CHUBBUCK – At the stop sign on the corner of Hawthorne and Siphon Road looking north, you can easily see the overall winner of this year’s Chubbuck Lights Contest. About half a mile up the road, on the corner of Hawthorne and Lariat, is a big and bright holiday display. The address is 485 Lariat. They have a large corner yard and a huge nativity scene right in front. Their display stretches around the back and along the side and can be seen from a mile away!

CHUBBUCK, ID ・ 5 HOURS AGO