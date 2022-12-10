Read full article on original website
Kuhn pours in 28 points as NMU dispatches LSSU
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Makaylee Kuhn scored a season-high 28 points, while adding 12 rebounds and four assists to guide the Wildcats to a 72-64 victory over Lake Superior State on Sunday. It was Kuhn’s third double-double of the season. She has now scored in double-figures in 10 of 11...
12-9-22: Friday Night Fever: Men's and Women's college basketball, HS Boy's and Girls' basketball, and HS Hockey
NMU's Dylan Kuehl dunks after a pass from Brian Parzych. High School Hockey from around the U.P. and HS Basketball Scores. NMU's Jake Witt declares for NFL Draft; All-State HS Football; HS Basketball. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:32 AM UTC. Former NMU football Player Jake witt talks about his...
The Ryan Report - Dec. 11, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the second Sunday of December speaking with Innovate Marquette SmartZone CEO, Joe Thiel and resident entrepreneur, Dave Ollila. This week on the Ryan Report, Don sits down with Thiel and Ollila to discuss plans for the Marquette Outdoor Venture Innovation Center and the new Entrepreneur in Residence program.
Marquette salon giving away free nano brow service
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wake up every morning with a just-got-home-from-the-salon look. The Lash Lounge in Marquette offers a permanent eyebrow makeup service. The nano brow service, aka eyebrow tattooing, creates hairlike strokes with a natural finish lasting up to three years. The Lash Loung owner Stacy Burress explains this...
First ever Geeky Gumee brings people to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A pop culture swap brought people to Ore Dock Brewing Company Sunday afternoon. From Funko Pops to comic books a variety of collectibles were on display for “Geeky Gumee”. This is the first Geeky Gumee and the founder, Mike Forester, said he is already looking to expand the event next year.
Third Coast Pizzeria to host Dine to Donate to benefit Cherry Creek Elementary
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Third Coast Pizzeria in Marquette is continuing its ‘Dine to Donate’ program. On Wednesday, when you eat at Third Coast and mention “Dine to Donate,” 15% of sales will go to Cherry Creek Elementary School in Marquette. The goal is to support...
Learn more about Kar’s Nuts and Second Nature Granola
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Want something that tastes good, but is still good for you?. Kar’s Nuts and Second Nature Granola got you covered by knowing what flavors are popular. Kar’s most popular trail mix flavor is their “Sweet and Salty” mix. Second Nature’s “Wholesome Medley”...
Negaunee turned into ‘Tinseltown’ for the weekend
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Negaunee rang in the holiday season with its annual parade. The area was transformed into “Tinseltown” on Saturday with a variety of activities. Santa made his way down Iron St. in the Christmas parade. The event also included wine tastings, cookie decorating and pop-up shops.
Now is the right time to refresh your skincare routine
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The popularity of peppermint candy is on the decline as more Americans are opting for chocolate and fruity candies in their stockings at Christmas. Upper Michigan Today looks at a new poll from candystore.com that takes a look at the U.S.’s favorite Christmas candy. Plus......
Breakfast fundraisers supports Iron Mountain Saint Vincent De Paul food pantry
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Iron Mountain held a breakfast fundraiser Sunday morning. All of the money raised will be donated to the Iron Mountain Saint Vincent De Paul food pantry. In addition to the breakfast, it also had a bake sale and raffle for a signed Packers football. Santa Claus himself even made an appearance.
Marquette residents shop for holidays at annual event
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette Township mall got into the holiday spirit with dozens of vendors on Saturday. The Westwood Mall held the second annual Christmas Market. From books to clothing, there was plenty to shop around for. Even Santa was at the mall with carolers taking pictures with children.
Veterans donate trailer of toys for Toys for Tots in Marquette
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Veterans from the Lake Superior Marine Corps Detachment 764 delivered a trailer full of toys to the Westwood Mall Monday afternoon. The group has been helping for over 30 years. For 75 years Toys for Tots has made sure there are toys for everyone under the Christmas tree.
Marquette Food Co-op collects donations for the Harbor House
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Food Co-op is asking people to donate gifts that bring comfort and relaxation to the Women’s Center’s Harbor House residents. It could include tea or coffee, journals, mugs, house plants and more. This is the fifth year in a row that the store has held a gift collection for the shelter.
Marquette City Commission approves affordable housing property sale plan
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission approved a tentative plan for affordable housing downtown on Monday. At Monday night’s meeting, commissioners voted unanimously to allow City Manager Karen Kovacs to negotiate a deal with Habitat for Humanity for the property located at 600 W Spring St. If...
