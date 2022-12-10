Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
New Mainstage show at Greenville Theatre
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new musical at the Greenville Theatre Downtown is hoping to inspire. The script is an original, written by the show’s director, Max Quinlan. However, the score might sound familiar. The show is called “Broadway Holiday Spectacular”. It centers around an Upstate girl name...
FOX Carolina
FOX Carolina coat drive in full force
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Ferris...
FOX Carolina
Poinsettia history in the Upstate
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The Ferris...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Senior Living Investigation
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. The Ferris Wheel ride in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued. Ride operators say that the Ferris Wheel did not meet standards expected for the community.
Man dies in crash on Calhoun Memorial Hwy. in Easley
A driver died in a crash Monday morning in Easley.
FOX Carolina
Crews respond after tractor trails catch fire at Spartanburg business
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Duncan Fire Department said multiple crews responded to Benore Logistics in Spartanburg County on Saturday after several tractor-trailers caught on fire. Officials said they responded to Benore Logistics after someone reported the fire. When crews arrived at the scene, they found several tractor trails...
FOX Carolina
BHP 2022 cheer state champs
The Ferris Wheel ride in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued. Ride operators say that the Ferris Wheel did not meet standards expected for the community. WWE returns to Greenville on February 3rd at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Tickets go on sale this Friday. A link to buy them is on the Fox Carolina website.
laurenscountysports.com
James rushes for 41 yards, TD in North victory
Clinton High’s Bryson James was the game’s leading rusher and scored a touchdown in the North’s 22-14 victory over the South in Saturday’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach. James gained 41 yards in 7 carries and scored a 1-yard...
Upstate teacher passes away after cancer battle
An Upstate school district is mourning the loss of an elementary school teacher.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for Greenville teen who ran away in dad’s car
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a 15-year-old who ran away from home overnight. Semjasemja Nella Williams ran away from Ashton Woods Apartments on Pelham Road around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to deputies. She is driving her father’s 2019 White GMC Terrian tag number: PYB673.
FOX Carolina
Deadly Accident in Easley
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Ferris...
FOX Carolina
House total loss following fire in Taylors
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Ferris...
Laurens, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Spartanburg High School basketball team will have a game with Laurens High School on December 12, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
FOX Carolina
Ferris wheel rides discontinued following concerns from community, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg City officials said the Ferris wheel attraction in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued following concerns from community members. Spartanburg officials said on Saturday, Dec. 10, community members voiced their concerns regarding the Ferris Wheel that was installed in downtown Spartanburg. Officials said they contacted...
FOX Carolina
Know your lawn: Clemson Extension offers soil testing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Winter is a waiting period for landscaping, according to experts. However - it’s a great time to get your soil tested, so you can know how to take care of your specific yard. Experts at Clemson Extension say warm and cool season grasses are...
anglerschannel.com
South Carolina’s Smith Wins Bassmaster Classic Fish-Off On Lake Hartwell
ANDERSON, S.C. — Collin Smith has spent much of his life honing his skills on the waters of fabled Lake Hartwell. All that work paid off Saturday with his win in the Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Team Championship Classic Fish-Off. Smith, a 27-year-old grounds foreman for Anderson County, weighed...
FOX Carolina
National Poinsettia Day: A look at the plant’s Upstate roots
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - National Poinsettia Day falls on December 12 each year. Here in the Upstate, the plant has some deep roots. The very first poinsettia in the United States was actually brought right here to Greenville. “It’s probably one of the most ubiquitous holiday decorations for hotels,...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to house fire in Taylors
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Ferris...
FOX Carolina
Two fired after ‘troubling and serious’ allegations at Greenville assisted living facility
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An assisting living facility in Greenville said two employees have been terminated after an internal investigation into allegations about the mistreatment of a resident. Officials at the Oaks at Chanticleer on Berkmans Lane said they were presented with “troubling and serious” allegations about an employee...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from Pickens County crash
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who died following a crash in Easley on Monday morning. The Easley Police Department and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 123 in Easley. The crash happened around 9...
Comments / 0