Mother Nature's target.
Winter Storm Watch in place in advance of approaching snow storm
WEATHER STORY: A Pacific low is approaching the Upper Midwest and it is expected to pack a punch starting Tuesday afternoon. We have a 30-90% chance for 8-12″ of snow, especially in Minnesota. Right now, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for large parts of MN. Don’t be too surprised, though, if alerts spread to Wisconsin and the U.P., too, as the system rumbles through our region. By Friday, we will dry up and cool down as well.
Early School Closures Tuesday for St. Cloud District 742 and Sartell-St. Stephen
Both St. Cloud School District 742 and Sartell-St. Stephen are letting students out of school two hours early Tuesday. St. Cloud Superintendent Laurie Putnam is recognizing the winter weather heading to the area and aside from classes, all after school programs, athletics, adult basic education, McKinley ALC classes are cancelled Tuesday.
On the eve of the storm, here's how much snow is possible Minnesota
Models have been remarkably consistent since late last week in bringing heavy snow into the Dakotas and central/northeastern Minnesota and a wintry mix with freezing rain potential in southern Minnesota. And now we're on the eve of the storm as it'll begin impacting Minnesota in full force on Tuesday. Wintry...
High Winds, Ice, Snow Accumulation Possible in SE Minnesota This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters at the National Weather Service are monitoring a winter storm system they say is capable of bringing strong winds and possibly light ice accumulations to southeast Minnesota. Monday morning’s forecast indicates a system capable of producing freezing rain, rain, a wintery mix and snow could...
Justin Liles: Winter storm begins Tuesday afternoon
Winter storm watch: It's going to be a messy week in Minnesota
Snow, rain, freezing rain, sleet, sneat and maybe even lightning and thunder. It's going to be a messy week in Minnesota as a potent winter storm arrives Tuesday and lingers through at least Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for areas that it is most...
‘The Price Is Right Live’ Game Show Returns To Minnesota This Spring
We have all heard the saying "Come on down the price is right" but now you actually have a chance to be part of the action as the Price Is Right Live Tour is coming back to Minnesota. Like many people I started watching the Price Is Right when I was a kid and was home sick from school and occasionally in the summertime. As much as things change it is nice to see some things stay the same.
Is It Illegal To Drive With Dome Light On In Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota?
I was always told you can't have the lights on inside the car when driving at night. It was against the law because it could cause an accident. Is that true?. When I think back to first getting my driver's license I think of some of the things I learned in order to pass the written test.
The Weird Thing That Happens To The Night Sky After It Snows in Minnesota
Seeing as we just received another coating of the white stuff from Old Man Winter, have you noticed how bright the sky seems at night after it's snowed here in Minnesota?. Our snowfall this time happened Friday morning, but this phenomenon will likely occur later Friday and into Saturday: the night sky will seem unusually bright. Have you ever noticed how light it seems at night after a winter storm?
