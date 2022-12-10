Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver council may add 2 cents to Kroger-Albertson’s dealDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Monday snowstorm expected to head north of DougCoHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
DougCo elementary school recognized for raising student achievementSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Denver approves three affordable housing projectsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
5 festive Denver-area hotels great for Christmas staycationsBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
Lakewood Addenbrooke Classical collects victory over Westminster Belleview Christian 39-25
Riding a wave of production, Lakewood Addenbrooke Classical surfed over Westminster Belleview Christian 39-25 on December 12 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Some kind of impressive: Broomfield Holy Family pounds Severance 47-27
Broomfield Holy Family showed no mercy to Severance, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 47-27 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 12. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
It's lit: Longmont celebrates the season with lights parade
I grew up in Colorado Springs and earned a degree in journalism from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
Broomfield Holy Family escapes close call with Severance 78-72
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Broomfield Holy Family nabbed it to nudge past Severance 78-72 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup. Broomfield Holy Family opened with a 15-3 advantage over Severance through the first quarter. The Silver Knights stemmed the tide in the second quarter...
Bent but not broken: Eaton weathers scare to dispatch Englewood Kent Denver 51-46
Eaton eventually plied victory away from Englewood Kent Denver 51-46 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Saturday's Scores
Front Range Baptist 27, Union Colony Preparatory School 22. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Longmont author publishes book about Spanish Peaks, East Peak fire
Longmont author Micheline Burger has published a memoir, “Firelines: Mountains, Memories and Fire,” about her family’s connection to Spanish Peaks, and their recovery from the destructive East Peak fire. The book follows her parents’ emigration from Germany to the United States, and her family’s settlement in Southern...
County's parks and open space budget funding 34 projects in 2023
The Boulder County Parks and Open Space budget for the upcoming year includes $4.4 million from the county’s open space sales tax revenues to fund 34 projects. On Thursday, the county commissioners approved the spending plan with some adjustments to a parking lot request. With grants and partner contributions, the projects will see over $12 million in funding next year.
Nerve-racking affair ends with Denver Abraham Lincoln on top of Denver West 42-34
Denver Abraham Lincoln edged Denver West 42-34 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Colorado girls high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Pretty portrait: Denver Arrupe Jesuit paints a victorious picture in win over Denver DSST: Byers 54-35
Saddled up and ready to go, Denver Arrupe Jesuit spurred past Denver DSST: Byers 54-35 on December 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Broomfield Legacy takes victory lap past Kersey Platte Valley 60-40
The force was strong for Broomfield Legacy as it pierced Kersey Platte Valley during Saturday’s 60-40 thumping in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Convincing fashion: Fort Collins Timanth handles Keenesburg Weld Central 48-22
Impressive was a ready adjective for Fort Collins Timanth’s 48-22 throttling of Keenesburg Weld Central in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Sterling secures a win over Brighton Eagle Ridge 53-34
Sterling had its hands full but finally brushed off Brighton Eagle Ridge 53-34 in Colorado girls basketball action on December 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Denver Thomas Jefferson designs winning blueprint against Lakewood 49-38
Denver Thomas Jefferson knocked off Lakewood 49-38 during this Colorado girls high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Arvada Pomona knocks off Westminster The Academy 47-43
Arvada Pomona posted a narrow 47-43 win over Westminster The Academy in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Over and out: Parker Lutheran punches through Erie 48-22
Impressive was a ready adjective for Parker Lutheran’s 48-22 throttling of Erie in Colorado girls basketball on December 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Longmont’s new library director poised for growth
As the new director, Jon Solomon has the background to help the Longmont Public Library as it grows. Born and raised in Colorado Springs, Solomon earned a Master of Science degree from San Jose State University and has spent more than 20 years working in libraries. He has worked for the Englewood and Boulder public libraries, but most recently as the director of Riverside County Public Library System.
Hazardous Materials Management Facility no longer requiring appointment
The doors of the county’s Hazardous Materials Management Facility (HMMF), 1901 63rd St. in Boulder, are once again open without appointment after requiring them due to health concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents of Boulder County, including all of Erie, and the City and County of Broomfield are welcome to stop by to dispose of items like paint, motor oil, batteries, fertilizers, bleach, household cleaners, and a lot more.
Highlands Ranch unloads on Highlands Ranch Mountain Vista 60-23
Highlands Ranch offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Highlands Ranch Mountain Vista during this 60-23 victory for a Colorado girls basketball victory on December 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your...
Longmont police report: Dec. 11, 2022
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 0