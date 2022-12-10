ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauldin, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX Carolina

New Mainstage show at Greenville Theatre

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new musical at the Greenville Theatre Downtown is hoping to inspire. The script is an original, written by the show’s director, Max Quinlan. However, the score might sound familiar. The show is called “Broadway Holiday Spectacular”. It centers around an Upstate girl name...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

FOX Carolina coat drive in full force

Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Poinsettia history in the Upstate

Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Senior Living Investigation

Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. The Ferris Wheel ride in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued. Ride operators say that the Ferris Wheel did not meet standards expected for the community.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews respond after tractor trails catch fire at Spartanburg business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Duncan Fire Department said multiple crews responded to Benore Logistics in Spartanburg County on Saturday after several tractor-trailers caught on fire. Officials said they responded to Benore Logistics after someone reported the fire. When crews arrived at the scene, they found several tractor trails...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

BHP 2022 cheer state champs

The Ferris Wheel ride in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued. Ride operators say that the Ferris Wheel did not meet standards expected for the community. WWE returns to Greenville on February 3rd at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Tickets go on sale this Friday. A link to buy them is on the Fox Carolina website.
SPARTANBURG, SC
laurenscountysports.com

James rushes for 41 yards, TD in North victory

Clinton High’s Bryson James was the game’s leading rusher and scored a touchdown in the North’s 22-14 victory over the South in Saturday’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach. James gained 41 yards in 7 carries and scored a 1-yard...
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for Greenville teen who ran away in dad’s car

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a 15-year-old who ran away from home overnight. Semjasemja Nella Williams ran away from Ashton Woods Apartments on Pelham Road around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to deputies. She is driving her father’s 2019 White GMC Terrian tag number: PYB673.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deadly Accident in Easley

Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

House total loss following fire in Taylors

Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
TAYLORS, SC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Laurens, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Ferris wheel rides discontinued following concerns from community, officials say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg City officials said the Ferris wheel attraction in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued following concerns from community members. Spartanburg officials said on Saturday, Dec. 10, community members voiced their concerns regarding the Ferris Wheel that was installed in downtown Spartanburg. Officials said they contacted...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Know your lawn: Clemson Extension offers soil testing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Winter is a waiting period for landscaping, according to experts. However - it’s a great time to get your soil tested, so you can know how to take care of your specific yard. Experts at Clemson Extension say warm and cool season grasses are...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

National Poinsettia Day: A look at the plant’s Upstate roots

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - National Poinsettia Day falls on December 12 each year. Here in the Upstate, the plant has some deep roots. The very first poinsettia in the United States was actually brought right here to Greenville. “It’s probably one of the most ubiquitous holiday decorations for hotels,...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to house fire in Taylors

Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
TAYLORS, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from Pickens County crash

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who died following a crash in Easley on Monday morning. The Easley Police Department and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 123 in Easley. The crash happened around 9...
EASLEY, SC

