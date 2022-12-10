ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Portal movement mutually beneficial for players, OU

There are currently 17 Oklahoma football players who have put their names in the transfer portal and intend to leave Norman. They say the portal “giveth” and “taketh” away. However, at the end of the day, unless you’re losing a star player like Caleb Williams, the portal serves as a means for a new start for both the player and the institution. With the 85 scholarship limit and no longer a rule on a scholarship annual cap, coaches can flip their roster quickly.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Set to Open 2023 Season at Inaugural Super 16 in Las Vegas

NORMAN – The top-ranked Oklahoma women's gymnastics team headlines a 16-team field that will compete in the inaugural Super 16 presented by Ozone at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Jan. 6-7, 2023. With more than 300 gymnasts, the Super 16 is the largest women's collegiate invitational and will open the 2023 women's gymnastics collegiate season.
NORMAN, OK
saturdaydownsouth.com

Oklahoma, Texas seeing 'growing sentiment' about earlier entry into the SEC, per report

Oklahoma and Texas may be arriving in the SEC earlier than expected, according to a report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy. The report suggests there’s momentum and growing sentiment about the move. There remain many obstacles for an early move, but the “climate is right” for the Sooners and Longhorns to exit the Big 12 after the 2023 season and begin play in the SEC in 2024, according to the report.
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

OU, OSU Transfer Portal Madness

Dean Blevins and Jonathan Huskey breakdown the latest news for the Sooners and Cowboys regarding the Transfer Portal. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Set For Bedlam in Norman

The Sooners return to the mat to face No. 12 Oklahoma State on Sunday at McCasland Field House. The dual will begin at 3 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPNU. Fans are encouraged to wear crimson and bring teddy bears for the annual Teddy Bear Toss that will take place during the contest.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Roll in Home Win Over Robert Morris

NORMAN – Powered by a rebounding and 3-point shooting clinic, No. 23 Oklahoma cruised past Robert Morris, 94-65, Sunday afternoon at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. The Sooners (8-1, 0-0 Big 12) rode a dominant first quarter to a wire-to-wire victory, extending its winning streak to five games. Oklahoma outrebounded Robert Morris (6-4, 1-1 Horizon) 59-32 and buried 10 treys against the Colonials' top-10 3-point defense. A season-high six Sooners reached double figures in the win.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

OU Falls to No. 9/8 Arkansas

NORMAN – Despite Grant Sherfield's third consecutive 20-plus point game, the Oklahoma men's basketball team (7-3, 0-0 Big 12) dropped the second annual Crimson & Cardinal Classic to No. 9/8 Arkansas (9-1, 0-0 SEC) 88-78 Saturday afternoon. Sherfield finished 8 for 14 from the field and scored a team-high...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City tourism industry booming, according to new study

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City tourism industry is booming, according to a new study by Tourism Economics. The report said visitors had a $3.8 billion impact on OKC’s local economy. KOCO 5 spoke with the president of Visit OKC, Zac Craig, about this, who said they are very excited about the new study.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

Con Air is Real and Based Out of Oklahoma

If I were to ask "What is JPATS?" You'd likely have no idea. Why would you? Even if we went as far as to spell it out as the Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System... still, no clue... But if I asked if you've ever heard of Con Air, who wouldn't know?
OKLAHOMA STATE

