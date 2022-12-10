Read full article on original website
Gov. Ivey bans TikTok on state devices
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey announced Monday that she has banned the use of TikTok on state devices and the state network. Ivey’s call to this cyber security action is to protect the state and Alabamians’ sensitive data from Chinese infiltration activities. Governor Ivey also issued...
Governor Ivey asks AL Supreme Court to modify execution law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has sent a letter to the state Supreme Court in which she has requested a rule change to Alabama’s capital punishment law. The move comes after Ivey ordered a “top-to-bottom” review of the execution protocols in the state following several recently...
Governor Ivey awards grants to southeast Alabama child advocacy groups
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced on Friday that they are awarding around $884,000 to child advocacy groups in southeast Alabama. “Child abuse is a horrendous act that can leave victims not only with physical injuries, but emotional...
Gov. Ivey Declares Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation making Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama. WVTM 13 chief meteorologist Jerry Tracey wrapped up his 35-year run at the TV station on Friday. Watch the video above to see Gov. Ivey's message to Jerry.
Methodists, taxes, weather: Down in Alabama
Nearly 200 Methodist congregations officially broke away from the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist Church over the weekend. Alabama collects less state and local tax per capita than any state other than Tennessee. This week we might see some rain, some storms, and even some December-appropriate temperatures. The...
Gov. Kay Ivey names 1st cabinet appointee of new term; Curtis Stewart to lead ABC Board
Gov. Kay Ivey this morning announced the first cabinet appointment for her new four-year term, choosing Curtis Stewart as administrator of the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board. Stewart has been deputy commissioner of the Alabama Department of Revenue for the last 10 years. He will replace Mac Gipson, who is...
Post offices extend hours for holidays: Find schedule for your location
The U.S. Postal Service is trying to make the holidays a little easier. Post office is extending hours at locations across the country to make it easier for customer to send or receive items, with select Alabama locations taking part. You can click on this link to find USPS Post Office hours.
United Methodist split: 198 churches leave North Alabama Conference
In the biggest day yet for the ongoing United Methodist split in Alabama, 198 congregations officially left the denomination after a vote by the North Alabama Conference meeting Saturday at the BJCC to approve their departure. The 198 churches had all voted by 66.7 percent or more to leave the...
Alabama considers alternative teacher prep programs in effort to address staff shortages
Alabama’s teacher shortage is leveling off, state education officials said Thursday, but there are still chronic shortages in some subject and geographical areas. “I think we have turned a corner on the teacher shortage,” Alabama Superintendent Eric Mackey said, citing recent state actions such as teacher raises of up to 21%. Those moves caused some teachers to stave off retirement, easing some staffing crunches.
With the new 'Carry Law' going into effect in 2023, Alabamians may consider gifting firearms
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Finding the right gift can be tricky and a law that goes into effect in January may provide a solution and according to Louis Southard, General Manager at Bullet and Barrel says this 'solution' is pretty normal in Alabama. "The gift of a firearm is something...
Sunday Afternoon Forecast Update: GFS Introducing Idea of Some Wintry Precipitation Next Sunday for Alabama
Today’s forecast is in pretty good shape except for the high. This is not a one number region as we always say, but if we are figuring the average high for Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston. Temperatures have been a little cooler than I expected. 63F at Tuscaloosa, but Birmingham has struggled to get above 61F. Anniston is in the 50s with the rain.
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.
A special session is likely coming in the Alabama Legislature. The regular legislative session convenes in March, but it seems a special session is needed to deal with the $1 billion from the state’s second allocation of federal American Rescue Plan money. The state has until 2026 to spend the money.
Reviewers needed to score applications for Alabama medical marijuana licenses
The University of South Alabama is recruiting people to evaluate applications for medical cannabis business licenses in the state. In 2021 the Alabama Legislature passed a bill laying out a framework for medical marijuana production, sale and use in the state. It authorizes medical marijuana as a treatment for a specific list of illnesses mostly in cases where it is shown that conventional treatments have failed. It also requires products to be produced and processed within the state.
Impact Day Wednesday: heavy rain and storms likely
Damp and grey this morning, but limited rain expected this afternoon and Tuesday. Impact Weather ahead for Wednesday: check the video forecast for the latest. Showers become less widespread overnight through Monday morning. Clouds linger, and so does some occasional light, patchy rain and fog. Expect milder-than-usual weather for December again to start the week, but there are some big, long-lasting changes for the colder after a strong midweek storm system.
Alabama personnel board orders prison guard charged in inmate’s death to be reinstated
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A state personnel board has ruled that a corrections officer who was charged with being involved in the death of an inmate earlier this year in central Alabama should be reinstated in the Alabama Department of Corrections. On Nov. 16, the Personnel Board of the State of Alabama issued an order […]
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MHP trooper arrested in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
Alabama to release high-demand bourbons, whiskeys Saturday at 8 ABC stores
The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will hold its annual release of high-demand, limited quantity liquors Saturday morning at eight ABC stores across the state. The ABC Board held a sweepstakes in October to determine the first 100 slots in line at each of the stores. Customers who did not win a slot can still participate in Saturday’s release by registering to be in the walk-up groups that will enter the stores after the sweepstakes winners. Time slots are allocated for 100 walk-ups.
Weather Authority is monitoring the next system
The Weather Authority is closely monitoring a strong cold front that will track through the region midweek. As of Monday morning, the line of rain and embedded storms will move into northwest Alabama during the early morning commute. The steady rain will overspread the area from west to east through the morning. Ahead of this […]
7 Alabama residents sentenced for felony violations of the Animal Welfare Act, ending one of the largest cockfighting operations in the country
From The Tribune staff reports WASHINGTON – A seventh and final Verbena, Alabama, resident was sentenced yesterday for violating the Animal Welfare Act’s prohibition against animal fighting ventures in connection with an expansive cockfighting operation. This marks the end of a week of sentencings in which the court held four Alabama residents accountable for their […]
