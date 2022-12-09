Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastidahonews.com
Bob Korenke
Robert Edward “Bob” Korenke, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 28, 2022, at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Family will reminisce and celebrate Bob’s remarkable life with friends and relatives at the viewing at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. If you are unable to attend in person, you can watch the live broadcast of the services at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
eastidahonews.com
Patricia Colvin
Patricia Joy Colvin, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 12, 2022. No services will be held. Condolences can be sent to the family at ww.woodfuneralhome.com.
eastidahonews.com
Randy Stone
We lost a father, friend, musician, artist and craftsman. Randy Michael Stone, 70, passed away November 25, 2022, he will live on forever in our memories. Randy was born April 24, 1952. He attended Idaho Falls High School and remained in Idaho Falls where he lived and enjoyed his life.
eastidahonews.com
Marcene Nielson Cox
Marcene Cook Nielson Cox, 95, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 6, 2022. Marcene was born June 16, 1927, in Shelley, Idaho, to Albern Cook and Barbara Wright Cook. They were later divorced. Her mother married Bill Dahlstrom in 1950. Marcene referred to him as “Daddy Bill.”. Marcene grew...
eastidahonews.com
Darlo Hansen
Darlo Hansen, 93, of Ammon, passed away December 10, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of his loving family and Brio Home Health & Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Ammon 34th Ward, 4030 John Adams Parkway. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Goshen Cemetery.
eastidahonews.com
How a Rexburg man became the first Latter-day Saint to serve as Idaho’s governor
REXBURG – When Arnold Williams became Idaho’s 20th governor, there was quite a political outcry. It was November 1945 and the end of World War II had put the Gem State in the midst of a post-war economic boom. The 47-year-old Rexburg man’s predecessor, Charles Gossett, had taken office 10 months earlier and had resigned to fill a U.S. Senate seat left vacant by the death of John Thomas.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls teen earns top spot in 2022 Spartan World Championship
IDAHO FALLS – Matthew Hales is among the greatest spartan athletes in the world. The 17-year-old Idaho Falls native placed 12th overall in his age bracket at the Spartan World Championship in Abu Dhabi two weeks ago. After four years of participating in the Idaho Falls Grit League, Matthew...
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested after high-speed chase on Teton Pass
The following is a news release from the Teton County Idaho Sheriff’s Office. | Mugshot: Teton County Wyoming Jail. On Dec. 9 at approximately 3:21 a.m., the Teton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near the Valley of the Tetons Library in Victor. The vehicle, a grey Toyota Prius with Idaho license plates, had been parked for some time with a turn signal light on.
eastidahonews.com
ISU names former Bishop Kelly HS standout new head football coach
POCATELLO — Idaho State University has named a former Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year and two-time Idaho Statesman State Player of the Year as its new head football coach. Cody Hawkins, a standout at Bishop Kelly High School in Boise before playing at the University of Colorado, was named the program’s new leader in a news release from the university Friday.
eastidahonews.com
City of Idaho Falls declares snow event, parking restrictions now in place
This weather-related story is brought to you by East Idaho Credit Union. At East Idaho Credit Union, we believe in building a better life for our members, our communities and the great state of Idaho. Explore our solutions and start building your better life today at East Idaho Credit Union.
eastidahonews.com
Mountain lion spotted in Pocatello neighborhood
POCATELLO – Pocatello Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a mountain lion. A news release from the Pocatello Police Department says a mountain lion was spotted on security cameras around 4 a.m. in the 2000 block of Elmore Street. Be cautious and keep an eye...
eastidahonews.com
Gallery: See the winners of Chubbuck’s annual Christmas light contest
CHUBBUCK – At the stop sign on the corner of Hawthorne and Siphon Road looking north, you can easily see the overall winner of this year’s Chubbuck Lights Contest. About half a mile up the road, on the corner of Hawthorne and Lariat, is a big and bright holiday display. The address is 485 Lariat. They have a large corner yard and a huge nativity scene right in front. Their display stretches around the back and along the side and can be seen from a mile away!
eastidahonews.com
Cash is a sweet boy looking for a loving home
Cash is a sweet boy who needs a loving and patient home since he gets frightened easily. He loves dogs and being around people he can trust. Panda is available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.
eastidahonews.com
Is it even worth it to buy a house these days?
Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
eastidahonews.com
Name released of pedestrian killed in Pocatello
POCATELLO — The Bannock County coroner has released the name of the pedestrian who was hit and killed on South 5th Avenue near Jason Avenue on Saturday. The woman is Rachelle Wallace, 36, of Pocatello. Next of kin has been notified. Wallace was crossing the intersection around 5:45 p.m....
eastidahonews.com
Patrol vehicle hit, police responding to multiple weather-related crashes
This weather-related story is brought to you by East Idaho Credit Union. At East Idaho Credit Union, we believe in building a better life for our members, our communities and the great state of Idaho. Explore our solutions and start building your better life today at East Idaho Credit Union.
eastidahonews.com
Blackfoot man arrested 15 times in 2 years sentenced for four Bingham County felonies
BLACKFOOT — A man who recently reached a plea agreement covering 26 charges across two counties has been sentenced for the portion filed in Bingham County. Cody Gene Anson, 30, was ordered to serve a prison sentence of two to 10 years by District Judge Darren Simpson after pleading guilty to four felony charges, court records show.
eastidahonews.com
Bonneville County law enforcement spread Christmas cheer during annual Shop with a Cop
IDAHO FALLS – Dozens of onlookers watched as a parade of law enforcement vehicles pulled into the Target parking lot in Ammon with sirens blazing Saturday morning. It was all part of the 29th annual Shop with a Cop. Santa arrived in a one-horse open sleigh to greet law enforcement and the kids as they arrived. Watch it in the video above.
eastidahonews.com
Alleged drunk driver runs over, kills woman at Pocatello intersection
POCATELLO – A woman crossing the street in Pocatello was killed after getting hit by a car Saturday evening. The Pocatello Police Department reports the collision happened at 5:46 p.m. on South 5th and Jason Street. The woman, whose name was not released, was crossing the intersection and a...
eastidahonews.com
What’s next for Pocatello Regional Airport? Find out at open house Tuesday
POCATELLO — The public is welcome at the Pocatello Regional Airport open house Tuesday evening. Airport administration will discuss its FAA-mandated 20-year Airport Master Plan, and residents are encouraged to attend and discuss that plan, according to a news release from the city of Pocatello. “The open house is...
Comments / 0