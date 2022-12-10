Read full article on original website
Cris Cyborg Drops Gabby Holloway En Route To Unanimous Decision Win In Pro Boxing Debut
Cris Cyborg dropped and outpointed Gabby Holloway in her pro boxing debut. Undisputed champion Claressa Shields was impressed by the Bellator champ’s performance. Cris Cyborg will close out the year 2022 with a bang following her victorious pro boxing win over Gabby Holloway Saturday at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The Bellator women’s featherweight champion dominated Holloway and earned a unanimous decision victory after four rounds of boxing.
James Krause To Sell Glory MMA Gym After UFC Suspension
In light of recent allegations, James Krause will be selling his gym. One of the biggest stories in the MMA sphere recently has been the ongoing investigation into the betting practices of UFC fighters and coaches. Most notable in this investigation has been surrounding former UFC fighter turned coach James Krause. Stemming from a UFC fight between Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke on Nov. 5 several actions and bans have been put into place. Minner came into the bout with a preexisting injury and prior to the bout, the betting lines swung greatly in his opponent’s favor. Minner was coached by Krause and now the circumstances surrounding that bout are under investigation.
Paddy Pimblett Edges Jared Gordon In Controversial Decision – UFC 282 Results (Highlights)
It wasn’t easy but Paddy Pimblett got his hand raised at UFC 282. ‘The Baddy’ would face his most difficult test to date in Jared Gordon in ‘Sin City’ on Saturday. The two fighters would trade on the feet for the most part in the first two rounds of the lightweight matchup.
Chechen Dictator Ramzan Kadyrov Slams Dana White Following UFC 282 Split Draw: ‘Has Politics Entered the UFC Ring?’
Ramzan Kadyrov, the controversial Head of the Chechen Republic, called out Dana White and the UFC for playing politics following Saturday night’s UFC 282 main event that ended in a split draw. Promoted to the main event after former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka was forced to withdraw and...
Glover Teixeira On UFC 283 Title Shot: ‘The Universe Did It, Now I’ve Got To Do My Part’
Glover Teixeira is thrilled to have earned a crack at the UFC light heavyweight strap. The Brazilian vows to work on his game and make history in his hometown. In a wild twist of fate, former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira finds himself in a very familiar situation. Following the underwhelming split draw between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant light heavyweight strap at UFC 282, Dana White quickly decided that Teixeira will compete for the belt against Jamahal Hill in Brazil for UFC 283.
Douglas Crosby Is Having His Judging Credibility Questioned By The MMA Community After UFC 282 & Bellator 289
The MMA community is boycotting judge Douglas Crosby after two controversial scorecards in one weekend. Crosby made appearances at Bellator 289 in Connecticut and UFC 282 in Las Vegas the next day. The longtime MMA judges contributed to two questionable decisions. He first turned in a 50-45 scorecard for Danny Sabatello, who lost to Raufeon Stots in the Bellator 289 main event by a split decision (48-47 x2).
Anthony Smith Reacts To Losing Out On Jamahal Hill Fight: ‘That’s A Big Problem’
Anthony Smith is left without a dance partner for 2023. The UFC Light Heavyweight contender was supposed to fight Jamahal Hill on March 11th, but a curveball got in the way of that happening. Following what Dana White thought was a ‘terrible’ main event between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev, the UFC boss decided to make a new fight for the 205 strap altogether.
Eugene Bareman Explains How Israel Adesanya Deserves A Title Shot, Not Khamzat Chimaev
Following the loss at UFC 280, Israel Adesanya’s coach Eugene Bareman thinks his fighter deserves the next title fight against Alex Pereira. The future of former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is unknown at this time. He is in a strange position, one that he has never found himself in before. He recently lost his UFC belt at UFC 280 against Alex Pereira. Normally a champion of Adesanya’s caliber would be immediately granted a rematch but the history between Adesanya and Pereira makes things a bit blurry.
Manny Pacquiao Ends His Retirement For Potential Fight With Crawford, Spence And Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao expressed his intention to face current world champions after exhibition match. The Filipino boxing legend claims Floyd Mayweather is still ducking him. A year after officially retiring from professional boxing, Manny Pacquiao is following in on the footsteps of his fellow aging fighters and making his exhibition match debut this Saturday against Korean YouTuber DK Yoo.
