Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone RecordsCops And CrimeBaltimore, MD
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Related
Wbaltv.com
Northeast Baltimore landmark known for its snowballs hits the market
A 100-year-old snowball landmark in northeast Baltimore is up for grabs. Walther Gardens is hitting the market on Monday after its current owners decided to hang up their garden trowels and snowball recipes and move on. "I'm ready for another project that is a little less work," said Matthew Wittek,...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Jewelry chain shifts HQ to Times Square from Baltimore
There’s life in the Times Square office market despite recent exits of several large tenants. Trend-setting lab-made jewelry chain Pandora is moving its US headquarters from Baltimore to 1540 Broadway, the former Bertelsmann Building, taking 27,936 square feet on the 35th floor. The asking rent on the 15-year lease was $82 per square foot, sources said.
Wbaltv.com
Janet Jackson's 'Together Again' tour to stop in Baltimore
Janet Jackson's North American "Together Again" tour will stop in Baltimore in May. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee on Monday announced her return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 33-city tour will start spring...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Brightview Senior Living to use $202 million fund to develop new properties
Baltimore-based Brightview Senior Living has raised $202 million in a new fund that the company will use to develop eight or nine new senior living communities over the next three years, CEO and President Doug Dollenberg told the McKnight’s Business Daily Friday. It is the company’s eighth private investment fund.
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland location
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the country just opened another new restaurant location in Maryland. Read on to learn more. On December 12, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Baltimore.
Maryland witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object
Man looking out a window.Photo byRadu FlorinonUnsplash. A Maryland witness at Grasonville reported watching a low-flying, triangle-shaped object slowly crossing the sky at about 3:27 a.m. on January 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Lobster food truck that won "Shark Tank" deal is coming to Baltimore
A Maine-lobster-based food truck that won a deal on "Shark Tank" is now planning to set up shop in Maryland.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 21: Manor Tavern and Inverness in beautiful Monkton
The 21st day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland we began an adventure at The Manor Tavern in Monkton that ended a week later on August 28th with an amazing crab cake at the bar and at Inverness Brewing right around the corner. A beautiful part of Maryland to explore!
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in Maryland
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Maryland is home to dozens of different buffets but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest. They put together a list of some of the best and most delicious buffets in the country and Baltimore's Nepal House made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WTOP
Jukeboxes to bar stools: How you can own Silver Diner memorabilia
Rockville, Maryland-based Silver Diner will open its newest location in Arlington, Virginia’s Ballston on Dec. 14 while simultaneously closing its nearby Clarendon location — and it is currently auctioning off some of the Clarendon location’s nostalgic memorabilia for charity. It is also holding a raffle for some...
coastalreview.org
Officials accelerate Hampstead bypass proposed timeline
The U.S. 17 Hampstead bypass proposed construction timeline has been accelerated, officials announced Monday. Construction of the first portion of the Hampstead Bypass, from N.C. 210 to north of Hampstead, began earlier this year. Plans to begin the second portion of the project, N.C. 140 to N.C. 210, are to move from fall 2026 to summer 2025.
weaa.org
Baltimore cheesecake maker signs contract with Kroger to sell deserts in stores nationwide
(Baltimore, MD) -- A Baltimore cheesecake manufacturer has signed a contract to sell its cakes nationwide through Kroger grocery stores. Hiatus Cheesecake is raising up to $124,000 to hire more employees and expand its manufacturing capabilities. Company officials say they also plan to buy a new delivery vehicle so they...
mocoshow.com
MoCo Restaurants Dominate Yelp’s “Top 25 places to eat in the MD Burbs” List
Earlier this year, the local “Yelp MD Burbs” part of Yelp released its list of “Top 25 Places to Eat in MD Burbs” list and 15 of the 25 restaurants on the list are in Montgomery County, including four of the top five. Yelp is a popular company that publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses with a major focus on restaurants. The Montgomery County restaurants that made the list can be seen below (most pictures courtesy of Taste MoCo):
Wbaltv.com
Community converges for vigil to honor up-and-coming real estate mogul Jalil George
CATONSVILLE, Md. — The community converged Saturday night in Catonsville to honor the life of a shooting victim in Park Heights. Jalil George, 24, who was fatally shot Wednesday, had a big circle of support show up for him to make sure he's remembered as someone who represents hope for a better tomorrow.
Wbaltv.com
'Shark Tank'-featured Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Maryland
A fast-growing lobster roll franchise with food trucks and storefronts in 20 states is coming to the region. Cousins Maine Lobster, which got its start as a single food truck in Los Angeles a decade ago, has struck a deal with one of its existing franchisees to bring six food trucks to Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia over the next 18 months. It is the first multiunit franchise agreement for the company since it began franchising its food truck concept in 2014.
PLANetizen
Baltimore’s Red Line Rail Project Back on the Table Thanks to New Governor
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore (D) recently promised to build the Red Line rail line planned for a 14-mile stretch in Baltimore. Moore’s predecessor, current Governor Larry Hogan (R), canceled the project in 2015. Kriston Capps has the scoop on one of the most potentially momentous outcomes for transit to...
Wbaltv.com
Up-and-coming real estate investor killed in recent Park Heights shooting
A young man who had dreams of making Baltimore a better place was killed in Park Heights. Jalil George, 24, was fatally shot Thursday as he walked through a potential investment property in Park Heights. After a number of shootings in the Park Heights neighborhood over recent days, police have...
mymcmedia.org
Olney’s Winter City Lights Offers Fun Option for Holidays
County residents have several options for holiday light displays in Montgomery County. The latest entry is called Winter City Lights in Olney located in the same venue where the popular Field of Screams attraction has resided for years. Winter City Lights features a 1.5 mile long trail of Christmas lights,...
macaronikid.com
THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride returns this holiday season at the B&O!
DO YOU BELIEVE? THE POLAR EXPRESSTM TRAIN RIDE RETURNS TO BALTIMORE AT THE B&O RAILROAD MUSEUM!. Tickets Now Available for a Magical Experience at the B&O Railroad Museum. B&O’s Railroad Museum has partnered with Macaroni KID South Baltimore to bring you a giveaway for a family 4 pack for B&O’s THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride! Enter HERE!
Nottingham MD
30 Baltimore-area businesses receive $1.8 million in Project Restore funds
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced awards for 376 businesses through Project Restore, an economic recovery initiative that provides financial incentives for small businesses to revitalize vacant retail and commercial spaces. A total of 376 businesses in all 23 counties and Baltimore City will receive $24.5 million through...
Comments / 1