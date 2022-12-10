Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Hosted Key Targets, Commits Ahead of Early Signing Day
Brent Venables and his coaching staff continued to hit the recruiting trail hard this past weekend as Signing Day approaches.
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Portal movement mutually beneficial for players, OU
There are currently 17 Oklahoma football players who have put their names in the transfer portal and intend to leave Norman. They say the portal “giveth” and “taketh” away. However, at the end of the day, unless you’re losing a star player like Caleb Williams, the portal serves as a means for a new start for both the player and the institution. With the 85 scholarship limit and no longer a rule on a scholarship annual cap, coaches can flip their roster quickly.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Set to Open 2023 Season at Inaugural Super 16 in Las Vegas
NORMAN – The top-ranked Oklahoma women's gymnastics team headlines a 16-team field that will compete in the inaugural Super 16 presented by Ozone at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Jan. 6-7, 2023. With more than 300 gymnasts, the Super 16 is the largest women's collegiate invitational and will open the 2023 women's gymnastics collegiate season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Oklahoma, Texas seeing 'growing sentiment' about earlier entry into the SEC, per report
Oklahoma and Texas may be arriving in the SEC earlier than expected, according to a report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy. The report suggests there’s momentum and growing sentiment about the move. There remain many obstacles for an early move, but the “climate is right” for the Sooners and Longhorns to exit the Big 12 after the 2023 season and begin play in the SEC in 2024, according to the report.
Texas and Oklahoma To Leave Big 12 for SEC Early?
According to a report, Texas and Oklahoma are attempting to leave the Big 12 for the SEC in 2024.
Oklahoma football: Should Oklahoma get half the credit for Caleb Williams’ Heisman win?
What a great many Oklahoma football fans feared and in a small sort of way celebrated became painful reality on Saturday night at the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York City. Former Oklahoma Sooner Caleb Williams was awarded the Heisman Trophy, college football’s most coveted individual prize. The former...
Report: Another Oklahoma WR Has Entered the NCAA Transfer Portal
According to On3's portal tracker, West entered the portal on Dec. 5 and is undecided on his next destination.
News On 6
OU, OSU Transfer Portal Madness
Dean Blevins and Jonathan Huskey breakdown the latest news for the Sooners and Cowboys regarding the Transfer Portal. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Set For Bedlam in Norman
The Sooners return to the mat to face No. 12 Oklahoma State on Sunday at McCasland Field House. The dual will begin at 3 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPNU. Fans are encouraged to wear crimson and bring teddy bears for the annual Teddy Bear Toss that will take place during the contest.
Former Oklahoma WR Theo Wease Announces Transfer Portal Destination
Wease announced on Sunday afternoon that he would be joining the Missouri Tigers for the 2023 season.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Roll in Home Win Over Robert Morris
NORMAN – Powered by a rebounding and 3-point shooting clinic, No. 23 Oklahoma cruised past Robert Morris, 94-65, Sunday afternoon at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. The Sooners (8-1, 0-0 Big 12) rode a dominant first quarter to a wire-to-wire victory, extending its winning streak to five games. Oklahoma outrebounded Robert Morris (6-4, 1-1 Horizon) 59-32 and buried 10 treys against the Colonials' top-10 3-point defense. A season-high six Sooners reached double figures in the win.
oklahoma Sooner
OU Falls to No. 9/8 Arkansas
NORMAN – Despite Grant Sherfield's third consecutive 20-plus point game, the Oklahoma men's basketball team (7-3, 0-0 Big 12) dropped the second annual Crimson & Cardinal Classic to No. 9/8 Arkansas (9-1, 0-0 SEC) 88-78 Saturday afternoon. Sherfield finished 8 for 14 from the field and scored a team-high...
Heritage Hall football player Jerrod Williams is the Oklahoma High School Athlete of the Week (Nov. 28-Dec. 4)
By Buck Ringgold In the highest-scoring 11-man football state championship game of all time, one player made a big impact. Not with offense, though, but rather on defense and special teams. Heritage Hall freshman defensive back Jerrod Williams finished with nine tackles - eight of those solo ...
Oklahoma brewery wins big in 2022 beer awards
A micro-brewery in Oklahoma City recently won several awards at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival.
Oklahoma movie written by Noble teacher set to hit big screen next year
A movie filmed in Oklahoma, directed by an Noble teacher, is expected to wrap its final scenes before heading to the big screen.
OKC facing historic numbers for eviction filings as protections end
Oklahoma is facing an unprecedented wave of evictions statewide, with Oklahoma County leading in historically high numbers. The post OKC facing historic numbers for eviction filings as protections end appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Funeral home uses water to cremate bodies in first-of-its-kind service in Oklahoma history
Aquamation is a water-based alternative to flame cremation that uses 95% water and 5% Alkali to transform human remains into a liquid form.
OK mom loses $100s just minutes after Casey’s purchase; business claims fault lies elsewhere
An Oklahoma mom said within eight minutes of making a small purchase Sunday afternoon inside a Casey's Convenience Store and Gas Station, the EBT funding she had left in her account was withdrawn in New York.
KOCO
Oklahoma City tourism industry booming, according to new study
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City tourism industry is booming, according to a new study by Tourism Economics. The report said visitors had a $3.8 billion impact on OKC’s local economy. KOCO 5 spoke with the president of Visit OKC, Zac Craig, about this, who said they are very excited about the new study.
Con Air is Real and Based Out of Oklahoma
If I were to ask "What is JPATS?" You'd likely have no idea. Why would you? Even if we went as far as to spell it out as the Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System... still, no clue... But if I asked if you've ever heard of Con Air, who wouldn't know?
