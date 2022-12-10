Read full article on original website
westernkansasnews.com
Beavers and Buffaloes split doubleheader Saturday
Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Two teams a little over 30 miles apart met up Saturday evening inside The Garden in the Clarion Inn Roundball Classic. It was the third night for Scott City, while Garden City would be playing their second game of the classic. Saturday would see a split in the doubleheader, as the Lady Beavers rallied late to pick up a 36-34 win, while the Buffalo boys used a big third quarter to win 55-41.
westernkansasnews.com
DC girls earn 1st win, boys drop 3rd straight to Junction City
DODGE CITY–Junction City’s boys jumped out to an 11-2 lead and never looked back en route to a dominant 76-41 win over Dodge City, but the Lady Demons notched their first win of the season in a low-scoring 36-27 win over the Blue Jays Saturday at the Civic Center.
westernkansasnews.com
Despite slow shooting, Lady Buffs knock off Coronado to open the Clarion Roundball Classic
Garden City, KS (WesternKansasNews.com) – February 14th. That was the date of last season’s 3rd win for the Garden City Lady Buff basketball team. Fast forward to December 9th of this year and they have captured win number three in just four tries after a 55-34 win over Coronado.
wichitabyeb.com
A Day of Dining in Emporia, KS
Most of my memories of Emporia, KS were my days in college visiting friends who attended Emporia State University. Back then, most of my dining was late night fast food and whatever pizza place could deliver as late as possible. I didn’t get to explore the city as much, but now that I’m older and a tiny bit wiser, I was able to change all that.
westernkansasnews.com
Garden City knocks opens up 4-0 for the first time since 2018 with a win over Coronado
Garden City, KS (WesternKansasNews.com) – Another fast-paced night was on display for the Garden City boy’s basketball team. It wasn’t quite as quick of a start but once the Buffs found their way around the Coronado zone. The offense started clicking for Garden City in tune to an 83-60 victory on the opening night of the Clarion Roundball Classic from The Garden.
Jerome Tang themed beer now available in liquor stores
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan Brewing Company’s ‘Tang Party’ is now available at liquor stores for fans to enjoy outside of the brewery. “It’s a great beer, and it promotes K-State basketball like crazy,” Jake Voegeli, Manhattan Brewing Co. co-owner, said. “We wanted to make sure this beer was out all through basketball season. Not […]
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
WIBW
Local high school students nominated to military service academies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has nominated local high school students to serve in U.S. military service academies. On Friday, Dec. 9, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall announced his 2022 nominees for military service academies. He said a total of 40 Kansas high school students applied while 29 received a nomination for at least one service academy.
WIBW
City of Manhattan looking to improve Cico Park
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan and Riley County Parks Boards met for a long-planned joint meeting this last Monday, discussing the looming Cico Park improvements that were planned back in 2017. Wyatt Thompson, interim director of Parks and Recreation, said that they hope to make these improvements...
KCTV 5
Driver hospitalized after speeding car hits speed limit sign on Kansas highway
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One Kansas driver is in the hospital after his speeding car hit a speed limit sign along a highway in Wabaunsee Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, officials were called to Kansas Highway 99 about 1.5 miles south of Wamego with reports of a crash.
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn is once again a first-team All-American
Kansas State’s running back is a first-team All-American ... again.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WIBW
Arkansas City man arrested after shots fired at Manhattan vehicle
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arkansas City man was arrested over the weekend after multiple rounds were fired at a Manhattan vehicle. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, officials were called to the 3300 block of Kennsington Ct. in Manhattan with reports of shots fired.
Thousands of Kansas children are eligible for food assistance
Through a pandemic program, hundreds of thousands of Kansas children can benefit from food assistance in the Sunflower State.
KWCH.com
Garden City woman strikes man with bottle, arrested for battery
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Garden City woman was arrested for aggravated battery and other charges on Saturday after an altercation with another woman and a man who suffered injuries after being struck by a glass bottle. The incident happened at around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, when Garden City police officers...
KHP: 2 drivers from Manhattan involved in U.S. 24 crash
RILEY COUNTY—Two drivers from Manhattan were involved in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Sunday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by , Crystal M. Jaimez, 30, Manhattan, was northbound on U.S. 24 at Allen Road. The driver failed to stop at a...
WIBW
Teen driver hit after Manhattan woman runs red light on Highway 24
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A teenage driver was hit after a Manhattan woman ran a red light on Highway 24. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 24 and Allen Rd. with reports of a crash.
WIBW
No injuries reported after shots fired at multiple Manhattan apartment buildings
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after shots were fired at multiple Manhattan apartment buildings over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, officials were called to the 500 block of Augusta Way in Manhattan with reports of shots fired.
WIBW
One taken to hospital after car-motorcycle collision in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after car-motorcycle collision early Monday near S.E. 25th and Wisconsin in East Topeka. The crash was reported around 7:55 a.m. near S.E. 25th and Wisconsin Avenue. Police at the scene said the motorcycle rider fled from the scene...
KVOE
KVOE News poll results show vast majority of respondents displeased with new city logo
A minor adjustment to Emporia’s new city logo did very little to change opinions on the overall design. KVOE’s recent news poll concluded late Friday afternoon and asked residents the question: Do you approve of the new design? Nearly 500 individuals responded to the poll with an overwhelming majority, 423 to be exact, answering “no.” 31 respondents answered “yes” while 12 responded “unsure.”
