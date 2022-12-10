Read full article on original website
Ferris State football blows away West Florida, 38-17, for trip to Division II title game
Ferris State football is one win away from a repeat championship. A dominating second half lifted the Bulldogs to a 38-17 win over West Florida on Saturday in Big Rapids in the Division II national semifinal. Ferris State (13-1) will take on either Shepherd (West Virginia) or Colorado School of Mines next Saturday in McKinney, Texas.
12-9-22: Friday Night Fever: Men's and Women's college basketball, HS Boy's and Girls' basketball, and HS Hockey
NMU's Dylan Kuehl dunks after a pass from Brian Parzych. High School Hockey from around the U.P. and HS Basketball Scores. NMU's Jake Witt declares for NFL Draft; All-State HS Football; HS Basketball. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:32 AM UTC. Former NMU football Player Jake witt talks about his...
Marquette salon giving away free nano brow service
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wake up every morning with a just-got-home-from-the-salon look. The Lash Lounge in Marquette offers a permanent eyebrow makeup service. The nano brow service, aka eyebrow tattooing, creates hairlike strokes with a natural finish lasting up to three years. The Lash Loung owner Stacy Burress explains this...
North Michigan Student Is Jumping In Lake Superior Every Day To ‘Help Her Depression’
Depression can be hard to deal with. On the surface, people will look perfectly happy, but we never truly know the battles people fight behind the scenes, and just under the surface. Lots of outlets are available for help, and many workplaces and schools now have departments you can get...
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes were sold in November
Seven Powerball tickets sold in November in Michigan won big money, according to the Michigan Lottery. Two tickets, sold in Stanwood and Detroit, won $1 million prizes last month. They were the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes won in November. Other big Powerball wins included one ticket worth $200,800, three tickets worth $150,000 and one ticket worth $100,000.
The Ryan Report - Dec. 11, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the second Sunday of December speaking with Innovate Marquette SmartZone CEO, Joe Thiel and resident entrepreneur, Dave Ollila. This week on the Ryan Report, Don sits down with Thiel and Ollila to discuss plans for the Marquette Outdoor Venture Innovation Center and the new Entrepreneur in Residence program.
Third Coast Pizzeria to host Dine to Donate to benefit Cherry Creek Elementary
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Third Coast Pizzeria in Marquette is continuing its ‘Dine to Donate’ program. On Wednesday, when you eat at Third Coast and mention “Dine to Donate,” 15% of sales will go to Cherry Creek Elementary School in Marquette. The goal is to support...
5 Michigan schools recognized for pre-pandemic academic progress, growth
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Five Michigan schools were recognized this week for having outstanding academic progress and growth among underserved student groups prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools across the state and country continue to work to help students recover from learning loss during the pandemic that first started...
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Metro Detroit, Grand Rapids counties get 1 COVID risk level higher, CDC says
Michigan has one county at a high COVID-19 Community Level, 26 at a medium level and 56 at a low level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 8. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets:...
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
‘The law needs to catch up to the science,’ Michigan parents adopt own biological babies after surrogate controversy
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan parents forced to adopt their own biological babies want to see state law change to reflect modern science after their surrogate controversy. Tammy and Jordan Myers, of Grand Rapids, are the biological parents of nearly 2-year-old twins Eames and Ellison, who were adopted Thursday, Dec. 8.
First ever Geeky Gumee brings people to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A pop culture swap brought people to Ore Dock Brewing Company Sunday afternoon. From Funko Pops to comic books a variety of collectibles were on display for “Geeky Gumee”. This is the first Geeky Gumee and the founder, Mike Forester, said he is already looking to expand the event next year.
Learn more about Kar’s Nuts and Second Nature Granola
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Want something that tastes good, but is still good for you?. Kar’s Nuts and Second Nature Granola got you covered by knowing what flavors are popular. Kar’s most popular trail mix flavor is their “Sweet and Salty” mix. Second Nature’s “Wholesome Medley”...
Search for Kent County man missing at sea
Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022) Search for Kent County man missing at sea. Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared...
Alpha Brewing Company holds fundraiser for Fortune Lake
ALPHA, Mich. (WLUC) - Alpha Brewing Company held its Brew with a Purpose fundraising event Sunday to help raise money for Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp. The brewery sold pulled pork sandwiches, held a 50/50 raffle and a portion of all brewery sales went directly to the Fortune Lake fundraising campaign.
Two Michigan Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Breakfast fundraisers supports Iron Mountain Saint Vincent De Paul food pantry
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Iron Mountain held a breakfast fundraiser Sunday morning. All of the money raised will be donated to the Iron Mountain Saint Vincent De Paul food pantry. In addition to the breakfast, it also had a bake sale and raffle for a signed Packers football. Santa Claus himself even made an appearance.
Now is the right time to refresh your skincare routine
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The popularity of peppermint candy is on the decline as more Americans are opting for chocolate and fruity candies in their stockings at Christmas. Upper Michigan Today looks at a new poll from candystore.com that takes a look at the U.S.’s favorite Christmas candy. Plus......
