Denver council may add 2 cents to Kroger-Albertson’s dealDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Monday snowstorm expected to head north of DougCoHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
DougCo elementary school recognized for raising student achievementSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Denver approves three affordable housing projectsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
5 festive Denver-area hotels great for Christmas staycationsBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Broomfield Holy Family escapes close call with Severance 78-72
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Broomfield Holy Family nabbed it to nudge past Severance 78-72 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup. Broomfield Holy Family opened with a 15-3 advantage over Severance through the first quarter. The Knights stemmed the tide in the second quarter...
Some kind of impressive: Broomfield Holy Family pounds Severance 47-27
Broomfield Holy Family showed no mercy to Severance, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 47-27 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 12.
Thornton Skyview survives for narrow win over Englewood St. Mary’s 38-33
Thornton Skyview derailed Englewood St. Mary's' hopes after a 38-33 verdict in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 10.
Sterling secures a win over Brighton Eagle Ridge 53-34
Sterling had its hands full but finally brushed off Brighton Eagle Ridge 53-34 in Colorado girls basketball action on December 10.
Highlands Ranch unloads on Highlands Ranch Mountain Vista 60-23
Highlands Ranch offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Highlands Ranch Mountain Vista during this 60-23 victory for a Colorado girls basketball victory on December 10.
Parker Legend nets nifty victory over Frederick 44-38
Parker Legend surfed the tension to ride to a 44-38 win over Frederick on December 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
‘One day at a time’: Cherry Creek High School senior survives life-changing crash
A bystander of the crash was able to give them a little information on what exactly led up to the accident.
Fort Collins Liberty Common thumps Thornton Stargate in punishing decision 54-27
Fort Collins Liberty Common showed top form to dominate Thornton Stargate during a 54-27 victory for a Colorado girls basketball victory on December 10.
Pretty portrait: Denver Arrupe Jesuit paints a victorious picture in win over Denver DSST: Byers 54-35
Saddled up and ready to go, Denver Arrupe Jesuit spurred past Denver DSST: Byers 54-35 on December 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball.
Colorado weather: Why Monday night's winter storm will lead to a huge gap in metro area snowfall totals
DENVER — Picture this. You wake up on Tuesday morning in downtown Denver to maybe an inch or so of snow. You turn on 9NEWS, and you see a raging blizzard at Denver International Airport, with six or more inches of snow blowing around. That's an entirely realistic outcome....
Broomfield Legacy takes victory lap past Kersey Platte Valley 60-40
The force was strong for Broomfield Legacy as it pierced Kersey Platte Valley during Saturday's 60-40 thumping in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 10.
Convincing fashion: Fort Collins Timanth handles Keenesburg Weld Central 48-22
Impressive was a ready adjective for Fort Collins Timanth's 48-22 throttling of Keenesburg Weld Central in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Arvada Pomona knocks off Westminster The Academy 47-43
Arvada Pomona posted a narrow 47-43 win over Westminster The Academy in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Powerhouse performance: Centennial Eaglecrest roars to big win over Parker Ponderosa 68-30
Centennial Eaglecrest turned in a thorough domination of Parker Ponderosa 68-30 on December 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball.
Colorado School of Mines reaches new heights once again, secures inaugural title game spot with rout of Shepherd
An oft-traveled stretch from the Marv Kay Stadium elevator to the Ferguson Press Box showcases the history of the Colorado School of Mines. Enclosed, historical helmets lay in the foreground of background photos dating back to when they weren't used, and neither was color. Through the 134-year history of the...
sentinelcolorado.com
PERRY: The road to reality gets bumpy with Aurora Republicans promoting a way to cheat TABOR
No need to wait to take a spin on soon-to-be-fixed Aurora roads, desperately in need of repair — city council Republicans are spinning all over the project now. You see, Aurora is about to pave pot-holes and crumbling streets across the city with $35 million worth of asphalt and concrete.
Storm warning: Aurora Vista PEAK rains down on Aurora Hinkley 86-29
Aurora Vista PEAK flexed its muscle and floored Aurora Hinkley 86-29 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on December 9.
Denver weather: Travel alert as blizzard warnings hit Colorado
The snow will reach the Front Range and plains after 8 p.m. Monday night.
Over and out: Parker Lutheran punches through Erie 48-22
Impressive was a ready adjective for Parker Lutheran's 48-22 throttling of Erie in Colorado girls basketball on December 10.
How much snow will Denver get by Tuesday morning?
The next round of snow is on the way for Colorado. While some parts of the state will experience blizzard conditions, the Denver metro area will see limited snowfall totals.
