Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
Related
luxury-houses.net
For $16.5M, Beautiful Georgian Era House Awaits with All the Modern Luxuries One Could Desire in Franklin, TN
The House in Franklin includes guest house, barn, out buildings, chicken coop, underground utilities so nothing blocks the beautiful sunsets, now available for sale. This home located at 3530 Bailey Rd, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 9,522 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Franklin.
There's A Calming Salt Cave In Tennessee & You Can Relax Inside Of It For Only $30
When life's daily stressors get to be too much, sometimes you just have to find a good way to relax. Spa treatments are an ideal way to kick your feet up and just forget about the real world for a little while. One place where you can definitely find that...
rejournals.com
Matthews closes $8.41 million sale of retail shopping center in Nashville
Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™ completed the all-cash $8.41 million sale of a recently developed 10,656-square-foot retail shopping center at 6700 Charlotte Pike in Nashville. Senior Associate Hutt Cooke and Vice President Clay Smith represented the seller in the transaction. The seller, a partnership of five individual investors, was...
A Nashville Man Shows Off His $4500 Apartment On A Tourist Street & Says It's So Noisy
A man's apartment in Nashville, TN is currently going viral due to TikTok users being shocked at the amount he pays in monthly rent despite having to deal with the constant noisiness coming from the famous Broadway Street. realtor Gavren Dochterman (@gavrenn) recently posted a video on the social media...
New industrial park coming to Murfreesboro
The 1.4 million square foot industry park will be located off Sulphur Springs Road near I-840.
Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Purchases a Home in Middle Tennessee
The Middle Tennessee area is now home to actress Ariel Winter, known for her role as Alex on ‘Modern Family’, reports Dirt. Winter sold her modern farmhouse in Los Angeles to purchase a home in College Grove for $2.9 million, the home was built in 2020 by Luna Custom Homes.
wgnsradio.com
Oaklands' "Christmas Tour of Homes" is TONIGHT!
(MURFREESBORO) It's time for the Oaklands Candlight Tour of Homes. Enjoy th3 39th annual Christmas event from 4:00 until 8:00 this evening (Saturday 12/10/2022). The Middle Tennessee State University Raider Express will make the rounds to all of the homes on the tour at no charge to our guests. You are also welcome to drive yourself and park on the streets following at each location. Free parking is also available at Oaklands Mansion (901 N. Maney Ave., Murfreesboro).
eastcoasttraveller.com
Aquarium Restaurant in Nashville
An extensive seafood and steak restaurant, Aquarium Restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, is decorated with a huge fish tank filled with tropical sea creatures. Guests can watch sharks and stingrays swim beneath the surface. It is a great place to celebrate a special event or get a birthday treat. The restaurant...
4 Tennessee Cities Are Among The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including four right here in Tennessee.
House cleaner accused of stealing $100K worth of jewelry from multiple Middle TN homes arrested
A 28-year-old woman is accused of stealing expensive jewelry from multiple clients in cities that include Franklin, Brentwood, Nashville, and Spring Hill.
wgnsradio.com
Great 2022 Murfreesboro Christmas Parade - See the Photos!
(MURFREESBORO) At 2:00 o'clock sharp on Sunday afternoon (12/11/2022) the Murfreesboro Christmas Parade merrily rolled down historic East Main Street and around the town square. The theme was "Christmas Through The Years". Scroll down for more photos of the 2022 Christmas Parade this past Sunday and for a look back at the pictures of the parade in 2021!
Wendy’s of Bowling Green may be opening a new Wendy’s in Brentwood
The new location might be related to Wendy's of Bowling Green, Inc., a franchisee that owns multiple Wendy's in the surrounding Nashville area.
Two Tullahoma City Schools Artists to have paintings on display at Nashville’s Parthenon
Two Tullahoma students recently received exciting news when they learned their artwork will be on display at the Parthenon in Nashville beginning this Thursday. Tullahoma High School freshman Angela Yang and Tullahoma Virtual Academy sophomore Arianna Marin both have paintings that are going to be a part of the Middle Tennessee Regional Student Art Exhibition. The opening awards ceremony takes place Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5-7:30 p.m. The gallery will be open at the Parthenon until Jan. 6.
WKRN
'Last-Minute Toy Store' operating in East Nashville
The Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Last-Minute Toy Store to help residents during the holidays. ‘Last-Minute Toy Store’ operating in East Nashville. The Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Last-Minute Toy Store to help residents during the holidays. 37th annual Gander Memorial Ceremony held in Fort...
Culinary Estate coming to Hendersonville next year
The Highlight is expected to open in 2023.
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Tennessee is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
10 Christmas light displays in Middle Tennessee
Festive light displays are up and running across Middle Tennessee. Many fan favorites have returned for another year to keep spreading holiday cheer.
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Tennessee
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
Party Fowl’s Nashville Location is Moving
Hot chicken restaurant Party Fowl announced plans to expand its original downtown location at 719 8th Ave S. into a new, larger space in 2023. Party Fowl – famous for its Nashville hot chicken twists on classic dishes – will open at 730 8th Ave S, just across the street from the original restaurant. With six restaurants in total and additional outposts in the Nashville International Airport and Nissan Stadium, longtime customers and new fans won’t have to travel far for all of Party Fowl’s signature dishes and boozy slushies.
Tennessee nonprofit in need of ‘liquid gold’ as demand spikes
Mother’s Milk Bank of Tennessee is a nonprofit that has supplied more than 148,000 ounces of donated breastmilk to area hospitals so far this year.
Comments / 0