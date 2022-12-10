ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Marquette salon giving away free nano brow service

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wake up every morning with a just-got-home-from-the-salon look. The Lash Lounge in Marquette offers a permanent eyebrow makeup service. The nano brow service, aka eyebrow tattooing, creates hairlike strokes with a natural finish lasting up to three years. The Lash Loung owner Stacy Burress explains this...
The Ryan Report - Dec. 11, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the second Sunday of December speaking with Innovate Marquette SmartZone CEO, Joe Thiel and resident entrepreneur, Dave Ollila. This week on the Ryan Report, Don sits down with Thiel and Ollila to discuss plans for the Marquette Outdoor Venture Innovation Center and the new Entrepreneur in Residence program.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
First ever Geeky Gumee brings people to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A pop culture swap brought people to Ore Dock Brewing Company Sunday afternoon. From Funko Pops to comic books a variety of collectibles were on display for “Geeky Gumee”. This is the first Geeky Gumee and the founder, Mike Forester, said he is already looking to expand the event next year.
Learn more about Kar’s Nuts and Second Nature Granola

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Want something that tastes good, but is still good for you?. Kar’s Nuts and Second Nature Granola got you covered by knowing what flavors are popular. Kar’s most popular trail mix flavor is their “Sweet and Salty” mix. Second Nature’s “Wholesome Medley”...
Search for Kent County man missing at sea

Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022) Search for Kent County man missing at sea. Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared...
Alpha Brewing Company holds fundraiser for Fortune Lake

ALPHA, Mich. (WLUC) - Alpha Brewing Company held its Brew with a Purpose fundraising event Sunday to help raise money for Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp. The brewery sold pulled pork sandwiches, held a 50/50 raffle and a portion of all brewery sales went directly to the Fortune Lake fundraising campaign.
Breakfast fundraisers supports Iron Mountain Saint Vincent De Paul food pantry

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Iron Mountain held a breakfast fundraiser Sunday morning. All of the money raised will be donated to the Iron Mountain Saint Vincent De Paul food pantry. In addition to the breakfast, it also had a bake sale and raffle for a signed Packers football. Santa Claus himself even made an appearance.
Now is the right time to refresh your skincare routine

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The popularity of peppermint candy is on the decline as more Americans are opting for chocolate and fruity candies in their stockings at Christmas. Upper Michigan Today looks at a new poll from candystore.com that takes a look at the U.S.’s favorite Christmas candy. Plus......
MARQUETTE, MI

