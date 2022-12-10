ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Zion Williamson's late-game dunk mirrors similar Chris Paul 2018 moment

The Phoenix Suns fumed after Zion Williamson's 360-windmill dunk in the final seconds of Friday night's Pelicans 128-117 win. Williamson delivered the crowd-loving (and Suns-hating) dunk instead of running out the clock. Chris Paul exchanged words with Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado on the court after the game. Suns guard Cameron...
Shannon Sharpe Yells At Skip Bayless After Being Disrespected

Skip told Shannon Sharpe that Tom Brady was better than him which led to a tense moment on set. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been working together on Undisputed for six years now. When Bayless left ESPN for Fox Sports 1, he brought Sharpe along for the ride. He knew that Sharpe was the right man for the job, and subsequently, Fox made the right call by bringing Shannon on board.
Justin Jefferson shares complaint for NFL after loss to Lions

Justin Jefferson had a complaint for the NFL on Sunday after his Minnesota Vikings’ 34-23 loss at the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Jefferson caught a 39-yard pass from Kirk Cousins late in the fourth quarter with his team down 31-16. Jefferson broke tackles from three opponents and was heading to the end zone for a touchdown. But Jefferson was not given a touchdown because the officials said he stepped out of bounds.
Mark Cuban voices complaint to NBA about Giannis Antetokounmpo

Mark Cuban is officially taking it up with the manager. The Dallas Mavericks owner revealed to reporters on Monday that the team previously called the NBA to complain about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lengthy free-throw routine. The two teams met on Nov. 27 (a 124-115 victory for the Bucks), after which the Mavericks brought up the issue to the league office. Cuban says the NBA replied that they would start enforcing the 10-second count on Antetokounmpo. However, the two sides played again last Friday (this time a narrower 116-115 win for Milwaukee), and Cuban says that Antetokounmpo was taking up to 12 seconds to shoot.
Boston Celtics Wanted To Land Anthony Davis But Were Warned Against It By A Prominent Member Of The Pelicans Organization

The Boston Celtics have nothing to complain about so far this season, they are the best team in the NBA so far. Despite a loss in one of their recent outings, the Celtics look like the team to beat this season after going all the way to the NBA Finals last season. But Boston's team could have looked a lot different if certain things had gone differently.
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson explains ‘out of character’ monster dunk that angered Suns

Zion Williamson’s dunks can shatter glass, break rims and start fights. Friday night, he wished one dunk could change the past. In a game that was just about over, the Pelicans star pulled off a 360, windmill dunk with 1.9 seconds left to punctuate a victory over the Suns and begin a shoving match between the two teams. The Suns knocked the Pelicans out of the playoffs last season in six games, a series Williamson missed with a foot injury. “That was a little out of character for me,” Williamson told reporters of his dunk after the 128-117 win in New Orleans. “But...
