OSKALOOSA HOME DESTROYED BY FIRE ON SATURDAY
OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa Fire Department was paged to a home filling with smoke in the 1200 block of High Avenue West in Oskaloosa at 10:32 Saturday morning. Police officers on the scene advised that all the occupants had vacated the residence, including the pets. Just four minutes later,...
OSKALOOSA SWEPT AT INDIANOLA
The Oskaloosa Indians’ girls and boys basketball teams made the trip to Indianola on Friday and were swept for the first time this season. The girls game was a competitive matchup from start to finish, despite Indianola entering as the #10 team in the state in the latest rankings. The first half saw the two teams go blow-for-blow with Indianola finishing the half on top 26-21. Junior forward Kendall McDaniel was the centerpiece of Indianola’s gameplan, and at 6’1, she was the first player Osky has faced this season that offered a legitimate competitor to sophomore Dasia Foster’s size in the paint. Both McDaniel and Foster were able to put up their fair share of points in the game.
OSKY GBB KNOCKS OFF BURLINGTON; BOYS FALL TO WASHINGTON
The Oskaloosa girls basketball team hosted Burlington last night while the boys hit the road to face Washington in Tuesday night basketball which saw the Indians claim one victory. The girls started well against Burlington, jumping out to a 13-6 advantage in the 1st quarter before the Grayhounds rallied back...
PELLA SCHOOL BOARD MEETS FOR FINAL TIME IN 2022
The Pella School Board met last night for the final time in 2022 and heard the latest update on the Early Childhood Center, which just recently entered phase 2 of construction. The board also approved two course proposals for 2023-24, which included a computer science course and a strength and conditioning course, and they had their biannual review of their affirmative action plan, which featured quantitative goals for 2024, including hiring minority professional, custodial/maintenance, and food service workers, as well as female education administrator, professional, and custodial/maintenance workers. The plan was approved unanimously.
