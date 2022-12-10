Read full article on original website
Denver council may add 2 cents to Kroger-Albertson’s dealDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Monday snowstorm expected to head north of DougCoHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Denver approves three affordable housing projectsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
5 festive Denver-area hotels great for Christmas staycationsBrittany AnasDenver, CO
$30 million into renovation and diversification, Denver School of the Arts asks for more moneyInna DDenver, CO
Some kind of impressive: Broomfield Holy Family pounds Severance 47-27
Broomfield Holy Family showed no mercy to Severance, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 47-27 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 12.
Broomfield Holy Family escapes close call with Severance 78-72
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Broomfield Holy Family nabbed it to nudge past Severance 78-72 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup. Broomfield Holy Family opened with a 15-3 advantage over Severance through the first quarter. The Silver Knights stemmed the tide in the second quarter...
Powerhouse performance: Centennial Eaglecrest roars to big win over Parker Ponderosa 68-30
Centennial Eaglecrest turned in a thorough domination of Parker Ponderosa 68-30 on December 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball.
Arvada Pomona knocks off Westminster The Academy 47-43
Arvada Pomona posted a narrow 47-43 win over Westminster The Academy in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Sterling secures a win over Brighton Eagle Ridge 53-34
Sterling had its hands full but finally brushed off Brighton Eagle Ridge 53-34 in Colorado girls basketball action on December 10.
Nerve-racking affair ends with Denver Abraham Lincoln on top of Denver West 42-34
Denver Abraham Lincoln edged Denver West 42-34 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Colorado girls high school basketball game.
Broomfield Legacy takes victory lap past Kersey Platte Valley 60-40
The force was strong for Broomfield Legacy as it pierced Kersey Platte Valley during Saturday's 60-40 thumping in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 10.
Convincing fashion: Fort Collins Timanth handles Keenesburg Weld Central 48-22
Impressive was a ready adjective for Fort Collins Timanth's 48-22 throttling of Keenesburg Weld Central in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Bent but not broken: Eaton weathers scare to dispatch Englewood Kent Denver 51-46
Eaton eventually plied victory away from Englewood Kent Denver 51-46 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 10.
Thornton Skyview survives for narrow win over Englewood St. Mary’s 38-33
Thornton Skyview derailed Englewood St. Mary's' hopes after a 38-33 verdict in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 10.
Mark Kundson’s 3 Strikes: The Good, the Bad and the Deion
Strike One: Rick George had to do something big. Actually, something huge. Even if he hired a solid, veteran college football coach – Bronco Mendenhall or Gary Patterson, or even an up and comer like Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, a former Buff – it was going to be hard to sell University of Colorado fans that things could be dramatically different when the Buffaloes took the field again next September. They just endured a miserable 1-11 season. Would they come back for anything that could even possibly feature more of the same?
Fort Collins Liberty Common thumps Thornton Stargate in punishing decision 54-27
Fort Collins Liberty Common showed top form to dominate Thornton Stargate during a 54-27 victory for a Colorado girls basketball victory on December 10.
Highlands Ranch unloads on Highlands Ranch Mountain Vista 60-23
Highlands Ranch offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Highlands Ranch Mountain Vista during this 60-23 victory for a Colorado girls basketball victory on December 10.
Stevens guides Colorado State past Peru State College 115-72
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens scored 24 points as Colorado State beat Peru State 115-72 on Sunday night. Stevens added 10 assists for the Rams (7-4). John Tonje had 19 points and James Moors scored 12. Lorenzo Anderson finished with 21 points and two steals for the...
The Biggest Struggles Facing Coach Prime in Boulder
Mike Farrell breaks down the biggest hurdles Deion Sanders will have to overcome as Colorado head coach
Clark, No. 19 UCLA rout Denver 87-64 for 5th straight win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark scored 24 points and No. 19 UCLA opened the second half with a 17-0 run on its way to an 87-64 rout of Denver on Saturday for the Bruins' fifth straight victory. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting for...
Tar Heels AD Cunningham to take spot on USOPC board
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham will be among the new members of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic board of directors beginning in 2023. Cunningham will start on the board as Duke's former athletic director Kevin White leaves — keeping a major-college presence on...
Keeler: Hail, Blaster! How Orediggers of Mines, the hottest football team in Colorado, humbled NFL prospect en route to first NCAA Division II title game
GOLDEN — Tyson Bagent is cramming for the Broncos. John Matocha is cramming for a theory of computations final. “It’s pretty hard,” the Colorado School of Mines senior quarterback explained, leaning back in his chair after his Orediggers buried Shepherd (W.Va.), 44-13, on Saturday to clinch the school’s first-ever berth in the Division II football national championship game.
Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. "We're missing a lot of guys, a lot...
Front Range Baptist 27, Union Colony Preparatory School 22.
