ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
wtvy.com

Gov. Ivey bans TikTok on state devices

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey announced Monday that she has banned the use of TikTok on state devices and the state network. Ivey’s call to this cyber security action is to protect the state and Alabamians’ sensitive data from Chinese infiltration activities. Governor Ivey also issued...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Governor Ivey asks AL Supreme Court to modify execution law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has sent a letter to the state Supreme Court in which she has requested a rule change to Alabama’s capital punishment law. The move comes after Ivey ordered a “top-to-bottom” review of the execution protocols in the state following several recently...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Governor Ivey awards grants to southeast Alabama child advocacy groups

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced on Friday that they are awarding around $884,000 to child advocacy groups in southeast Alabama. “Child abuse is a horrendous act that can leave victims not only with physical injuries, but emotional...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Gov. Ivey Declares Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation making Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama. WVTM 13 chief meteorologist Jerry Tracey wrapped up his 35-year run at the TV station on Friday. Watch the video above to see Gov. Ivey's message to Jerry.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Methodists, taxes, weather: Down in Alabama

Nearly 200 Methodist congregations officially broke away from the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist Church over the weekend. Alabama collects less state and local tax per capita than any state other than Tennessee. This week we might see some rain, some storms, and even some December-appropriate temperatures. The...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama considers alternative teacher prep programs in effort to address staff shortages

Alabama’s teacher shortage is leveling off, state education officials said Thursday, but there are still chronic shortages in some subject and geographical areas. “I think we have turned a corner on the teacher shortage,” Alabama Superintendent Eric Mackey said, citing recent state actions such as teacher raises of up to 21%. Those moves caused some teachers to stave off retirement, easing some staffing crunches.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Sunday Afternoon Forecast Update: GFS Introducing Idea of Some Wintry Precipitation Next Sunday for Alabama

Today’s forecast is in pretty good shape except for the high. This is not a one number region as we always say, but if we are figuring the average high for Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston. Temperatures have been a little cooler than I expected. 63F at Tuscaloosa, but Birmingham has struggled to get above 61F. Anniston is in the 50s with the rain.
ALABAMA STATE
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.

A special session is likely coming in the Alabama Legislature. The regular legislative session convenes in March, but it seems a special session is needed to deal with the $1 billion from the state’s second allocation of federal American Rescue Plan money. The state has until 2026 to spend the money.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Reviewers needed to score applications for Alabama medical marijuana licenses

The University of South Alabama is recruiting people to evaluate applications for medical cannabis business licenses in the state. In 2021 the Alabama Legislature passed a bill laying out a framework for medical marijuana production, sale and use in the state. It authorizes medical marijuana as a treatment for a specific list of illnesses mostly in cases where it is shown that conventional treatments have failed. It also requires products to be produced and processed within the state.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Impact Day Wednesday: heavy rain and storms likely

Damp and grey this morning, but limited rain expected this afternoon and Tuesday. Impact Weather ahead for Wednesday: check the video forecast for the latest. Showers become less widespread overnight through Monday morning. Clouds linger, and so does some occasional light, patchy rain and fog. Expect milder-than-usual weather for December again to start the week, but there are some big, long-lasting changes for the colder after a strong midweek storm system.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
wtva.com

MHP trooper arrested in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama to release high-demand bourbons, whiskeys Saturday at 8 ABC stores

The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will hold its annual release of high-demand, limited quantity liquors Saturday morning at eight ABC stores across the state. The ABC Board held a sweepstakes in October to determine the first 100 slots in line at each of the stores. Customers who did not win a slot can still participate in Saturday’s release by registering to be in the walk-up groups that will enter the stores after the sweepstakes winners. Time slots are allocated for 100 walk-ups.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

Weather Authority is monitoring the next system

The Weather Authority is closely monitoring a strong cold front that will track through the region midweek. As of Monday morning, the line of rain and embedded storms will move into northwest Alabama during the early morning commute. The steady rain will overspread the area from west to east through the morning. Ahead of this […]
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

7 Alabama residents sentenced for felony violations of the Animal Welfare Act, ending one of the largest cockfighting operations in the country

From The Tribune staff reports WASHINGTON – A seventh and final Verbena, Alabama, resident was sentenced yesterday for violating the Animal Welfare Act’s prohibition against animal fighting ventures in connection with an expansive cockfighting operation. This marks the end of a week of sentencings in which the court held four Alabama residents accountable for their […]
VERBENA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy