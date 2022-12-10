Read full article on original website
Tar Heels AD Cunningham to take spot on USOPC board
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham will be among the new members of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic board of directors beginning in 2023. Cunningham will start on the board as Duke's former athletic director Kevin White leaves — keeping a major-college presence on...
Parker Legend nets nifty victory over Frederick 44-38
Parker Legend surfed the tension to ride to a 44-38 win over Frederick on December 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Bent but not broken: Eaton weathers scare to dispatch Englewood Kent Denver 51-46
Eaton eventually plied victory away from Englewood Kent Denver 51-46 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 10.
Arkansas State women’s basketball to face No. 21 Arkansas in Fayetteville for first time since 1980
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State women’s basketball (4-4) will have another tough road test, going on the road to face #21 Arkansas (11-0) at Bud Walton Arena Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM on the SEC Network. The Red Wolves will return the home-and-home after falling 94-71 to the...
Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon hustles by Colorado Springs Mesa Ridge 57-46
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon prevailed over Colorado Springs Mesa Ridge 57-46 at Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon on December 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Over and out: Parker Lutheran punches through Erie 48-22
Impressive was a ready adjective for Parker Lutheran's 48-22 throttling of Erie in Colorado girls basketball on December 10.
Thornton Skyview survives for narrow win over Englewood St. Mary’s 38-33
Thornton Skyview derailed Englewood St. Mary's' hopes after a 38-33 verdict in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 10.
Highlands Ranch unloads on Highlands Ranch Mountain Vista 60-23
Highlands Ranch offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Highlands Ranch Mountain Vista during this 60-23 victory for a Colorado girls basketball victory on December 10.
Warnings on gay club shooter stir questions about old case
DENVER (AP) — A California woman who warned a judge last year about the danger posed by the suspect in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting said Friday that the deaths could have been prevented if earlier charges against the suspect weren't dismissed. Jeanie Streltzoff — a relative of...
Jaylen Smith, 18, becomes the youngest Black mayor in U.S. history
Arkansas elects the youngest African American in U.S history
'Anything is possible': Arkansas town elects the youngest Black mayor in U.S. history
Victim identified in Jonesboro shooting on Sunday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The victim in the Jonesboro shooting on Sunday has been identified, our content partner Region 8 News reported. The victim was 21-year-old Jaylon Selvy and is in stable condition. According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, the shooting happened at an Exxon gas station at...
Jonesboro police to host safety seat check event
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Police Department wants to make sure your kids are safe in the car. JPD, along with surrounding agencies, will hold a child seat check safety event on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the parking lot of the Arkansas State University baseball field.
18-year old Jaylen Smith becomes the youngest Black mayor in America after winning hometown election in Arkansas
Sunday shooting at gas station in Jonesboro
Jonesboro, Ark. – Authorities in Jonesboro responded to a shooting Sunday just down the road from the police station. The Jonesboro Police Department said in a release they were working a shooting around 3 PM at the Exxon Station, 1325 Caraway Road (at the Nettleton intersection). A male victim...
Election recount called for the Colorado House District 43 race
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office received and accepted the required funds for a permissive recount of the Colorado House District 43 race in Douglas County between Robert “Bob” Marshall and Kurt Huffman on December 7. Douglas County has been notified to begin preparations to proceed with...
Youngest U.S. Black mayor elected in Arkansas
Mayor: Increased police shifts through holidays
Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced today that he is allocating an additional 1,000 hours in police shifts to patrol populated shopping areas during the remainder of the holiday season. The purpose is to provide an increased safety presence for holiday shoppers. The decision is a pre-emptive measure to address the...
Body recovered after trench collapses on workers
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Rescue workers Monday afternoon recovered the body of a Jonesboro construction site worker who was buried when a trench collapsed. According to the Jonesboro police desk sergeant, crews were building a trench in the 4700 block of East Johnson Avenue Monday afternoon when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.
