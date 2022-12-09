Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastidahonews.com
Bob Korenke
Robert Edward “Bob” Korenke, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 28, 2022, at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Family will reminisce and celebrate Bob’s remarkable life with friends and relatives at the viewing at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. If you are unable to attend in person, you can watch the live broadcast of the services at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
eastidahonews.com
Music Man: A look at Darwin Wolford, editor of the Latter-day Saint hymnbook
REXBURG – When praise is heaped upon him, Darwin Wolford gives it back to God. “My talents are a gift that comes from heaven above,” says Wolford. Darwin Wolford’s faith in God is evident in the music he composed. The 86-year-old Rexburg local is the oldest living contributor to the current hymnbook of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
eastidahonews.com
Francis Cleverley
Francis Wallace Cleverley, 88, passed away at home December 11, 2022. A life long resident of Idaho Falls, Francis lived the past five years with his son in Nampa, Idaho. Per his request, no services will be held. Interment will be in the Annis-Little Butte Cemetery in Jefferson County, Idaho. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
eastidahonews.com
Boyd Shuldberg
Boyd Shuldberg 82, passed away on December 5, 2022 in Surprise, AZ of cancer. Boyd was born to Arlo Shuldberg and Elaine Gambles Shuldberg on July 1, 1940, in Swan Lake, Idaho. He lived in Winder and Dayton in his early years before his family relocated to Terreton, Idaho where he attended school, graduating from West Jefferson High School in 1958.
eastidahonews.com
Richard Fowler
Richard Dean (R2D2) Fowler, 83, of Idaho Falls, rode off into the Idaho sunrise on December 8, 2022. The eldest of four children, he was born on December 27, 1938, in Idaho Falls, to George and Margaret Fowler. On October 25, 1958, Richard married the love of his life Jeanette Simmons, after she proved to be an excellent passenger on his motorcycle.
eastidahonews.com
Patricia Colvin
Patricia Joy Colvin, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 12, 2022. No services will be held. Condolences can be sent to the family at ww.woodfuneralhome.com.
eastidahonews.com
Life Lessons: Joel and Carolyn LaPray share their favorite holiday memories
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
eastidahonews.com
Bud Lynn Strupp
Bud Lynn Strupp, 95, of Idaho Falls, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at The Gables of Idaho Falls. He was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., prior to the services at the mortuary. Interment will be held at the Ucon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho State Police to distribute over 400 meals to those in need this week
AMMON — After months of planning and weeks of hard work raising money, Idaho State Police will deliver hundreds of meals this week to those in need. It’s all thanks to local businesses, schools and the community. The “10 Counties of Christmas” event is put on by Idaho...
eastidahonews.com
Randy Stone
We lost a father, friend, musician, artist and craftsman. Randy Michael Stone, 70, passed away November 25, 2022, he will live on forever in our memories. Randy was born April 24, 1952. He attended Idaho Falls High School and remained in Idaho Falls where he lived and enjoyed his life.
eastidahonews.com
Country artist Aaron Lewis coming to Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Aaron Lewis is bringing his 2023 Acoustic Tour to the Hero Arena inside Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Tickets start at $32 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. Tickets are available during open...
eastidahonews.com
How a Rexburg man became the first Latter-day Saint to serve as Idaho’s governor
REXBURG – When Arnold Williams became Idaho’s 20th governor, there was quite a political outcry. It was November 1945 and the end of World War II had put the Gem State in the midst of a post-war economic boom. The 47-year-old Rexburg man’s predecessor, Charles Gossett, had taken office 10 months earlier and had resigned to fill a U.S. Senate seat left vacant by the death of John Thomas.
eastidahonews.com
Max Edward Harrison
Max Edward Harrison, age 70, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, following a brief illness. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Trinity United Methodist Church, the Idaho Falls chapter of The American Legion, or a local music foundation or a school program. Services will be held at...
eastidahonews.com
Darlo Hansen
Darlo Hansen, 93, of Ammon, passed away December 10, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of his loving family and Brio Home Health & Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Ammon 34th Ward, 4030 John Adams Parkway. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Goshen Cemetery.
eastidahonews.com
Cash is a sweet boy looking for a loving home
Cash is a sweet boy who needs a loving and patient home since he gets frightened easily. He loves dogs and being around people he can trust. Panda is available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.
eastidahonews.com
City of Idaho Falls declares snow event, parking restrictions now in place
This weather-related story is brought to you by East Idaho Credit Union. At East Idaho Credit Union, we believe in building a better life for our members, our communities and the great state of Idaho. Explore our solutions and start building your better life today at East Idaho Credit Union.
eastidahonews.com
Local parents scramble to get their hands on Amoxicillin amidst nationwide shortage
IDAHO FALLS — Two-year-old Lillie Knowles started acting fussy last Monday. Her mom, Megan Knowles of Idaho Falls, had just been through RSV with Lillie’s sisters, and she knew she didn’t want to mess around with it again. Knowles took Lillie to her pediatrician’s office the following...
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested after high-speed chase on Teton Pass
The following is a news release from the Teton County Idaho Sheriff’s Office. | Mugshot: Teton County Wyoming Jail. On Dec. 9 at approximately 3:21 a.m., the Teton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near the Valley of the Tetons Library in Victor. The vehicle, a grey Toyota Prius with Idaho license plates, had been parked for some time with a turn signal light on.
eastidahonews.com
Is it even worth it to buy a house these days?
Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
eastidahonews.com
Blackfoot man arrested 15 times in 2 years sentenced for four Bingham County felonies
BLACKFOOT — A man who recently reached a plea agreement covering 26 charges across two counties has been sentenced for the portion filed in Bingham County. Cody Gene Anson, 30, was ordered to serve a prison sentence of two to 10 years by District Judge Darren Simpson after pleading guilty to four felony charges, court records show.
Comments / 0