Related
American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup
Prominent American journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar after collapsing while covering the World Cup, sparking an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world. He was 49.
Wayne Rooney Reacts to Harry Kane’s Goal, PK Miss in England Loss
The former England star commended his ex-teammate after Kane tied his all-time national team scoring record.
FIFA charges Argentina for disorder at World Cup match
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Argentina for its players’ actions during a contentious World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. The soccer governing body cited “order and security at matches” in its disciplinary code for charging the Argentina soccer federation. Argentina...
After Brittney Griner's detention and release, nearly half of WNBA players are still opting to play overseas in the off-season: 'Our players are going to do what's best for them'
The AP reported that 67 out of 144 WNBA players are competing abroad, and none of them are playing in Russia, where Griner was detained for months.
Holland boss Louis van Gaal reveals what Argentina players told him after game as ex-Man Utd manager confirms retirement
LOUIS VAN GAAL revealed that he was teased by goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after the Netherland's defeat to Argentina on penalties. The Dutch crashed out of the World Cup after Martinez denied Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis in the shoot-out. Wout Weghorst's dramatic late brace, including a 101st minute leveller,...
Soccer World Reacts To Video Of Heartbroken Cristiano Ronaldo
After the conclusion of what's been an incredibly difficult 2022 World Cup for Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, the 37-year-old team captain was visibly shaken as he walked off the pitch following Saturday's 1-0 loss to Morocco. Playing in what will most likely be his final World Cup, Ronaldo couldn't hold...
Yardbarker
Kylian Mbappe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest social media post
Kylian Mbappe has offered his support to Cristiano Ronaldo following Portugal’s quarter-final exit from the 2022 World Cup. The French international helped guide Les Bleus to the competition’s semi-finals after beating England 2-1 on Saturday night. However, Portugal weren’t so lucky at the same stage of the tournament,...
Fernando Santos reveals whether he regrets Cristiano Ronaldo benching
Portugal manager Fernando Santos says he has no regrets over choosing not to start Cristiano Ronaldo against Morocco at the World Cup.
Desert stadium is left deserted as England’s World Cup quarter-final against France is played out in front of thousands of empty seats, despite organisers later claiming it was another sell out in Qatar
England's World Cup quarter-final against France — the most-eagerly anticipated match of the tournament — was played out in front of thousands of empty seats at the Al Bayt Stadium. About a quarter of spaces at the 68,895-capacity venue were not taken, leading to serious questions for FIFA.
Yardbarker
Watch: New footage details the extent of the tunnel bust up between Weghorst and Messi – Aguero got involved too
Argentina’s huge row with the Netherlands following their dramatic World Cup quarter-final has been revealed in new footage. Despite an incredible comeback from the Netherlands in normal time where substitute Weghorst scored two late goals including an equaliser in the 11th minute of stoppage time, Argentina won on penalties.
CBS Sports
Gio Reyna was nearly sent home from USA World Cup, per reports; Gregg Berhalter reveals what happened in Qatar
Just over a week after the United States' men's national team was eliminated from the World Cup we finally have some clarity as to why Gio Reyna only logged 52 minutes on the field during USMNT's path to a round of 16 exit. In remarks at the HOW Institute for...
Newsweek
