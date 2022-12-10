ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Boston Celtics Wanted To Land Anthony Davis But Were Warned Against It By A Prominent Member Of The Pelicans Organization

The Boston Celtics have nothing to complain about so far this season, they are the best team in the NBA so far. Despite a loss in one of their recent outings, the Celtics look like the team to beat this season after going all the way to the NBA Finals last season. But Boston's team could have looked a lot different if certain things had gone differently.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Basketball World Not Happy With Fran McCaffery's Behavior

Few head coaches in college basketball, if any, are more emotional on the bench than Fran McCaffery. Iowa's head coach is constantly going viral for his blowups. The Hawkeyes head coach had an all-time one on Sunday evening. Iowa fell to Wisconsin, 78-75, on Sunday night. Late in the game,...
IOWA CITY, IA
Yardbarker

Eagles Could Look to an Old Friend for Help at Safety

The Eagles seemingly dodged a bullet when it comes to rookie safety Reed Blankenship. Blankenship, who had been playing well as the replacement for the injured Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, played just 18 snaps in Sunday’s dominant 48-22 win over the New York Giants before he went down with what was feared to be a serious knee injury.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Mark Cuban voices complaint to NBA about Giannis Antetokounmpo

Mark Cuban is officially taking it up with the manager. The Dallas Mavericks owner revealed to reporters on Monday that the team previously called the NBA to complain about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lengthy free-throw routine. The two teams met on Nov. 27 (a 124-115 victory for the Bucks), after which the Mavericks brought up the issue to the league office. Cuban says the NBA replied that they would start enforcing the 10-second count on Antetokounmpo. However, the two sides played again last Friday (this time a narrower 116-115 win for Milwaukee), and Cuban says that Antetokounmpo was taking up to 12 seconds to shoot.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Justin Jefferson shares complaint for NFL after loss to Lions

Justin Jefferson had a complaint for the NFL on Sunday after his Minnesota Vikings’ 34-23 loss at the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Jefferson caught a 39-yard pass from Kirk Cousins late in the fourth quarter with his team down 31-16. Jefferson broke tackles from three opponents and was heading to the end zone for a touchdown. But Jefferson was not given a touchdown because the officials said he stepped out of bounds.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Surprising Trade Details Emerge About 76ers’ Tobias Harris

The 2022-23 NBA season has been an up-and-down affair for the Philadelphia 76ers. They are currently 13-12 on the season, as they have had to navigate some injury woes for key players in their rotation. The trio of James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey have only played six games...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster

The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Shared A Wholesome Message As His Sons Bronny And Bryce Prepare To Face Off Against Carmelo Anthony's Son Kiyan

LeBron James is in the twilight of his career, even though he still has big ambitions to fulfill on the court. His longevity has become his calling card in debates about his legacy, but sometimes it's easy to forget just how long the King has been around. Those are the times when the fact that both his sons could be in the NBA soon comes up.
Yardbarker

Broncos' Russell Wilson exits game with concussion

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was enjoying the best game of his brief career with the team against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Despite an ugly pick-six, Wilson tallied three touchdowns to pull Denver to within six points after it fell down 27-0 in the first half. Unfortunately, Wilson...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

2023 NFL Draft: 10 potential Falcons targets at pick No. 10

With the Falcons coming off a bye week, the team still owns the No. 10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With four games left to play, Atlanta could easily solidify their top 10 selection or run the table and slot in considerably lower. My latest Mock Draft had the Falcons landing defensive tackle Bryan Bresee from Clemson with their first-round pick, so here are 10 other prospects that are possible targets at pick No. 10:
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

The Bulls Throw Cold Water On A Possible Trade

Both the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls are not having the seasons they envisioned. Many people expected the Lakers to face tough times and while they have gotten quite a bit better lately, they are not even qualified for the play-in tournament right now. The Bulls’ troubles are even...
CHICAGO, IL

