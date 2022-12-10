ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

World Cup scores, highlights: Morocco stuns Portugal; France eliminates England

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YuUO5_0jdsqus700

The second day of the World Cup quarterfinals got off to a roaring start Saturday with Morocco ousting Portugal from the tournament in a 1-0 win.

The difference in the game was a rising header from Youssef En-Nesyri just before halftime as Portugal simply couldn't break through the Morocco defense for an equalizer.

Morocco is Africa's first-ever World Cup semifinalist.

In the second quarterfinal of the day, France eliminated England, but not before England made things interesting in the second half. Aurélien Tchouaméni opened up the scoring in the 17th minute with a laser into the bottom left corner of the net off a pass from Antoine Griezmann. Harry Kane leveled things up less than 10 minutes into the second half with a penalty shot after Saka drew Tchouameni to him inside the box and got clipped.

Then, Olivier Giroud put France ahead with the go-ahead goal in the 78th minute when he headed the ball off Harry Maguire’s shoulder and into the back of the net. France held on for the 2-1 win and will meet Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

World Cup history beckons for France, Mbappé, Deschamps

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — World Cup history is beckoning for France, star player Kylian Mbappé and coach Didier Deschamps. When France walks on the field Sunday for the tournament final against Argentina and Lionel Messi, soccer lore is waiting to be written for the team. Les...
WGAU

Messi carries the weight of Argentina into World Cup final

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — As Lionel Messi approaches his second and likely last World Cup final, the stakes could hardly be higher. The same goes for Argentina after more than 30 years of disappointment since it last won soccer's ultimate prize. For Messi, victory against France at...
WGAU

Croatia, Morocco target third-place medal at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The chances of the winning the World Cup might have gone for Croatia and Morocco, but "immortality" is at stake when the two teams meet in Saturday's third-place playoff. Croatia forward Andrej Kramarić dispelled the notion it would be a meaningless contest at...
WGAU

After World Cup success, Morocco has renewed aims to host

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The idea that Morocco could co-host the 2030 World Cup with near-neighbors Spain and Portugal seemed a bit crazy when it was floated four years ago. It doesn't seem so crazy now. Morocco has gained status inside FIFA and credibility with fans by...
WGAU

A World Cup of chaos has yielded a final for the ages: Argentina vs. France

AL KHOR, Qatar — The 2022 World Cup began amid controversy with chaos. It began here at the Al Bayt Stadium with a night all about Qatar, then quickly turned upside down. It pushed Argentina to the brink after less than 48 hours, and soon discarded Belgium and Germany. It continued, all the way to the semifinals, with Morocco and Croatia — and that, on Tuesday and Wednesday, at the feet of two giants, is where it ended.
WGAU

Portugal coach quits after World Cup exit in quarterfinals

LISBON, Portugal — (AP) — Portugal coach Fernando Santos has quit, the Portuguese soccer federation announced Thursday, after eight years in the job and five days after Portugal's exit from the World Cup in the quarterfinals. The 68-year-old Santos reached an amicable agreement with the federation to leave...
WGAU

An MLS player has made it to the World Cup final for the first time ever

The growth of Major League Soccer continues to be highlighted, and the 2022 World Cup is only boosting that case. Heading into the tournament, 36 MLS players were featured on rosters competing in Qatar. Some of the more notable ones were among those that have already shined on the world stage such as Gareth Bale, Xherdan Shaqiri, Hector Herrera among others. But for anyone that follows the league closely, it is many of the talented younger players who continue displaying how far MLS has come in its 28 years of existence.
WGAU

Spanish court acquits soccer star Neymar in fraud trial

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — A Spanish court on Tuesday acquitted soccer star Neymar and his fellow defendants in a fraud and corruption trial related to the Brazilian’s 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona. Brazilian company DIS had accused Neymar, his father, and the former presidents of...
WGAU

Tennis legend Becker freed from prison, returns to Germany

LONDON — (AP) — German tennis legend Boris Becker has returned to Germany after serving eight months in prison in Britain, his lawyer said Thursday. The 55-year-old German, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released on Thursday morning and traveled back to Germany shortly thereafter. Becker...
WGAU

Burkina Faso contracts Russian mercenaries, alleges Ghana

DAKAR, Senegal — (AP) — Burkina Faso has allegedly made an agreement with Russia's Wagner Group in which the shadowy mercenary outfit will help the West African country deal with surging jihadi violence in exchange for a mine. Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo made that claim about neighboring Burkina...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
29K+
Followers
107K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy