Western Front

Community members call for WWU to help solve Bellingham’s housing crisis

Bellingham City Council invited community feedback to address affordable housing during a town hall meeting on Nov. 14. Community members had the opportunity to voice their concerns and propose potential solutions to the city’s lack of housing affordability and availability. Multiple community members pointed out the part Western Washington...
BELLINGHAM, WA
lyndentribune.com

GUEST OPINION: Is passing Prop 5 the will of the people?

Whatcom County Nov. 8 election was certified on Nov. 29 despite opposition from those who questioned a last-minute surge of votes that came in reportedly though the use of ballot curing by the Yes for Whatcom Kids campaign. The passage of the Prop 5 tax levy will result in at...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Western Front

Growing the gardens

Sitting behind Arntzen Hall on the campus of Western Washington University is a patchwork of garden spaces — small raised beds full of soil, a greenhouse, a patch of growing camas bulbs and a compost pile. As part of the university’s campus, the Arntzen Hall gardens are utilized by the College of the Environment for classes that teach hands-on horticulture and agriculture concepts.
lyndentribune.com

GUEST OPINION: Lynden man lives with grief, learns from grief

This is the second in a series of commentaries from Lynden resident Matthew Hogan, who recently lost his wife Natalie to cancer. Natalie Hogan was born in 1987. The Tribune has asked Matthew to share his journey through grief, which he will do from time to time. My name is...
LYNDEN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Washington courthouse on lockdown, armed person in lobby

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A courthouse in Washington state was locked down on Monday as authorities negotiated with an person carrying a firearm in the building’s lobby, law enforcement officials said. The county courthouse in Everett, north of Seattle, was closed while deputies negotiated with the suspect, the...
EVERETT, WA
scenicstates.com

10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington

If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

Whatcom businesses fined for dumping fish in the sewer

Premier Packing in Lynden was fined $7,000 for discharging fish skin and bones to the sanitary sewer system. This was the sixth time the business failed to screen fish tissue from its wastewater in six years. This is the first penalty issued to the business after years of warnings, notices and advice, according to Department of Ecology communications manager Scarlet Tang.
LYNDEN, WA
KUOW

Did you know?: Why you shouldn't mess with Bigfoot in Washington state

Think twice if you're aiming to go hunt for, or just pester, Sasquatch around Washington. Some areas have laws against that. Up in Whatcom County, the Council passed a resolution in 1992 that established the county as a Sasquatch protection and refuge area. Of course, resolutions are kind of like "happy thoughts" that councils like to pass. If the existence of Bigfoot is ever proved, then the county council might have to pass a more concrete ordinance.
WASHINGTON STATE
whatcom-news.com

Real estate brokers buy Bellingham real estate firm formed in 1988

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Kena Brashear and Peter Ahn, who have a combined 27 years of experience at The Muljat Group, acquired the Bellingham residential real estate brokerage on December 1st according to a press release published today, December 12th. Brashear and Ahn bought the firm from Troy Muljat, the...
BELLINGHAM, WA
nbcrightnow.com

US Coast Guard rescues 60-year-old kayaker in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A 60-year-old man rescued after he went missing near Fairhaven. According to the US Coast Guard, the man was kayaking with 2 others when they were headed to shore. Once they got to shore, the others notice he was missing and tried calling him using a...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Minor coastal flooding possible this morning (Saturday)

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service Seattle office issued a coastal flood advisory today, Saturday, December 10th, due to the potential for minor tidal flooding. The advisory area extends from Hood Canal through Puget Sound inland waters, including Whatcom County coastal areas. According to the...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

