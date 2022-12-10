Read full article on original website
Monday's Scores
Mile High Adventist Academy 26, Longmont Christian 20. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Saturday's Scores
Front Range Baptist 27, Union Colony Preparatory School 22. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon hustles by Colorado Springs Mesa Ridge 57-46
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon prevailed over Colorado Springs Mesa Ridge 57-46 at Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon on December 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Highlands Ranch Mile High survives for narrow win over Longmont Christian 26-20
Highlands Ranch Mile High finally found a way to top Longmont Christian 26-20 for a Colorado girls basketball victory on December 12.
Parker Legend nets nifty victory over Frederick 44-38
Parker Legend surfed the tension to ride to a 44-38 win over Frederick on December 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Marv Sanders Invitational opens Thursday at Farmington High
FARMINGTON − Eight teams from across the southwest, as well as a pair of local boys basketball teams, will take part in the annual Marv Sanders Invitational Tournament, which gets underway Thursday at Farmington High School's Scorpion Arena. The three-day event tips off at 1:30 p.m. Thursday with a matchup featuring the Boulder Creek (Arizona) Jaguars facing the Durango Demons. Following that game, the Shiprock Chieftains will try to snap a four-game losing streak when they face...
Denver Thomas Jefferson designs winning blueprint against Lakewood 49-38
Denver Thomas Jefferson knocked off Lakewood 49-38 during this Colorado girls high school basketball game.
Over and out: Parker Lutheran punches through Erie 48-22
Impressive was a ready adjective for Parker Lutheran's 48-22 throttling of Erie in Colorado girls basketball on December 10.
Some kind of impressive: Broomfield Holy Family pounds Severance 47-27
Broomfield Holy Family showed no mercy to Severance, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 47-27 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 12.
Lakewood Addenbrooke Classical collects victory over Westminster Belleview Christian 39-25
Riding a wave of production, Lakewood Addenbrooke Classical surfed over Westminster Belleview Christian 39-25 on December 12 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Powerhouse performance: Centennial Eaglecrest roars to big win over Parker Ponderosa 68-30
Centennial Eaglecrest turned in a thorough domination of Parker Ponderosa 68-30 on December 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball.
Broomfield Legacy takes victory lap past Kersey Platte Valley 60-40
The force was strong for Broomfield Legacy as it pierced Kersey Platte Valley during Saturday's 60-40 thumping in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 10.
DeLores K. Sawatzky
DeLores “Dee” Sawatzky died on December 6, 2022 at Good Samaritan Village in Loveland, Colorado. She was born February 16, 1925, to Rev Peter P. and Emma (Kaufman) Wedel in Moundridge, Kansas, where she spent her childhood and youth. After completing high school, she attended Bethel College in...
Storm warning: Aurora Vista PEAK rains down on Aurora Hinkley 86-29
Aurora Vista PEAK flexed its muscle and floored Aurora Hinkley 86-29 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on December 9.
Fort Collins Liberty Common thumps Thornton Stargate in punishing decision 54-27
Fort Collins Liberty Common showed top form to dominate Thornton Stargate during a 54-27 victory for a Colorado girls basketball victory on December 10.
Pretty portrait: Denver Arrupe Jesuit paints a victorious picture in win over Denver DSST: Byers 54-35
Saddled up and ready to go, Denver Arrupe Jesuit spurred past Denver DSST: Byers 54-35 on December 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball.
Convincing fashion: Fort Collins Timanth handles Keenesburg Weld Central 48-22
Impressive was a ready adjective for Fort Collins Timanth's 48-22 throttling of Keenesburg Weld Central in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Arvada Pomona knocks off Westminster The Academy 47-43
Arvada Pomona posted a narrow 47-43 win over Westminster The Academy in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Bent but not broken: Eaton weathers scare to dispatch Englewood Kent Denver 51-46
Eaton eventually plied victory away from Englewood Kent Denver 51-46 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 10.
Sterling secures a win over Brighton Eagle Ridge 53-34
Sterling had its hands full but finally brushed off Brighton Eagle Ridge 53-34 in Colorado girls basketball action on December 10.
