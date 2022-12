Hurry, registration for The Junior Hawks Basketball Youth League at the Bessemer Recreation Center ends this coming Thursday, December 15, 2022. Registration fee is $100 for Rec. Center members and $105 for non-Rec. Center members. All fees must be received by December 15, 2022. Fees will cover jersey, shorts, and referees. Jersey and shorts will be provided. The league is for youth ages 5 - 12. Volunteer Coaches are needed. The league will begin on January 3, 2023, and run through February 11, 2023. All games will be played at the Bessemer Recreation Center (Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays). There will be 8 teams maximum for each age group. Uniforms will be ordered through the Jr. Hawks (Atlanta Hawks). For more info, visit the Bessemer Recreation Center at 100 14th Ave. South Hwy 150 Bessemer, Al. 35020 or call 205.425.0655.

BESSEMER, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO