Manhattan, KS

westernkansasnews.com

Beavers and Buffaloes split doubleheader Saturday

Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Two teams a little over 30 miles apart met up Saturday evening inside The Garden in the Clarion Inn Roundball Classic. It was the third night for Scott City, while Garden City would be playing their second game of the classic. Saturday would see a split in the doubleheader, as the Lady Beavers rallied late to pick up a 36-34 win, while the Buffalo boys used a big third quarter to win 55-41.
GARDEN CITY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

A Day of Dining in Emporia, KS

Most of my memories of Emporia, KS were my days in college visiting friends who attended Emporia State University. Back then, most of my dining was late night fast food and whatever pizza place could deliver as late as possible. I didn’t get to explore the city as much, but now that I’m older and a tiny bit wiser, I was able to change all that.
EMPORIA, KS
westernkansasnews.com

Garden City knocks opens up 4-0 for the first time since 2018 with a win over Coronado

Garden City, KS (WesternKansasNews.com) – Another fast-paced night was on display for the Garden City boy’s basketball team. It wasn’t quite as quick of a start but once the Buffs found their way around the Coronado zone. The offense started clicking for Garden City in tune to an 83-60 victory on the opening night of the Clarion Roundball Classic from The Garden.
GARDEN CITY, KS
KSNT News

Jerome Tang themed beer now available in liquor stores

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan Brewing Company’s ‘Tang Party’ is now available at liquor stores for fans to enjoy outside of the brewery. “It’s a great beer, and it promotes K-State basketball like crazy,” Jake Voegeli, Manhattan Brewing Co. co-owner, said. “We wanted to make sure this beer was out all through basketball season. Not […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Local high school students nominated to military service academies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has nominated local high school students to serve in U.S. military service academies. On Friday, Dec. 9, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall announced his 2022 nominees for military service academies. He said a total of 40 Kansas high school students applied while 29 received a nomination for at least one service academy.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

City of Manhattan looking to improve Cico Park

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan and Riley County Parks Boards met for a long-planned joint meeting this last Monday, discussing the looming Cico Park improvements that were planned back in 2017. Wyatt Thompson, interim director of Parks and Recreation, said that they hope to make these improvements...
MANHATTAN, KS
KCTV 5

Driver hospitalized after speeding car hits speed limit sign on Kansas highway

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One Kansas driver is in the hospital after his speeding car hit a speed limit sign along a highway in Wabaunsee Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, officials were called to Kansas Highway 99 about 1.5 miles south of Wamego with reports of a crash.
WAMEGO, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Arkansas City man arrested after shots fired at Manhattan vehicle

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arkansas City man was arrested over the weekend after multiple rounds were fired at a Manhattan vehicle. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, officials were called to the 3300 block of Kennsington Ct. in Manhattan with reports of shots fired.
MANHATTAN, KS
KWCH.com

Garden City woman strikes man with bottle, arrested for battery

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Garden City woman was arrested for aggravated battery and other charges on Saturday after an altercation with another woman and a man who suffered injuries after being struck by a glass bottle. The incident happened at around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, when Garden City police officers...
GARDEN CITY, KS
JC Post

KHP: 2 drivers from Manhattan involved in U.S. 24 crash

RILEY COUNTY—Two drivers from Manhattan were involved in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Sunday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by , Crystal M. Jaimez, 30, Manhattan, was northbound on U.S. 24 at Allen Road. The driver failed to stop at a...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Teen driver hit after Manhattan woman runs red light on Highway 24

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A teenage driver was hit after a Manhattan woman ran a red light on Highway 24. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 24 and Allen Rd. with reports of a crash.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

One taken to hospital after car-motorcycle collision in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after car-motorcycle collision early Monday near S.E. 25th and Wisconsin in East Topeka. The crash was reported around 7:55 a.m. near S.E. 25th and Wisconsin Avenue. Police at the scene said the motorcycle rider fled from the scene...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

KVOE News poll results show vast majority of respondents displeased with new city logo

A minor adjustment to Emporia’s new city logo did very little to change opinions on the overall design. KVOE’s recent news poll concluded late Friday afternoon and asked residents the question: Do you approve of the new design? Nearly 500 individuals responded to the poll with an overwhelming majority, 423 to be exact, answering “no.” 31 respondents answered “yes” while 12 responded “unsure.”
EMPORIA, KS

