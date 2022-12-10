ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, MD

Wbaltv.com

Northeast Baltimore landmark known for its snowballs hits the market

A 100-year-old snowball landmark in northeast Baltimore is up for grabs. Walther Gardens is hitting the market on Monday after its current owners decided to hang up their garden trowels and snowball recipes and move on. "I'm ready for another project that is a little less work," said Matthew Wittek,...
BALTIMORE, MD
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Jewelry chain shifts HQ to Times Square from Baltimore

There’s life in the Times Square office market despite recent exits of several large tenants. Trend-setting lab-made jewelry chain Pandora is moving its US headquarters from Baltimore to 1540 Broadway, the former Bertelsmann Building, taking 27,936 square feet on the 35th floor. The asking rent on the 15-year lease was $82 per square foot, sources said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Janet Jackson's 'Together Again' tour to stop in Baltimore

Janet Jackson's North American "Together Again" tour will stop in Baltimore in May. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee on Monday announced her return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 33-city tour will start spring...
BALTIMORE, MD
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Brightview Senior Living to use $202 million fund to develop new properties

Baltimore-based Brightview Senior Living has raised $202 million in a new fund that the company will use to develop eight or nine new senior living communities over the next three years, CEO and President Doug Dollenberg told the McKnight’s Business Daily Friday. It is the company’s eighth private investment fund.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 21: Manor Tavern and Inverness in beautiful Monkton

The 21st day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland we began an adventure at The Manor Tavern in Monkton that ended a week later on August 28th with an amazing crab cake at the bar and at Inverness Brewing right around the corner. A beautiful part of Maryland to explore!
MONKTON, MD
Travel Maven

This Buffet has Been Named the Best in Maryland

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Maryland is home to dozens of different buffets but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest. They put together a list of some of the best and most delicious buffets in the country and Baltimore's Nepal House made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Jukeboxes to bar stools: How you can own Silver Diner memorabilia

Rockville, Maryland-based Silver Diner will open its newest location in Arlington, Virginia’s Ballston on Dec. 14 while simultaneously closing its nearby Clarendon location — and it is currently auctioning off some of the Clarendon location’s nostalgic memorabilia for charity. It is also holding a raffle for some...
ROCKVILLE, MD
coastalreview.org

Officials accelerate Hampstead bypass proposed timeline

The U.S. 17 Hampstead bypass proposed construction timeline has been accelerated, officials announced Monday. Construction of the first portion of the Hampstead Bypass, from N.C. 210 to north of Hampstead, began earlier this year. Plans to begin the second portion of the project, N.C. 140 to N.C. 210, are to move from fall 2026 to summer 2025.
HAMPSTEAD, MD
mocoshow.com

MoCo Restaurants Dominate Yelp’s “Top 25 places to eat in the MD Burbs” List

Earlier this year, the local “Yelp MD Burbs” part of Yelp released its list of “Top 25 Places to Eat in MD Burbs” list and 15 of the 25 restaurants on the list are in Montgomery County, including four of the top five. Yelp is a popular company that publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses with a major focus on restaurants. The Montgomery County restaurants that made the list can be seen below (most pictures courtesy of Taste MoCo):
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

'Shark Tank'-featured Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Maryland

A fast-growing lobster roll franchise with food trucks and storefronts in 20 states is coming to the region. Cousins Maine Lobster, which got its start as a single food truck in Los Angeles a decade ago, has struck a deal with one of its existing franchisees to bring six food trucks to Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia over the next 18 months. It is the first multiunit franchise agreement for the company since it began franchising its food truck concept in 2014.
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

Olney’s Winter City Lights Offers Fun Option for Holidays

County residents have several options for holiday light displays in Montgomery County. The latest entry is called Winter City Lights in Olney located in the same venue where the popular Field of Screams attraction has resided for years. Winter City Lights features a 1.5 mile long trail of Christmas lights,...
OLNEY, MD
macaronikid.com

THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride returns this holiday season at the B&O!

DO YOU BELIEVE? THE POLAR EXPRESSTM TRAIN RIDE RETURNS TO BALTIMORE AT THE B&O RAILROAD MUSEUM!. Tickets Now Available for a Magical Experience at the B&O Railroad Museum. B&O’s Railroad Museum has partnered with Macaroni KID South Baltimore to bring you a giveaway for a family 4 pack for B&O’s THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride! Enter HERE!
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

30 Baltimore-area businesses receive $1.8 million in Project Restore funds

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced awards for 376 businesses through Project Restore, an economic recovery initiative that provides financial incentives for small businesses to revitalize vacant retail and commercial spaces. A total of 376 businesses in all 23 counties and Baltimore City will receive $24.5 million through...
BALTIMORE, MD

