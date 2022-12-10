ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

The Longmont Leader

Pretty portrait: Denver Arrupe Jesuit paints a victorious picture in win over Denver DSST: Byers 54-35

Saddled up and ready to go, Denver Arrupe Jesuit spurred past Denver DSST: Byers 54-35 on December 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Bent but not broken: Eaton weathers scare to dispatch Englewood Kent Denver 51-46

Eaton eventually plied victory away from Englewood Kent Denver 51-46 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 10.
EATON, CO
The Longmont Leader

Denver Thomas Jefferson designs winning blueprint against Lakewood 49-38

Denver Thomas Jefferson knocked off Lakewood 49-38 during this Colorado girls high school basketball game.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Sterling secures a win over Brighton Eagle Ridge 53-34

Sterling had its hands full but finally brushed off Brighton Eagle Ridge 53-34 in Colorado girls basketball action on December 10.
STERLING, CO
The Longmont Leader

Broomfield Legacy takes victory lap past Kersey Platte Valley 60-40

The force was strong for Broomfield Legacy as it pierced Kersey Platte Valley during Saturday's 60-40 thumping in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 10.
KERSEY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Convincing fashion: Fort Collins Timanth handles Keenesburg Weld Central 48-22

Impressive was a ready adjective for Fort Collins Timanth's 48-22 throttling of Keenesburg Weld Central in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Longmont Leader

Parker Legend nets nifty victory over Frederick 44-38

Parker Legend surfed the tension to ride to a 44-38 win over Frederick on December 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
FREDERICK, CO
The Longmont Leader

Powerhouse performance: Centennial Eaglecrest roars to big win over Parker Ponderosa 68-30

Centennial Eaglecrest turned in a thorough domination of Parker Ponderosa 68-30 on December 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball.
PARKER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Thornton Skyview survives for narrow win over Englewood St. Mary’s 38-33

Thornton Skyview derailed Englewood St. Mary's' hopes after a 38-33 verdict in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 10.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
The Longmont Leader

Over and out: Parker Lutheran punches through Erie 48-22

Impressive was a ready adjective for Parker Lutheran's 48-22 throttling of Erie in Colorado girls basketball on December 10.
PARKER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Kountz's 19 lead Northern Colorado past CSU Northridge 70-63

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Daylen Kountz’s 19 points helped Northern Colorado defeat CSU Northridge 70-63 on Saturday night. Kountz shot 5 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free throw line for the Bears (5-5). Matt Johnson scored 18 points while shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free throw line, and added six assists. Dalton Knecht shot 5 for 17, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points, while adding 14 rebounds.
GREELEY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Storm warning: Aurora Vista PEAK rains down on Aurora Hinkley 86-29

Aurora Vista PEAK flexed its muscle and floored Aurora Hinkley 86-29 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on December 9.
AURORA, CO
The Longmont Leader

