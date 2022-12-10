ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keenesburg, CO

The Longmont Leader

Parker Legend nets nifty victory over Frederick 44-38

Parker Legend surfed the tension to ride to a 44-38 win over Frederick on December 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
FREDERICK, CO
The Longmont Leader

Arvada Pomona knocks off Westminster The Academy 47-43

Arvada Pomona posted a narrow 47-43 win over Westminster The Academy in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
ARVADA, CO
The Longmont Leader

Over and out: Parker Lutheran punches through Erie 48-22

Impressive was a ready adjective for Parker Lutheran's 48-22 throttling of Erie in Colorado girls basketball on December 10.
PARKER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Powerhouse performance: Centennial Eaglecrest roars to big win over Parker Ponderosa 68-30

Centennial Eaglecrest turned in a thorough domination of Parker Ponderosa 68-30 on December 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball.
PARKER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Broomfield Legacy takes victory lap past Kersey Platte Valley 60-40

The force was strong for Broomfield Legacy as it pierced Kersey Platte Valley during Saturday's 60-40 thumping in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 10.
KERSEY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Pretty portrait: Denver Arrupe Jesuit paints a victorious picture in win over Denver DSST: Byers 54-35

Saddled up and ready to go, Denver Arrupe Jesuit spurred past Denver DSST: Byers 54-35 on December 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Nerve-racking affair ends with Denver Abraham Lincoln on top of Denver West 42-34

Denver Abraham Lincoln edged Denver West 42-34 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Colorado girls high school basketball game.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Denver Thomas Jefferson designs winning blueprint against Lakewood 49-38

Denver Thomas Jefferson knocked off Lakewood 49-38 during this Colorado girls high school basketball game.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Thornton Skyview survives for narrow win over Englewood St. Mary’s 38-33

Thornton Skyview derailed Englewood St. Mary's' hopes after a 38-33 verdict in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 10.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
The Longmont Leader

Mahomes, Chiefs outlast Broncos 34-28; Wilson concussed

DENVER (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs own the Denver Broncos — even when Patrick Mahomes throws three interceptions and a 27-0 lead turns into a nail-biter. Mahomes counterbalanced his mistakes with a trio of touchdown passes and the Chiefs (10-3) outlasted the Broncos 34-28 on Sunday. Russell Wilson left with a concussion early in the fourth quarter as Denver (3-10) lost to Kansas City for the 14th consecutive time.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

DeLores K. Sawatzky

DeLores “Dee” Sawatzky died on December 6, 2022 at Good Samaritan Village in Loveland, Colorado. She was born February 16, 1925, to Rev Peter P. and Emma (Kaufman) Wedel in Moundridge, Kansas, where she spent her childhood and youth. After completing high school, she attended Bethel College in...
LOVELAND, CO
The Longmont Leader

