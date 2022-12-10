The force was strong for Broomfield Legacy as it pierced Kersey Platte Valley during Saturday’s 60-40 thumping in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.

KERSEY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO