cryptoslate.com

Asian VC fund Sora Ventures relocates to ‘crypto friendly’ Taiwan

Asian VC firm Sora Ventures has announced it is moving its business to Taipei in Taiwan in favor of “a very crypto-friendly environment.” Sora Ventures was previously based in Hong Kong and other areas of Asia. Sora is, however, far from bearish on the Chinese crypto industry. Speaking...
cryptoslate.com

Argo blockchain requests trading be restored on LSE, looks to raise funds

Crypto mining firm Argo Blockchain has requested the resumption of trading for its ARB shares on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) after the UK Financial Conduct Authority suspended it. Reports emerged on Dec. 10 that Argo Blockchain was looking to file for bankruptcy as it is facing a severe liquidity...
cryptoslate.com

0xPlasma Labs proposes Uniswap v3 deployment to BNB Chain

The CEO of 0xPlasma Labs, Ilia, has proposed deploying Uniswap v3 to BNB Chain (Binance), which could bring in an additional $1 billon in Total Value Locked (TVL) and 1-2 million new users. Currently, the proposal is in the discussion stage. Ilia, a long-time supporter and contributor to the Uniswap...
cryptoslate.com

Research: Bitcoin realized cap vs. market cap reveals shift in safety flight dynamics

An analysis of market cap and realized cap Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) data performed by CryptoSlate suggests that users are increasingly using stablecoins, instead of BTC, as a safety flight. Most are familiar with market cap, which is calculated by multiplying the circulating supply by the current token price. Realized cap...
cryptopotato.com

Strike Brings Lightning-Based Remittance Payments to Africa

Americans will be able to remit value directly into African bank accounts using Strike and Bitcoin. Bitcoin payments platform Strike has now expanded to Africa, enabling instant and low-cost remittances to the continent by leveraging its new “Send Globally” feature. The tool, available to all American Strike users,...
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
techaiapp.com

Morgan Creek CEO Says FTX Co-Founder SBF Was a ‘Pawn’ Used to ‘Punish’ the Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News

Following FTX’s collapse, many industry executives, influencers, luminaries, and politicians have shared their opinions about the carnage the event has caused to crypto markets and a great deal of innocent bystanders. On Dec. 2, the CEO and founder of Morgan Creek Capital, Mark Yusko, explained in an interview that it’s quite possible that the FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was merely a “pawn” or “useful idiot” leveraged to “punish the industry.”
tipranks.com

SEC Attempts to Save Listed Companies from Crypto Collapse

The SEC is trying to fathom the damage done by the collapse of the largest crypto exchange, FTX. The financial regulator aims to bring cryptocurrencies under its purview in order to have more control over the activities of the digital asset market. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has notified...
cryptoslate.com

Tron’s USDD stablecoin falls to $0.97 as it loses dollar peg

Tron’s USDD stablecoin has lost its peg as its price dipped to $0.97, sparking fears of another UST collapse. The Tron-based algorithmic stablecoin launched on May 5, and its market cap currently stands at roughly $708 million. Tron founder Justin Sun said USDD would be over-collateralized by low-volatile assets like USDT, USDC, Bitcoin, to avoid a repeat of UST’s collapse.
TechCrunch

Mastercard director sees FTX collapse as chance for the crypto market to reset

“I feel like once you get the momentum for an institution up and running, it’s hard to get them to turn their head and pivot,” Grace Berkery, director of startup engagement at Mastercard, said at the Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event. “So if they’re going to enter, they’re going to stay in the space.”

