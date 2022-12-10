Read full article on original website
Terence Crawford Knocks David Avanesyan Out Cold in Sixth Round
It wasn’t the fight that boxing fans wanted but Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford delivered the finish that everyone has come to expect. An aggressive challenge by David Avanesyan was turned away by the three-division and reigning WBO welterweight titlist, who scored a highlight-reel sixth-round knockout. Avanesyan was put flat on his back courtesy of a combination by Crawford, prompting referee Sparkle Lee to end the fight without issuing a count in the main event of a BLK Prime Pay-Per-View event Saturday evening in front of a raucous crowd of 14,630 at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Cris Cyborg drops opponent, wins pro boxing debut by unanimous decision
Cris Cyborg is now an undefeated professional boxer. On Saturday, the current Bellator women’s featherweight champion laced up the boxing gloves for the second time in 2022 to take on fellow MMA veteran Gabrielle Holloway. The four-round pro boxing bout served as the co-main event under Terence Crawford vs....
Magomed Ankalaev opens up on UFC 282 post-fight interview: “I know I won that fight”
Magomed Ankalaev has cleared the air following his split draw against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282. Ankalaev and Blachowicz stepped up on short notice to save the UFC 282 card. They fought for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. The title was vacated by Jiří Procházka, who suffered a shoulder injury while preparing for a planned rematch with Glover Teixeira.
Paddy Pimblett reacts to criticism over his UFC 282 win against Jared Gordon: “It’s annoying me a lot”
Paddy Pimblett is aware of the criticism following his unanimous decision victory over Jared Gordon and he’s responded. Pimblett and Gordon shared the Octagon inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout went the distance and Pimblett earned scores of 29-28 from all three judges at Octagon side. The general consensus is that the judges got this one wrong. Of the 24 media members who sent in their score totals to MMADecisions.com, only one had Pimblett winning the fight.
Terence Crawford stops David Avanesyan to keep welterweight belt
Terence Crawford floored David Avanesyan with a sixth-round TKO at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, in his first fight in more than a year.
WWE Superstar Reportedly Out Of Action For 6 To 14 Months
WWE has a number of Superstars who are currently sidelined due to injury, and Robert Roode has been out of action since June. It doesn’t look like fans will be seeing Roode anytime soon as he’s now recovering from an injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Robert...
Report: WWE sends Matt Riddle to rehab after second failed drug test
Riddle was written off television last week, with the company saying he would be out six weeks.
Ring Of Honor Final Battle Results (12/10/22)
ROH Final Battle live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Bleacher Report Live & FITE TV (internationally). You can read the full card for the PPV below. – ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli. – ROH Pure Championship – Pure Rules Match:...
Dana White's response to 'terrible' UFC 282 headliner? Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill for vacant title
LAS VEGAS – Since when is UFC president Dana White one to matchmake immediately after an event? When the night ends without a champion being crowned. With the UFC 282 headliner ending in a split draw, the promotion is moving in a different direction with the vacant light heavyweight title Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1 MMA, 9-1-1 UFC) was declared a split draw Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, leaving the 205-pound title up for grabs.
Pic: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon official scorecard | UFC 282
Paddy Pimblett pushed his UFC record to 4-0 last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon in the co-main event. However, not all were convinced that “Baddy” did enough to actually get the victory.
Shawn Michaels Addresses Ava Raine's Development In WWE NXT
Ava Raine made her "WWE NXT" TV debut recently, as she aligned herself with the faction known as Schism — a cult-like group led by Joe Gacy that also features Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, the tag team formerly known as Grizzled Young Veterans. Raine has yet to compete in the ring in WWE, however, she has trained at the WWE Performance Center for a couple of years. On the media call ahead of "NXT" Deadline this Saturday, December 10, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussed his thoughts on Raine's progression with her character onscreen.
