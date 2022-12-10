ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristoval Victorial

Arkansas elects the youngest African American in U.S history

Jaylen Smith, at only 18 years of age, is now the youngest Black mayor in U.S. history. Merely a freshman in college, Smith, a town native, has now been elected mayor of Earle, Arkansas (a town with less than 2,000 residents) after his victorious win. He managed to accumulate 235 votes all while his opponent Nemi Matthews Sr. won only 183 votes for the position as mayor small Arkansas town.
EARLE, AR
KATV

Victim identified in Jonesboro shooting on Sunday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The victim in the Jonesboro shooting on Sunday has been identified, our content partner Region 8 News reported. The victim was 21-year-old Jaylon Selvy and is in stable condition. According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, the shooting happened at an Exxon gas station at...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Jonesboro police to host safety seat check event

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Police Department wants to make sure your kids are safe in the car. JPD, along with surrounding agencies, will hold a child seat check safety event on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the parking lot of the Arkansas State University baseball field.
JONESBORO, AR
neareport.com

Sunday shooting at gas station in Jonesboro

Jonesboro, Ark. – Authorities in Jonesboro responded to a shooting Sunday just down the road from the police station. The Jonesboro Police Department said in a release they were working a shooting around 3 PM at the Exxon Station, 1325 Caraway Road (at the Nettleton intersection). A male victim...
JONESBORO, AR
neareport.com

Mayor: Increased police shifts through holidays

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced today that he is allocating an additional 1,000 hours in police shifts to patrol populated shopping areas during the remainder of the holiday season. The purpose is to provide an increased safety presence for holiday shoppers. The decision is a pre-emptive measure to address the...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Body recovered after trench collapses on workers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Rescue workers Monday afternoon recovered the body of a Jonesboro construction site worker who was buried when a trench collapsed. According to the Jonesboro police desk sergeant, crews were building a trench in the 4700 block of East Johnson Avenue Monday afternoon when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.
JONESBORO, AR
