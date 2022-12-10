ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood police bust catalytic converter chop shop

GLENWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in south suburban Glenwood on Friday announced they had busted a major catalytic converter chop shop operation.

The bust occurred at a private residence in the 200 block of Rose Street. Glenwood police posted pictures to Facebook of what they discovered.

Police said they recovered a total of 128 stolen catalytic converters with a value of around $54,000.

Glenwood Police

Also recovered was a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, which was later stripped for parts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44lsSq_0jdsj6Ij00
Glenwood Police

Along with the stolen items, police recovered several reciprocating saws, a loaded .45-caliber handgun and magazines, and cash that has been classified as illicit funds.

Police said the shop was being rented by way of identity theft.

