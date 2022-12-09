Read full article on original website
Patients suffering with hard-to-treat depression may get relief from magnetic brain stimulation
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Not only is depression a debilitating disease, but it is also widespread. Approximately 20 million adult Americans experience at least one episode of depression per year. Millions of them take medication to treat their depression. But for many, the medications don't work:...
Medical News Today
Bipolar disorder and sleeping too much
Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition affecting mood, where a person may alternate between periods of elation and depression. It is common for people with bipolar to experience sleep disturbances, which may result in excessive sleepiness. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that can cause extreme shifts in...
Healthline
What Are the Symptoms Of Cocaine Withdrawal?
Cocaine withdrawal can cause intense physical and mental symptoms — some of which can be life threatening. However, there are support and resources to help get you through this time. (CDC) reports that more than 5 million Americans use cocaine. Cocaine overdose deaths have been increasing since 2012, and...
verywellmind.com
Parkinson's Hallucinations: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment
Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological condition that primarily affects older people. The main markers of Parkinson’s disease are a decline in motor and coordination skills. Common symptoms of the condition include muscle stiffness, tremors, loss of balance and coordination, and slow movements. However, in some cases, Parkinson’s...
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs
Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK.The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.It is particularly common among the elderly, with one person in 14 people aged over 65 experiencing the condition and one in six aged over 80, with women statistically more likely to suffer than men.Everyone experiences the condition differently but common symptoms of dementia fall under three categories; memory...
MedicalXpress
New study on morphine treatment in people with COPD and severe, long term breathlessness
Sometimes health care professionals treat patients with opioids such as morphine to relieve symptoms, but there has been a lack of evidence as to whether this helps with severe chronic breathlessness. A randomized Phase 3 study conducted by Swedish and Australian researchers now finds that morphine does not reduce the intensity of worst breathlessness.
Medical News Today
The best sleep aids for chronic insomnia
Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that people associate with trouble falling asleep, waking in the middle of sleep, or not getting a restful sleep. Some medications may help someone with chronic insomnia, but a person should exercise caution when using them for a long period. Several prescription sleep aids...
psychologytoday.com
The Overlap Between Anorexia and Autism
Individuals with anorexia and autism commonly share a similar cognitive type. The overlap between individuals with anorexia and autism expands outside of the eating disorder pathology associated with anorexia. Individuals with anorexia and autism demonstrate similar difficulties with social interactions and rigid behaviors. Research is beginning to prove the overlap...
techaiapp.com
The Future of Major Depressive Disorder Treatments
Over the last 20 years, we’ve seen major strides in the treatment options for major depressive disorder. We now understand that depression isn’t the same for everyone. The idea is to identify and diagnose what’s happening in a person’s neurochemistry so we can target our treatment in a way that works specifically for them.
PsyPost
People with anxiety or PTSD following a traumatic brain injury are more likely to be prescribed medication than attend psychotherapy
A team of researchers explored treatment patterns among people diagnosed with anxiety or PTSD following a traumatic brain injury. The findings, published in the Journal of Neuropsychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences, revealed that these individuals are more likely to be prescribed psychotropic medication than to receive psychotherapy — which may be a cause for concern.
Indiana Daily Student
Experts predict increases in depression in winter months due to seasonal affective disorder
As temperatures and daylight hours drop into the winter months, many experts are predicting a rise in depression rates correlated to seasonal affective disorder. Spencer Dawson, associate director of clinical training with the IU Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences, said seasonal affective disorder, commonly called SAD, is classified as a type of depressive disorder. In order to classify it as a depressive disorder, Dawson said a person must experience feelings of sadness for most of the day every day for two or more weeks.
activebeat.com
Manic Episodes: Signs, Causes, Treatment
Mania, or manic episodes, is a condition where one may experience abnormally elevated or extreme changes in mood, emotion, energy, or activity level. The cause of manic episodes can vary from person to person, but some common causes include family history, a chemical imbalance in the brain, or a significant life change.
verywellmind.com
OCD vs. Eating Disorders: What Are the Differences?
Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and eating disorders are both mental health conditions that can cause a lot of distress. Both OCD and eating disorders can involve obsessions, compulsions, and rigid rules around food and eating. However, there are some key differences between the two conditions. For instance, for those with eating...
hippocraticpost.com
ASD medication trial targeting gut bacteria
A new trial will test whether a medication that targets gut bacteria can also improve irritability in teenagers with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The Tapestry study, a collaboration between the Murdoch Children’s, Queensland Children’s Hospital, University of Sydney, Southern Adelaide Local Health Network and Flinders University is recruiting adolescents, aged 13-17, in Melbourne, with moderate to severe autism who experience irritability such as aggression, self-harm and severe tantrums.
The Harmful Effects Of Taking Ativan
Ativan is a commonly prescribed medication for a variety of conditions, including anxiety. Learn about the potentially harmful effects of the drug.
