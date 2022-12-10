FARMINGTON − Eight teams from across the southwest, as well as a pair of local boys basketball teams, will take part in the annual Marv Sanders Invitational Tournament, which gets underway Thursday at Farmington High School's Scorpion Arena. The three-day event tips off at 1:30 p.m. Thursday with a matchup featuring the Boulder Creek (Arizona) Jaguars facing the Durango Demons. Following that game, the Shiprock Chieftains will try to snap a four-game losing streak when they face...