James Krause To Sell Glory MMA Gym After UFC Suspension
In light of recent allegations, James Krause will be selling his gym. One of the biggest stories in the MMA sphere recently has been the ongoing investigation into the betting practices of UFC fighters and coaches. Most notable in this investigation has been surrounding former UFC fighter turned coach James Krause. Stemming from a UFC fight between Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke on Nov. 5 several actions and bans have been put into place. Minner came into the bout with a preexisting injury and prior to the bout, the betting lines swung greatly in his opponent’s favor. Minner was coached by Krause and now the circumstances surrounding that bout are under investigation.
Anthony Smith Reacts To Losing Out On Jamahal Hill Fight: ‘That’s A Big Problem’
Anthony Smith is left without a dance partner for 2023. The UFC Light Heavyweight contender was supposed to fight Jamahal Hill on March 11th, but a curveball got in the way of that happening. Following what Dana White thought was a ‘terrible’ main event between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev, the UFC boss decided to make a new fight for the 205 strap altogether.
Glover Teixeira On UFC 283 Title Shot: ‘The Universe Did It, Now I’ve Got To Do My Part’
Glover Teixeira is thrilled to have earned a crack at the UFC light heavyweight strap. The Brazilian vows to work on his game and make history in his hometown. In a wild twist of fate, former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira finds himself in a very familiar situation. Following the underwhelming split draw between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant light heavyweight strap at UFC 282, Dana White quickly decided that Teixeira will compete for the belt against Jamahal Hill in Brazil for UFC 283.
Highlights: Cris Cyborg drops Gabrielle Holloway, cruises to second boxing win on Crawford-Avanesyan undercard
Cristiane Justino picked up her second straight boxing victory to close out 2022. “Cyborg” popped, dropped, and cruised to a decision win over the unheralded Gabrielle Holloway as part of the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan boxing pay-per-view (PPV) at CHI Health Center last weekend in Omaha, Nebraska. The...
Julianna Pena Pitches Trilogy Fight With Amanda Nunes: ‘See You In the Summer’
Julianna Pena insists Amanda Nunes is the only fight she wants next. The UFC might also consider a trilogy fight between “Lioness” and Valentina Shevchenko. Almost five months since her devastating title fight rematch loss to Amanda Nunes, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena is still calling for a third match. Some believe that after the savage five-round beatdown by “Lioness,” Pena shouldn’t be handed an instant rematch. However, “The Venezuelan Vixen” insists that it’s the only fight to make.
Justin Gaethje Denies Meeting Chechen Warlord Ramzan Kadyrov, Calls Reports ‘An Outright Lie And Slander’
Justin Gaethje denies meeting the Head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov. In November, a report from Karim Zidan on Twitter showed pictures of Justin Gaethje alongside Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman firing weapons at a Russian Special Forces University in Chechnya. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy called out Gaethje for his alleged ties to the Chechen dictator after ‘The Highlight’ threw some shade their way following Paddy Pimblett’s controversial win at UFC 282 on Saturday night.
UFC 282 video: Hear from each winner backstage
LAS VEGAS – UFC 282 took place Saturday with 12 bouts on the lineup. We’ve got you covered with backstage winner and guest fighter interviews from T-Mobile Arena. You can hear from all the UFC 282 winners by checking out their post-fight news conferences below. For more on...
Dave Portnoy says Justin Gaethje threatened to beat him up during exchange at UFC 282: “He hung around with a brutal dictator a few weeks ago”
Dave Portnoy is claiming Justin Gaethje threatened to beat him up during an exchange at UFC 282. The fight between Paddy Pimblett (20-3 MMA) and Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA) this past weekend at UFC 282 continues to stir up a lot of controversy. It was Pimblett who was awarded the unanimous decision win in the lightweight battle.
Roxanne Perez Wins the First-Ever Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline
Roxanne Perez won the inaugural Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match at tonight’s WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event. Deadline opened with the Iron Survivor Match, which saw Perez get the win to become the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. There is no word yet on when the title match will take place.
