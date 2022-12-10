ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

USAA leaving downtown office space by the end of 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Local insurance and financial services giant USAA announced that the company will be vacating its downtown office space by the end of 2022. After largely leaving the 300 Convent building and putting it on the sublease market, the company had retained a relative skeleton crew within the urban core.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FOX 28 Spokane

3 killed in blast at San Antonio construction company

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of an explosion that killed three people at a San Antonio construction company. The explosion happened at around 11:30 p.m. Friday at K-Bar Services. Authorities initially found one person who died at the scene. Investigators later announced that two more people were killed in the blast. As of Sunday, investigators haven’t released the names of the victims.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Help UT Health San Antonio name its new Medical Center hospital

SAN ANTONIO – *This article was published in partnership with UT Health San Antonio. The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio is asking for the public’s input to name its multi-specialty and research hospital that is under construction in the Medical Center. Ground was broken...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

What happens when you call 911? KSAT Explains

SAN ANTONIO – Three numbers you hope to never need: 911. However, at that moment when you do, you’re not likely thinking about where that call is being answered or by whom. There is a Bexar Metro Emergency Communication Center in far north San Antonio, though the organization...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio police clears up allegations regarding a serial killer targeting women

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department posted on their social media to clear up some recent allegations of a serial killer in San Antonio targeting female victims. They said that they are aware of the recent social media posts that have been circulating but there is no factual basis for these claims, and they want to reassure the public to not be alarmed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Rain complicates explosion investigation on far Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – Rain has complicated an investigation into an explosion that killed four people on the Southeast Side over the weekend. The medical examiner’s office identified two victims as 36-year-old Roger Huron Jr. and 28-year-old Ashley Autobe. Officials have also released the ages of the other two victims, one of whom is a 61-year-old man and the other a 57-year-old man.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio location

There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy