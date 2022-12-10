ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Explore a Stately London Manor with Surprisingly Fun Interiors Listed for £17.5M

For those who have dreams of living a luxe London life, look no further than River Grounds Manor. Located on the outskirts of London near Richmond, it’s a brick country house guarded by gates to add to its stately feel. The home is listed for £17,500,000, which roughly converts to $20,588,235, perfect for someone with deep pockets looking to escape the bustle of city living while still remaining close by.
Orchid-shaped villa is rare beautiful combination of nature-inspired architecture and luxurious living

Orchids are some of the most famously precious plant species just for how specific their cultivation needs are. An orchid is easily 30-50 times more expensive than a rose, so it only made sense that Thilina Liyanage chose that flower as inspiration for his luxury villa design, located somewhere on the banks of a rocky creek. The Orchid Villa is a rather eye-catching jewel emerging out of the wilderness. The luxury holiday home sits away from civilization, providing its residents with the perfect getaway residence for a weekend or two. The multi-level residence comes with living quarters on the lower floor, a private pool on the terrace, and a cantilever hammock that hangs right above an adjoining lake, giving you an incredible lounging spot to watch the sunsets.
This Award-Winning $13 Million Hillside Mansion ‘Floats’ Above Los Angeles to Offer Epic Views of the City

If you’re in the market for a modernist mansion with epic views, head for the Hollywood Hills.  A Los Angeles estate that formerly belonged to fashion designer Randolph Duke just listed for $13 million, and with it comes panoramic vistas that stretch all the way out to the Pacific Ocean. Reimagined by LA-based firm XTEN Architecture in 2004, the cantilevered home is built into a sloping hillside and seems to float above the city. The eye-catching abode even won the American Institute of Architects award for best residential design in 2007. Altogether, the contemporary stunner offers three bedrooms and four bathrooms across its 4,580...
Antilia‘s Private Residence Design and Construction: A Luxurious Place to Discover

Antilia is a private residence in the billionaire’s row of Mumbai, India, named after the mythical island Antillia. It is the residence of the Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his family, who moved into it in 2012. The skyscraper-mansion is one of the world’s largest and most elaborate private homes, at 27 stories, 173 meters (568 ft) tall, over 37,000 square meters (400,000 sq ft), and with amenities such as three helipads, a 168-car garage, a ballroom, 9 high-speed elevators, a 50-seat theatre, terrace gardens, swimming pool, spa, health center, a temple, and a snow room that spits out snowflakes from the walls.
These Are The World’s Most Expensive Cities

All over the world, people are grappling with the rising costs of living. According to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)’s 2022 Worldwide Cost of Living survey, the average price of goods rose by 8.1% this year, largely driven by Russia’s war with Ukraine and the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
A Custom Saint-Louis Crystal Chandelier—and a Trip to Paris

The French cristallerie Saint-Louis has made some of Europe’s most elegant drinking glasses since 1586, and royals from King Louis XV to the court of Nepal have commissioned its wares. But the company’s artisans also turn its fine crystal into lighting, with designs that run from baroque to avant-garde. Saint-Louis will help a Robb Report reader design a custom chandelier during an exclusive three-day trip to France. You and a guest will fly business class round-trip to Paris, where you’ll visit the flagship showroom and enjoy a private tour of the legendary Comédie-Française theater, home to a 6,200-piece Saint-Louis fixture that...
This all-white minimalist cabin is the flexible and functional tiny home on wheels you need

Tiny home builder Base Cabin collaborated with Matt Goodman Architecture Office to create this super minimalistic tiny home on wheels inspired by the simplicity of livestock sheds. The clean and simple home was designed to beautifully merge with farms, vineyards, or even the Australian bush. The aim was to ensure that the residents feel one with the surroundings and that there is no sense of separation between the home and the landscape,
From 6 Bedroom Home to 400 Square Feet

This couple had been living in California for more than a decade, but they were ready to start a family and wanted to find a simpler place to do it. So they decided to downsize from a 6-bedroom home to a 400-square-foot park model. They have a great setup with...
This raw + rugged concrete home floats on top of a hill in Mexico

Mexican architect Tatiana Bilbao built a massive family home that floats above a forested hillside and provides stunning views of the city of Monterrey, Mexico. Built from concrete, the brutalist-looking home was created while maintaining an interesting relationship with the topography of the site. Called Casa Ventura, the home was designed to flow horizontally, and present a very open and fluid vibe.
This Gem-Studded Floral Mirror Lends a Lighthearted Spirit to Interiors

“There’s a long tradition of looking glasses, first because they were so useful and now because most everyone likes looking at themselves,” says interior designer Thomas Jayne of New York-based Jayne Design Studio. “Having mirrors in an interior always adds dynamic reflection and interest to a room in a way few other materials can.”
POTTERY BARN ANNOUNCES GLOBAL COLLABORATION WITH DEEPIKA PADUKONE

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Pottery Barn, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today a global partnership with the iconic international celebrity, Deepika Padukone. The actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist, has been signed as a brand ambassador to promote Pottery Barn’s international expansion which began with the launch of potterybarn.in in July and the opening of the company’s first retail location in September in Delhi, India. As a brand ambassador for Pottery Barn, Padukone will also work closely with the brand to co-create a collection. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005057/en/ Deepika Padukone for Pottery Barn (Photo: Pottery Barn)
List of Best Palm Fruits | Fruits From Palm Trees

Check out the exclusive List of Best Palm Fruits that we bet you didn’t know! Some of them grow the most delicious ones!. Fruits From Palm Trees are used in a variety of ways. If you don’t know much about them, then our List of Best Palm Fruits will help you out!
Della Valle Family Abandons Project to Delist Tod’s Group

MILAN — Plans to delist the Tod’s Group have come to a halt. The luxury group will remain a public company for the time being as the Della Valle family said late Friday that its plan to delist through a merger of Tod’s SpA and DeVa Finance, the latter entirely held by DI.VI. Finanziaria di Diego Della Valle & C., is no longer in the cards.  More from WWDTod's Men's Spring 2023Tod's Resort 2023Tod's Men's Fall 2022 “The price of 40 euros per share offered to the market was the result of a careful analysis carried out with correctness and transparency. However,...

