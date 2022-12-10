(MURFREESBORO) It's time for the Oaklands Candlight Tour of Homes. Enjoy th3 39th annual Christmas event from 4:00 until 8:00 this evening (Saturday 12/10/2022). The Middle Tennessee State University Raider Express will make the rounds to all of the homes on the tour at no charge to our guests. You are also welcome to drive yourself and park on the streets following at each location. Free parking is also available at Oaklands Mansion (901 N. Maney Ave., Murfreesboro).

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO