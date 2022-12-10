Read full article on original website
Allen Iverson Shockingly Reveals He Would Have Preferred Not To Play In 2001 NBA Finals
Allen Iverson made a shocking revelation regarding the 2001 NBA Finals, where he took his Philadelphia 76ers against the overpowered Los Angeles Lakers led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. Allen Iverson is one of the most influential players of all time due to his style of play, the way...
"My daddy used to tell me all the time, ‘You got to rebound like Barkley and get some elbows up" — Shaquille O'Neal on why Charles Barkley is perfect for NBA on TNT
As NBA on TNT stars, Shaq knows what Barkley brings to the table.
Former Milwaukee Buck is the only guy to outscore Michael Jordan in a playoff series
Terry Cumming is the only player in history that can brag about outscoring MJ in the playoffs.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michael Jordan Didn't Want To Break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Scoring Record: "No Way Do I Plan To Play Anywhere Close To Twenty Years"
Michael Jordan once explained why he had no interest in breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.
"Y'all think y'all did something? I'm a six time champion! Take my shoes off" - When Michael Jordan scolded and dominated the whole Charlotte Hornets team in practice after a loss
Since he entered the league, Michael Jordan has always been known for his competitive spirit and hunger to win, which is why it isn't a shocker to know that he acts the same as an owner
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Subtle Warning Message To His Teammates After Shocking Defeat Against The Rockets
The 2022-23 NBA season is full of amazing teams that are legit contenders to win the title. The Milwaukee Bucks are certainly among those and have proven that by maintaining a good record so far this season. But even the best of the teams can have off days, and that...
Zion Williamson's late-game dunk mirrors similar Chris Paul 2018 moment
The Phoenix Suns fumed after Zion Williamson's 360-windmill dunk in the final seconds of Friday night's Pelicans 128-117 win. Williamson delivered the crowd-loving (and Suns-hating) dunk instead of running out the clock. Chris Paul exchanged words with Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado on the court after the game. Suns guard Cameron...
Shannon Sharpe Yells At Skip Bayless After Being Disrespected
Skip told Shannon Sharpe that Tom Brady was better than him which led to a tense moment on set. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been working together on Undisputed for six years now. When Bayless left ESPN for Fox Sports 1, he brought Sharpe along for the ride. He knew that Sharpe was the right man for the job, and subsequently, Fox made the right call by bringing Shannon on board.
LeBron James Personalizes Retro Shoes with Message
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James wrote a heartfelt message on his retro Nike basketball shoes.
Justin Jefferson shares complaint for NFL after loss to Lions
Justin Jefferson had a complaint for the NFL on Sunday after his Minnesota Vikings’ 34-23 loss at the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Jefferson caught a 39-yard pass from Kirk Cousins late in the fourth quarter with his team down 31-16. Jefferson broke tackles from three opponents and was heading to the end zone for a touchdown. But Jefferson was not given a touchdown because the officials said he stepped out of bounds.
Mark Cuban voices complaint to NBA about Giannis Antetokounmpo
Mark Cuban is officially taking it up with the manager. The Dallas Mavericks owner revealed to reporters on Monday that the team previously called the NBA to complain about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lengthy free-throw routine. The two teams met on Nov. 27 (a 124-115 victory for the Bucks), after which the Mavericks brought up the issue to the league office. Cuban says the NBA replied that they would start enforcing the 10-second count on Antetokounmpo. However, the two sides played again last Friday (this time a narrower 116-115 win for Milwaukee), and Cuban says that Antetokounmpo was taking up to 12 seconds to shoot.
“I asked him how much longer he wants to play, and he said until 45" — Schroder reveals LeBron told him he wants to play another 5-7 years
Schroder talked to a German outlet and revealed the number LeBron's been reluctant to share.
Mark Cuban Reveals He Started A Tech Company With $8,000, Sold It For $5.7 Billion And Bought The Dallas Mavericks
Having a good owner is very important for a team to succeed in the NBA. There are 30 teams in the league right now, but not every franchise has a good owner. One of the most invested owners in the NBA right now is none other than Mark Cuban. Cuban...
Shaquille O'Neal Disagrees With Draymond Green's GOAT Comments, Reveals His Two Picks For That Title
Draymond Green recently made headlines due to his comments on the ongoing GOAT debate, obviously picking LeBron James, who went from being his archrival to one of his best friends in the league. Green isn't shy when sharing his opinion on anything and when it comes to James' greatness, he...
Boston Celtics Wanted To Land Anthony Davis But Were Warned Against It By A Prominent Member Of The Pelicans Organization
The Boston Celtics have nothing to complain about so far this season, they are the best team in the NBA so far. Despite a loss in one of their recent outings, the Celtics look like the team to beat this season after going all the way to the NBA Finals last season. But Boston's team could have looked a lot different if certain things had gone differently.
LeBron James Says He Won't Cry When He Breaks The Scoring Record But Will If He Wins A Championship
LeBron James is one of the best players that the game of basketball has ever seen. He has already scrawled his name all over the history books over his 20-year career and is about to put the cherry on top of it by becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer, unseating Kareem Abdul-Jabbar from the record.
NBA Fans Show Proofs Of Suns Players' Lack Of Sportsmanship After They Complained About Zion Williamson's Late-Game Dunk
NBA Fans dished out some throwbacks of the Phoenix Suns doing something similar after they complained about Zion Williamson's late windmill dunk in the New Orleans Pelicans' comprehensive 128-117 win. The Suns weren't a pleased lot when they saw Williamson load up for a dunk and a heated exchange between...
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson explains ‘out of character’ monster dunk that angered Suns
Zion Williamson’s dunks can shatter glass, break rims and start fights. Friday night, he wished one dunk could change the past. In a game that was just about over, the Pelicans star pulled off a 360, windmill dunk with 1.9 seconds left to punctuate a victory over the Suns and begin a shoving match between the two teams. The Suns knocked the Pelicans out of the playoffs last season in six games, a series Williamson missed with a foot injury. “That was a little out of character for me,” Williamson told reporters of his dunk after the 128-117 win in New Orleans. “But...
Stephen Jackson Shares A Wild Story On How 47-Year-Old Michael Jordan Beat The Charlotte Hornets' First Team In Practice
Stephen Jackson revealed that Michael Jordan once came to Charlotte Bobcats' practice and teamed up with the reserves to beat the first team.
