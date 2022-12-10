Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
USAA leaving downtown office space by the end of 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Local insurance and financial services giant USAA announced that the company will be vacating its downtown office space by the end of 2022. After largely leaving the 300 Convent building and putting it on the sublease market, the company had retained a relative skeleton crew within the urban core.
KTSA
Study: San Antonio is No. 10 in U-S for ‘least sustainable credit card debt’
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With the U.S. economy thought be some to be in recession, a new study is illustrating where Americans have accumulated the most and least sustainable credit-card debts. WalletHub used credit card data from TransUnion to figure out the cost and time required to pay...
San Antonio's 'shit sandwich cop' working as a police officer again, this time in Floresville
Officer Matthew Luckhurst's rehiring was the centerpiece of an investigation into Texas' lax and fragmented oversight of police licensing.
San Antonio police deny online rumor of serial killer loose in the city
SAPD officials said they have found "no factual basis on these claims."
FOX 28 Spokane
3 killed in blast at San Antonio construction company
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of an explosion that killed three people at a San Antonio construction company. The explosion happened at around 11:30 p.m. Friday at K-Bar Services. Authorities initially found one person who died at the scene. Investigators later announced that two more people were killed in the blast. As of Sunday, investigators haven’t released the names of the victims.
Three Texas cities in top 10 list for Grinchiest US cities, report says
SAN ANTONIO — You're as cuddly as a cactus and as charming as an eel, San Antonio residents!. That is according to a new study from Finance Buzz, which looked at a lot of factors to determine which of America’s largest cities are the Grinchiest in the country.
KSAT 12
Help UT Health San Antonio name its new Medical Center hospital
SAN ANTONIO – *This article was published in partnership with UT Health San Antonio. The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio is asking for the public’s input to name its multi-specialty and research hospital that is under construction in the Medical Center. Ground was broken...
San Antonio named among the 'Grinchiest' cities in the nation, study says
It's likely the Alamo City was unfairly labeled a Grinch, considering the report heavily weighted charitable donations and holiday spending per capita, and we're among the poorest big cities in the U.S.
KSAT 12
What happens when you call 911? KSAT Explains
SAN ANTONIO – Three numbers you hope to never need: 911. However, at that moment when you do, you’re not likely thinking about where that call is being answered or by whom. There is a Bexar Metro Emergency Communication Center in far north San Antonio, though the organization...
Armed suspect barricaded inside apartment in far west Bexar County, BCSO says
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — An armed suspect has barricaded himself inside an apartment on the far west side of Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). BCSO is on the scene at the Villages of Briggs Rand Apartments located in the 5000 block of Mansions Bluff.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio police clears up allegations regarding a serial killer targeting women
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department posted on their social media to clear up some recent allegations of a serial killer in San Antonio targeting female victims. They said that they are aware of the recent social media posts that have been circulating but there is no factual basis for these claims, and they want to reassure the public to not be alarmed.
Uber driver, passenger shot in northwest San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — An Uber driver and passenger were shot after being followed by suspects from a bar Saturday morning, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 6800 block of NW Loop 410 at the Red Roof for a reported shooting. Police...
2 years after Jason Landry vanished, retired FBI agent believes he may have been a crime victim
Landry is the Texas State student who disappeared near Luling on Dec. 13, 2020, on his way home to Missouri City for Christmas break. It was the night of Dec. 13, 2020, when Texas State student Jason Landry loaded up his car and headed home to the Houston area to spend time with his family for the holidays.
KSAT 12
Rain complicates explosion investigation on far Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – Rain has complicated an investigation into an explosion that killed four people on the Southeast Side over the weekend. The medical examiner’s office identified two victims as 36-year-old Roger Huron Jr. and 28-year-old Ashley Autobe. Officials have also released the ages of the other two victims, one of whom is a 61-year-old man and the other a 57-year-old man.
'Hot zone' | Patrols increase in southwest-side neighborhood after string of crimes, city official says
SAN ANTONIO — A homeowner on the southwest side is asking for more police presence in his neighborhood after noticing a rise in crimes on his street and nearby. For more than a decade, Rosendo Hernandez has lived in Fountain Park South. He described the neighborhood as peaceful—at least, until recently.
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio location
There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
KENS 5
Texas man charged with threatening doctor affiliated with National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center
BOSTON — A Texas man was arrested and charged today in connection with threatening a Boston doctor providing care to members of the transgender community, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Massachusetts. Federal officials said 38-year-old Matthew Jordan Lindner, of Comfort, was charged with one count of...
SAPD working major accident at Loop 410 and Highway 90
SAN ANTONIO — A major accident has shut down traffic on Loop 410 near Highway 90 on Sunday night, police say. Just before 8 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department tweeted that they were on the scene at SW Loop 410 and Highway 90, and asked drivers to avoid the area.
Hispanic Elvis to Uvalde: San Antonio's most impactful news stories in 2022
Let's take a look back at 2022.
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman on trial for murder-for-hire plot of son, daughter-in-law found guilty
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County jury found a woman guilty of attempting to pay a carnival worker to kill her son and daughter-in-law. Ruth Ann Comer, 69, was convicted Friday of solicitation of capital murder-remuneration in the 290th district court. She will be sentenced by a judge on Feb. 8.
