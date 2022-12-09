Bud Lynn Strupp, 95, of Idaho Falls, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at The Gables of Idaho Falls. He was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., prior to the services at the mortuary. Interment will be held at the Ucon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO