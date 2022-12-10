Read full article on original website
US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup
Grant Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the U.S. and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, dies while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands
DOJ shuts down 55 websites for illegal World Cup streaming
The Justice Department on Monday said it had shut down several dozen websites used to illegally stream World Cup games ahead of this week’s semifinals. The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), which owns copyrights on the games, in September alerted the U.S. government of several websites being used to distribute and transmit copyright-infringing content, the…
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
KESQ
French prosecutor investigating disappearance of New York college student studying in France
A prosecutor in France has opened an investigation into the disappearance of an American college student who, his family says, has not been heard from in more than two weeks. Kenny DeLand Jr.’s fellow students reported him missing on November 29, prompting the investigation, according to a statement from the prosecutor released Monday and obtained by CNN.
KESQ
Nelly Cheboi, who creates computer labs for Kenyan schoolchildren, is CNN’s Hero of the Year
Nelly Cheboi, who in 2019 quit a lucrative software engineering job in Chicago to create computer labs for Kenyan schoolchildren, is the 2022 CNN Hero of the Year. Online voters selected her from among this year’s Top 10 CNN Heroes. Cheboi’s nonprofit, TechLit Africa, has provided thousands of students...
