Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

 

scsuhuskies.com

No. 4 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Falls in Series Finale to Miami

OXFORD, Ohio – A closely contested series finale changed on a dime, as No. 4 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (14-4-0, 7-3-0 NCHC) allowed three goals during a major penalty and fell 5-0 to Miami (6-10-2, 2-7-1 NCHC) on Saturday night in Oxford, Ohio. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Huskies, who close the first half of its season with a 7-3-0 mark and 20 points in conference play.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

No. 14 Huskies swept by No. 4/6 Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 14 St. Cloud State Women's Hockey dropped a 9-0 finale to No. 4/6 Minnesota on Saturday evening at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Minnesota took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission, scored five times in the second and added three more in the third to account for their offensive outburst.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State Women's Basketball Sneaks Past Minot State 57-55

MINOT, ND - The St. Cloud State women's basketball team strong effort payed off to sneak right past Minot State for a win Saturday afternoon. The Huskies came out on top by two points in a 57-55 victory over the Beavers. St. Cloud had two athletes score in the double-digits with Dru Henning leading the scoring charge with 16 points.
MINOT, ND
Bring Me The News

Minnesota hockey community mourning death of 17-year-old player

The death of a 17-year-old high school student has sent a shockwave through Minnesota's hockey community. Charlie Boike, 17, died in a single-vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, near 21879 23rd ave. in St. Augusta, which is about five miles south of St. Cloud. The crash happened after Boike and the St. Cloud Crush hockey team played against Rogers Saturday night.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Hot 104.7

What’s the Unusual Slang Word Minnesotans Say the Most?

It's the slang word a new survey says we say the most here in Minnesota-- and no, it's not 'you betcha!' Do you know what it is?. The gang over at BestLife.com has come up with a list of the most Most-Used Slang Words in each state. When I first read their article's title, I was POSITIVE that for us here in Minnesota, "you betcha!" was going to be our most-used slang word.
MINNESOTA STATE
kvsc.org

How Will Winter Storm Affect St. Cloud and Central Minnesota?

A mixed bag of precipitation is likely coming our way Tuesday with the best chance for accumulating snow in central Minnesota happening Thursday and Friday. This forecast is from retired St. Cloud State University meteorology professor Bob Weisman who reports there are different precipitation scenarios for the upcoming storm. Weisman predicts the following:
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

St. Cloud high school hockey player killed in SUV crash after game

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Cloud teen and youth hockey star was killed Saturday night in a rollover crash. The St. Cloud Sheriff's Office reports 17-year-old Charlie Boike died after a single-vehicle wreck in St. Augusta, about five miles south of St. Cloud. Crews responded shortly after 10:30 p.m. for the crash on 23rd Avenue south of Majestic Drive.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WDIO-TV

Justin Liles: Winter storm is coming

The big weather story is the large low set to cross the Rocky Mountains and move into the upper Midwest Tuesday. This is going to become a large snowstorm across the upper Midwest. Minnesota and Wisconsin could take the brunt of this. Blizzard like conditions along with heavy snow are the biggest threats as of now. The track of this will be key as to what we get. This may become larger and last through the end of next week, as it appears to slow down right over Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
SuperTalk 1270

Minnesotans Preparing For A LONG Week Of Headaches ( And Snow )

Sitting here on a sunny Sunday afternoon, looking out the window and watching my neighbors walking their dogs... ...enjoying what could be the last day of calm, no wind, NO SNOW weather. Our forecast here in Bismarck is to keep our eyes peeled and hope the bad stuff misses us, and those who have lived in North Dakota long enough know darn well that it's best to be prepared for the worse. Minnesotans are facing a possible week-long run of snow and big-time headaches. Our last venture through a blizzard was just last month, we are keeping our fingers crossed this one won't hit us as hard - Minnesota looks to be straight in the center of Mother Nature's target.
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Winter Storm Watch in place in advance of approaching snow storm

WEATHER STORY: A Pacific low is approaching the Upper Midwest and it is expected to pack a punch starting Tuesday afternoon. We have a 30-90% chance for 8-12″ of snow, especially in Minnesota. Right now, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for large parts of MN. Don’t be too surprised, though, if alerts spread to Wisconsin and the U.P., too, as the system rumbles through our region. By Friday, we will dry up and cool down as well.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Justin Liles: Winter storm begins Tuesday afternoon

MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

‘The Price Is Right Live’ Game Show Returns To Minnesota This Spring

We have all heard the saying "Come on down the price is right" but now you actually have a chance to be part of the action as the Price Is Right Live Tour is coming back to Minnesota. Like many people I started watching the Price Is Right when I was a kid and was home sick from school and occasionally in the summertime. As much as things change it is nice to see some things stay the same.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

The Weird Thing That Happens To The Night Sky After It Snows in Minnesota

Seeing as we just received another coating of the white stuff from Old Man Winter, have you noticed how bright the sky seems at night after it's snowed here in Minnesota?. Our snowfall this time happened Friday morning, but this phenomenon will likely occur later Friday and into Saturday: the night sky will seem unusually bright. Have you ever noticed how light it seems at night after a winter storm?
MINNESOTA STATE

