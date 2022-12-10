Read full article on original website
Broomfield Holy Family escapes close call with Severance 78-72
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Broomfield Holy Family nabbed it to nudge past Severance 78-72 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup. Broomfield Holy Family opened with a 15-3 advantage over Severance through the first quarter. The Silver Knights stemmed the tide in the second quarter...
Nerve-racking affair ends with Denver Abraham Lincoln on top of Denver West 42-34
Denver Abraham Lincoln edged Denver West 42-34 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Colorado girls high school basketball game.
Denver Kennedy severs Lakewood Alameda’s hopes 48-32
Denver Kennedy handed Lakewood Alameda a tough 48-32 loss in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 10.
Denver Thomas Jefferson designs winning blueprint against Lakewood 49-38
Denver Thomas Jefferson knocked off Lakewood 49-38 during this Colorado girls high school basketball game.
Saturday's Scores
Front Range Baptist 27, Union Colony Preparatory School 22. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Pretty portrait: Denver Arrupe Jesuit paints a victorious picture in win over Denver DSST: Byers 54-35
Saddled up and ready to go, Denver Arrupe Jesuit spurred past Denver DSST: Byers 54-35 on December 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball.
Broomfield Legacy takes victory lap past Kersey Platte Valley 60-40
The force was strong for Broomfield Legacy as it pierced Kersey Platte Valley during Saturday's 60-40 thumping in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 10.
Convincing fashion: Fort Collins Timanth handles Keenesburg Weld Central 48-22
Impressive was a ready adjective for Fort Collins Timanth's 48-22 throttling of Keenesburg Weld Central in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Highlands Ranch unloads on Highlands Ranch Mountain Vista 60-23
Highlands Ranch offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Highlands Ranch Mountain Vista during this 60-23 victory for a Colorado girls basketball victory on December 10.
Over and out: Parker Lutheran punches through Erie 48-22
Impressive was a ready adjective for Parker Lutheran's 48-22 throttling of Erie in Colorado girls basketball on December 10.
Powerhouse performance: Centennial Eaglecrest roars to big win over Parker Ponderosa 68-30
Centennial Eaglecrest turned in a thorough domination of Parker Ponderosa 68-30 on December 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball.
Sterling secures a win over Brighton Eagle Ridge 53-34
Sterling had its hands full but finally brushed off Brighton Eagle Ridge 53-34 in Colorado girls basketball action on December 10.
Parker Legend nets nifty victory over Frederick 44-38
Parker Legend surfed the tension to ride to a 44-38 win over Frederick on December 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Fort Collins Liberty Common thumps Thornton Stargate in punishing decision 54-27
Fort Collins Liberty Common showed top form to dominate Thornton Stargate during a 54-27 victory for a Colorado girls basketball victory on December 10.
Thornton Skyview survives for narrow win over Englewood St. Mary’s 38-33
Thornton Skyview derailed Englewood St. Mary's' hopes after a 38-33 verdict in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 10.
Tar Heels AD Cunningham to take spot on USOPC board
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham will be among the new members of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic board of directors beginning in 2023. Cunningham will start on the board as Duke's former athletic director Kevin White leaves — keeping a major-college presence on...
Kountz's 19 lead Northern Colorado past CSU Northridge 70-63
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Daylen Kountz's 19 points helped Northern Colorado defeat CSU Northridge 70-63 on Saturday night. Kountz shot 5 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free throw line for the Bears (5-5). Matt Johnson scored 18 points while shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free throw line, and added six assists. Dalton Knecht shot 5 for 17, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points, while adding 14 rebounds.
Storm warning: Aurora Vista PEAK rains down on Aurora Hinkley 86-29
Aurora Vista PEAK flexed its muscle and floored Aurora Hinkley 86-29 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on December 9.
It's lit: Longmont celebrates the season with lights parade
I grew up in Colorado Springs and earned a degree in journalism from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