Ariel Helwani Calls Paddy Pimblett’s Win at UFC 282 ‘One Of The Worst Decisions’ in Promotion’s History
Ariel Helwani believes the unanimous decision for Paddy Pimblett over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 was one of the worst decisions in UFC history. There is certainly no love lost between ‘The MMA Hour’ host and Pimblett, but you can’t accuse Helwani of being biased considering the entire MMA community seemingly turned on ‘The Baddy’ following Saturday’s co-main event. It appeared as though the Liverpudlian would suffer his first defeat inside the Octagon to opponent Jared ‘Flash’ Gordon. Instead, all three judges confusingly scored the bout 29-28 in favor of Pimblett.
Paddy Pimblett On Naysayers Claiming UFC 282 Win Over Jared Gordon Was A Robbery: ‘Haters Going To Hate’
Paddy Pimblett insists he beat Jared Gordon and those who claim a robbery were just “haters”. “The Baddy” admitted “Flash” had taken control when he relaxed a bit in the final round but it didn’t affect the scorecards. It wasn’t what Paddy Pimblett expected but...
Justin Gaethje Denies Meeting Chechen Warlord Ramzan Kadyrov, Calls Reports ‘An Outright Lie And Slander’
Justin Gaethje denies meeting the Head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov. In November, a report from Karim Zidan on Twitter showed pictures of Justin Gaethje alongside Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman firing weapons at a Russian Special Forces University in Chechnya. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy called out Gaethje for his alleged ties to the Chechen dictator after ‘The Highlight’ threw some shade their way following Paddy Pimblett’s controversial win at UFC 282 on Saturday night.
Julianna Pena Pitches Trilogy Fight With Amanda Nunes: ‘See You In the Summer’
Julianna Pena insists Amanda Nunes is the only fight she wants next. The UFC might also consider a trilogy fight between “Lioness” and Valentina Shevchenko. Almost five months since her devastating title fight rematch loss to Amanda Nunes, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena is still calling for a third match. Some believe that after the savage five-round beatdown by “Lioness,” Pena shouldn’t be handed an instant rematch. However, “The Venezuelan Vixen” insists that it’s the only fight to make.
Dana White Says Jared Gordon ‘Threw The Fight Away’ Against Paddy Pimblett In Round 3: ‘Go Out And Fight’
Dana White wasn’t a fan of Jared Gordon’s approach in the Paddy Pimblett fight. While many believed Gordon did more than enough to beat Pimblett at UFC 282, the judges didn’t see it that way. ‘The Baddy’ would get the unanimous decision nod, winning two rounds out of three on the official scorecards.
Daniel Cormier Gives His Thoughts On The Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon Decision
Daniel Cormier gave his gut reaction to the unanimous decision win by Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 282. The UFC 282 event that was held on Saturday night was a hugely successful one. The card began with ten straight finishes. TKOs, KOs, and submissions back-to-back-to-back gave the fans what they came for. Then it came time for the co-main event. This bout was one that many of the fight fans were most looking forward to. Paddy Pimbeltt was facing Jared Gordon in a lightweight matchup. After a good back and forth, the bout went the distance and the judge’s scores were called upon for the first time all night.
Marc Goddard On Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya Stoppage: ’11 Times Out Of 10, I Wouldn’t Change A Thing’
UFC referee Marc Goddard insists he made the right call on Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya. Goddard explained the reasoning behind the stoppage. The fact that Alex Pereira beat Israel Adesanya for the third time in their epic rivalry was already stunning. However, some found Marc Goddard’s stoppage call on the pair’s UFC 281 title fight also shocking. Nevertheless, the veteran referee is sticking to his decision.
‘Blonde Bomber’ Ebanie Bridges TKO’s Shannon O’Connell to Retain IBF Bantamweight Title – (Highlights)
Ebanie Bridges, known by fans as the ‘Blonde Bomber‘ may be best known for her scantily clad weigh-in outfits, but the 9-1 Australian boxer can certainly hold her own inside the squared circle, as evidenced by her status as the reigning IBF women’s bantamweight world champion. Live...
Dana White Blasts ‘Terrible’ Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev UFC 282 Main Event, Confirms Teixeira vs. Hill For Vacant Light Heavyweight Title
Dana White expressed his genuine disappointment on UFC 282 main event bout between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev. The UFC boss declared Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill will fight for the vacant light heavyweight strap. UFC 282 may have just made it to the record books for all the wrong...
Bryce Mitchell Reveals He Had The Flu Before UFC 282: ‘I Wish I Wouldn’t Have Even Took The Fight’
Bryce Mitchell believes the flu contributed to his loss against Ilia Topuria at UFC 282. Despite putting up a valiant effort, Mitchell had his championship aspirations halted after losing his first fight against Topuria. The Arkansas native reacted to his UFC 282 loss on Twitter by saying:. “Hey, I just...
