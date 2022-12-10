Read full article on original website
Denver council may add 2 cents to Kroger-Albertson’s dealDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Monday snowstorm expected to head north of DougCoHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Denver approves three affordable housing projectsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
5 festive Denver-area hotels great for Christmas staycationsBrittany AnasDenver, CO
$30 million into renovation and diversification, Denver School of the Arts asks for more moneyInna DDenver, CO
Broomfield Holy Family escapes close call with Severance 78-72
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Broomfield Holy Family nabbed it to nudge past Severance 78-72 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup. Broomfield Holy Family opened with a 15-3 advantage over Severance through the first quarter. The Silver Knights stemmed the tide in the second quarter...
Powerhouse performance: Centennial Eaglecrest roars to big win over Parker Ponderosa 68-30
Centennial Eaglecrest turned in a thorough domination of Parker Ponderosa 68-30 on December 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball.
Broomfield Legacy takes victory lap past Kersey Platte Valley 60-40
The force was strong for Broomfield Legacy as it pierced Kersey Platte Valley during Saturday's 60-40 thumping in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 10.
Over and out: Parker Lutheran punches through Erie 48-22
Impressive was a ready adjective for Parker Lutheran's 48-22 throttling of Erie in Colorado girls basketball on December 10.
Nerve-racking affair ends with Denver Abraham Lincoln on top of Denver West 42-34
Denver Abraham Lincoln edged Denver West 42-34 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Colorado girls high school basketball game.
Pretty portrait: Denver Arrupe Jesuit paints a victorious picture in win over Denver DSST: Byers 54-35
Saddled up and ready to go, Denver Arrupe Jesuit spurred past Denver DSST: Byers 54-35 on December 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball.
Denver Kennedy severs Lakewood Alameda’s hopes 48-32
Denver Kennedy handed Lakewood Alameda a tough 48-32 loss in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 10.
Bent but not broken: Eaton weathers scare to dispatch Englewood Kent Denver 51-46
Eaton eventually plied victory away from Englewood Kent Denver 51-46 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 10.
Parker Legend nets nifty victory over Frederick 44-38
Parker Legend surfed the tension to ride to a 44-38 win over Frederick on December 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Sterling secures a win over Brighton Eagle Ridge 53-34
Sterling had its hands full but finally brushed off Brighton Eagle Ridge 53-34 in Colorado girls basketball action on December 10.
Colorado Sunshine: TV, tickets info for Colorado School of Mines NCAA Division II football championship
God bless Division II football. Witnessing the Colorado School of Mines' debut in the NCAA Division II national championship game on Saturday is the best deal in sports. Ticket info was released Sunday, and Orediggers fans can attend the title game in McKinney, Texas, for $20 (GA) or $25 (reserved).
Convincing fashion: Fort Collins Timanth handles Keenesburg Weld Central 48-22
Impressive was a ready adjective for Fort Collins Timanth's 48-22 throttling of Keenesburg Weld Central in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Mark Kundson’s 3 Strikes: The Good, the Bad and the Deion
Strike One: Rick George had to do something big. Actually, something huge. Even if he hired a solid, veteran college football coach – Bronco Mendenhall or Gary Patterson, or even an up and comer like Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, a former Buff – it was going to be hard to sell University of Colorado fans that things could be dramatically different when the Buffaloes took the field again next September. They just endured a miserable 1-11 season. Would they come back for anything that could even possibly feature more of the same?
Thornton Skyview survives for narrow win over Englewood St. Mary’s 38-33
Thornton Skyview derailed Englewood St. Mary's' hopes after a 38-33 verdict in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 10.
Coach Prime recruits Florida receiver to Colorado
Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, is everything we expected him to be so far. The flash, the lights, the camera, it’s all been there. He even stopped by to watch CU wax CSU on Thursday night. In the midst of his first few weeks on the job, he is still coaching Jackson State as well. That’s made recruiting hard to follow. However, when you land a prospect like Asaad Waseem, including a bonafide stud like Dylan Edwards it’s impossible not to follow. We’re in a new recruiting reality, folks.
How much snow will Denver get by Tuesday morning?
The next round of snow is on the way for Colorado. While some parts of the state will experience blizzard conditions, the Denver metro area will see limited snowfall totals.
PERRY: The road to reality gets bumpy with Aurora Republicans promoting a way to cheat TABOR
No need to wait to take a spin on soon-to-be-fixed Aurora roads, desperately in need of repair — city council Republicans are spinning all over the project now. You see, Aurora is about to pave pot-holes and crumbling streets across the city with $35 million worth of asphalt and concrete.
What is the coldest city in every state?
Stacker analyzed data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to determine the coldest cities in every state.
Denver weather: Travel alert as blizzard warnings hit Colorado
The snow will reach the Front Range and plains after 8 p.m. Monday night.
Kountz's 19 lead Northern Colorado past CSU Northridge 70-63
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Daylen Kountz’s 19 points helped Northern Colorado defeat CSU Northridge 70-63 on Saturday night. Kountz shot 5 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free throw line for the Bears (5-5). Matt Johnson scored 18 points while shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free throw line, and added six assists. Dalton Knecht shot 5 for 17, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points, while adding 14 rebounds.
