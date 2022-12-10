Read full article on original website
Western Front
Community members call for WWU to help solve Bellingham’s housing crisis
Bellingham City Council invited community feedback to address affordable housing during a town hall meeting on Nov. 14. Community members had the opportunity to voice their concerns and propose potential solutions to the city’s lack of housing affordability and availability. Multiple community members pointed out the part Western Washington...
lyndentribune.com
GUEST OPINION: Is passing Prop 5 the will of the people?
Whatcom County Nov. 8 election was certified on Nov. 29 despite opposition from those who questioned a last-minute surge of votes that came in reportedly though the use of ballot curing by the Yes for Whatcom Kids campaign. The passage of the Prop 5 tax levy will result in at...
Western Front
Growing the gardens
Sitting behind Arntzen Hall on the campus of Western Washington University is a patchwork of garden spaces — small raised beds full of soil, a greenhouse, a patch of growing camas bulbs and a compost pile. As part of the university’s campus, the Arntzen Hall gardens are utilized by the College of the Environment for classes that teach hands-on horticulture and agriculture concepts.
lyndentribune.com
GUEST OPINION: Lynden man lives with grief, learns from grief
This is the second in a series of commentaries from Lynden resident Matthew Hogan, who recently lost his wife Natalie to cancer. Natalie Hogan was born in 1987. The Tribune has asked Matthew to share his journey through grief, which he will do from time to time. My name is...
Northern giant hornets not yet eradicated in Washington, but state happy with 2022
Japanese beetles and spongy moths are other invasive species that have been found in Washington state over the last few years.
whatcom-news.com
Mask wearing recommended by health officers and healthcare professionals across WA
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom County Health Department published the following open letter from 12 county health officers and 25 healthcare professionals from across Washington State today, Friday, December 9th. Communities across our state and around the U.S. are experiencing an unprecedented surge in viral respiratory illnesses, including respiratory...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington courthouse on lockdown, armed person in lobby
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A courthouse in Washington state was locked down on Monday as authorities negotiated with an person carrying a firearm in the building’s lobby, law enforcement officials said. The county courthouse in Everett, north of Seattle, was closed while deputies negotiated with the suspect, the...
scenicstates.com
10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington
If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
‘Tri-demic’ is hitting Whatcom hard. Here’s what health officials urge you to do
Concern over rapid rise in respiratory illnesses prompts health officials to issue joint statement .
Tri-City Herald
Whatcom businesses fined for dumping fish in the sewer
Premier Packing in Lynden was fined $7,000 for discharging fish skin and bones to the sanitary sewer system. This was the sixth time the business failed to screen fish tissue from its wastewater in six years. This is the first penalty issued to the business after years of warnings, notices and advice, according to Department of Ecology communications manager Scarlet Tang.
KUOW
Did you know?: Why you shouldn't mess with Bigfoot in Washington state
Think twice if you're aiming to go hunt for, or just pester, Sasquatch around Washington. Some areas have laws against that. Up in Whatcom County, the Council passed a resolution in 1992 that established the county as a Sasquatch protection and refuge area. Of course, resolutions are kind of like "happy thoughts" that councils like to pass. If the existence of Bigfoot is ever proved, then the county council might have to pass a more concrete ordinance.
Standoff with armed gunman ends peacefully at Snohomish Co. govt. complex in Everett
A standoff with an armed man has ended at Snohomish County’s government campus in Everett. There were no injuries and a suspect is in custody, according to officials. The buildings were locked down for several hours due to the incident. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s office says the suspect was...
KOMO News
Family calls for accountability after repeat offender hits and kills father
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — An outraged family is demanding accountability, after a father and grandfather was killed in a motorcycle crash by a repeat offender running away from police. The suspect, Michael Icenhour, 30 had a history of crime and dangerous driving, but a series of new policing policies allowed...
King, Pierce, Snohomish counties now all recommending masks indoors amid concerns over ‘tripledemic’
SEATTLE — Health authorities in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties are recommending that people wear masks in indoor public spaces as viral respiratory illnesses are circulating across the state and country. The respiratory illnesses of concern include the flu, RSV and COVID-19. Public Health - Seattle & King County,...
whatcom-news.com
Real estate brokers buy Bellingham real estate firm formed in 1988
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Kena Brashear and Peter Ahn, who have a combined 27 years of experience at The Muljat Group, acquired the Bellingham residential real estate brokerage on December 1st according to a press release published today, December 12th. Brashear and Ahn bought the firm from Troy Muljat, the...
License revoked for Bellingham caregiver accused of stabbing woman in his care
A caregiver cannot practice without certification and the state health department case management team had planned to review the incident.
nbcrightnow.com
US Coast Guard rescues 60-year-old kayaker in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A 60-year-old man rescued after he went missing near Fairhaven. According to the US Coast Guard, the man was kayaking with 2 others when they were headed to shore. Once they got to shore, the others notice he was missing and tried calling him using a...
Man dies in apparent accident at Whatcom ski area
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his friends and family for this loss,” said Gwyn Howat, ski area CEO.
Where can I eat out on Christmas Day? These Whatcom restaurants are offering special meals
Don’t want to cook on Christmas Day? These local Bellingham restaurants will be open, and offering special breakfasts, lunches and dinners.
whatcom-news.com
Minor coastal flooding possible this morning (Saturday)
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service Seattle office issued a coastal flood advisory today, Saturday, December 10th, due to the potential for minor tidal flooding. The advisory area extends from Hood Canal through Puget Sound inland waters, including Whatcom County coastal areas. According to the...
