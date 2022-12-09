The Oskaloosa Indians’ girls and boys basketball teams made the trip to Indianola on Friday and were swept for the first time this season. The girls game was a competitive matchup from start to finish, despite Indianola entering as the #10 team in the state in the latest rankings. The first half saw the two teams go blow-for-blow with Indianola finishing the half on top 26-21. Junior forward Kendall McDaniel was the centerpiece of Indianola’s gameplan, and at 6’1, she was the first player Osky has faced this season that offered a legitimate competitor to sophomore Dasia Foster’s size in the paint. Both McDaniel and Foster were able to put up their fair share of points in the game.

OSKALOOSA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO