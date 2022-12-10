Daniel Cormier gave his gut reaction to the unanimous decision win by Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 282. The UFC 282 event that was held on Saturday night was a hugely successful one. The card began with ten straight finishes. TKOs, KOs, and submissions back-to-back-to-back gave the fans what they came for. Then it came time for the co-main event. This bout was one that many of the fight fans were most looking forward to. Paddy Pimbeltt was facing Jared Gordon in a lightweight matchup. After a good back and forth, the bout went the distance and the judge’s scores were called upon for the first time all night.

