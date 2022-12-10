ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Grove, TN

For $16.5M, Beautiful Georgian Era House Awaits with All the Modern Luxuries One Could Desire in Franklin, TN

The House in Franklin includes guest house, barn, out buildings, chicken coop, underground utilities so nothing blocks the beautiful sunsets, now available for sale. This home located at 3530 Bailey Rd, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 9,522 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Franklin.
Matthews closes $8.41 million sale of retail shopping center in Nashville

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™ completed the all-cash $8.41 million sale of a recently developed 10,656-square-foot retail shopping center at 6700 Charlotte Pike in Nashville. Senior Associate Hutt Cooke and Vice President Clay Smith represented the seller in the transaction. The seller, a partnership of five individual investors, was...
Oaklands' "Christmas Tour of Homes" is TONIGHT!

(MURFREESBORO) It's time for the Oaklands Candlight Tour of Homes. Enjoy th3 39th annual Christmas event from 4:00 until 8:00 this evening (Saturday 12/10/2022). The Middle Tennessee State University Raider Express will make the rounds to all of the homes on the tour at no charge to our guests. You are also welcome to drive yourself and park on the streets following at each location. Free parking is also available at Oaklands Mansion (901 N. Maney Ave., Murfreesboro).
Aquarium Restaurant in Nashville

An extensive seafood and steak restaurant, Aquarium Restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, is decorated with a huge fish tank filled with tropical sea creatures. Guests can watch sharks and stingrays swim beneath the surface. It is a great place to celebrate a special event or get a birthday treat. The restaurant...
Great 2022 Murfreesboro Christmas Parade - See the Photos!

(MURFREESBORO) At 2:00 o'clock sharp on Sunday afternoon (12/11/2022) the Murfreesboro Christmas Parade merrily rolled down historic East Main Street and around the town square. The theme was "Christmas Through The Years". Scroll down for more photos of the 2022 Christmas Parade this past Sunday and for a look back at the pictures of the parade in 2021!
Two Tullahoma City Schools Artists to have paintings on display at Nashville’s Parthenon

Two Tullahoma students recently received exciting news when they learned their artwork will be on display at the Parthenon in Nashville beginning this Thursday. Tullahoma High School freshman Angela Yang and Tullahoma Virtual Academy sophomore Arianna Marin both have paintings that are going to be a part of the Middle Tennessee Regional Student Art Exhibition. The opening awards ceremony takes place Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5-7:30 p.m. The gallery will be open at the Parthenon until Jan. 6.
'Last-Minute Toy Store' operating in East Nashville

The Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Last-Minute Toy Store to help residents during the holidays. ‘Last-Minute Toy Store’ operating in East Nashville. The Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Last-Minute Toy Store to help residents during the holidays. 37th annual Gander Memorial Ceremony held in Fort...
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Tennessee is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
Party Fowl’s Nashville Location is Moving

Hot chicken restaurant Party Fowl announced plans to expand its original downtown location at 719 8th Ave S. into a new, larger space in 2023. Party Fowl – famous for its Nashville hot chicken twists on classic dishes – will open at 730 8th Ave S, just across the street from the original restaurant. With six restaurants in total and additional outposts in the Nashville International Airport and Nissan Stadium, longtime customers and new fans won’t have to travel far for all of Party Fowl’s signature dishes and boozy slushies.
