There are currently 17 Oklahoma football players who have put their names in the transfer portal and intend to leave Norman. They say the portal “giveth” and “taketh” away. However, at the end of the day, unless you’re losing a star player like Caleb Williams, the portal serves as a means for a new start for both the player and the institution. With the 85 scholarship limit and no longer a rule on a scholarship annual cap, coaches can flip their roster quickly.

NORMAN, OK ・ 19 HOURS AGO