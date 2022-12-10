Read full article on original website
koze.com
Gonzaga Men Host N. Illinois Tonight
The Gonzaga men’s basketball team hosts Northern Illinois tonight in Spokane. The Bulldogs are 7-3 after beating in-state rival Washington Friday. Northern Illinois is 3-6, including a blowout loss to Idaho earlier this month in Moscow. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. from the McCarthey Athletic Center with live...
realdawghuskies.com
Former Washington Commit Germie Bernard Leaves Michigan State for Transfer Portal
Former Washington commit Germie Bernard has entered the Transfer Portal, leaving the Michigan State Spartans. He will have 4 years to play 3 season. Offered by Chris Petersen as a sophomore at Liberty High School on Las Vegas, Bernard fell in love with the Huskies, eventually committing to Washington. But,...
Men's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga jumps to No. 15 in AP Top 25 poll (12/12/22)
The Gonzaga Bulldogs rose to No. 15 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Monday following yet another wild week of college hoops across the country. With then-No. 1 Houston’s loss to Alabama on Saturday, Purdue leapfrogged its way to take the top spot in the rankings for the first ...
nbcrightnow.com
Commentary: It’s clear, again, that Gonzaga men’s basketball is a level above UW
SPOKANE – Perhaps the disappointment is that this wasn’t really disappointing at all. Maybe the real issue is that the Huskies aren’t terribly discouraged in what just took place at the McCarthey Athletic Center Friday night. Washington stepped onto Gonzaga’s home court, played a respectable 40 minutes...
Record Number Of Seattle Residents Moving To This City
Redfin revealed the top cities Americans are moving out the most -- and where they're going.
Washington AG enters fray against Spokane homeless camp shutdown
(The Center Square) – A large homeless camp on Washington State Department of Transportation land in Spokane has become ground zero in the ideological war about how to address homelessness. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has now entered the fray by joining forces with service providers who are seeking to stop Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich from disbanding what has been dubbed Camp Hope. “Simply put, the legislature has pivoted...
KUOW
The price of a high-capacity magazine in Washington: Today So Far
Washington's Attorney General's Office is targeting these gun stores. Sen. Patty Murray says Senate Democrats now have breathing room. Did Seattle landlords break the law when they all used the same software (which ended up inflating rent prices)?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December...
Gas prices falling across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — If driving in this weather is giving you some problems, you can feel a bit better by paying less for gas at the pump. Across the Inland Northwest, gas prices have been getting cheaper and cheaper. According to AAA, gas prices across the country have an average price of $3.262 a gallon. The average price for gas...
Community reacts to North Idaho College board members turmoil
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Community members on and off the North Idaho College campus are responding to two fiery meetings of the board of trustees this week, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. A divided board voted Thursday to place President Nick Swayne on administrative...
KXLY
Foggy morning, sunny afternoon and then arctic cold moves in – Mark
We are tracking dense patchy fog with afternoon sunshine and cold temperatures. We will see the cold continue with extreme Arctic cold at the end of the week. Highs into the weekend will be in the teens with single-digit overnight lows. Plan your day. There will be some fog in...
‘It’s never been like this’: Frustration mounting in unplowed neighborhoods
SPOKANE Wash. — The City of Spokane is in full plow operations; 50+ crews are working 24 hours per day, clearing the snow and ice from busy roads across the city. But many neighborhoods around Spokane have yet to reap the benefits of that service. “I’ve been here for around 12 years, and it’s never been like this,” said Cindy...
Air 4 Adventure: Traveling over the Grand Coulee and Moses Coulee
COLUMBIA RIVER, Wash. — If you are looking for a change in scenery and a little adventure, we have just the thing for you. About 100 miles west of Spokane are two geographical wonders — the Grand Coulee and the Moses Coulee. Carved by ice-age floods, the areas offer miles of hiking trails and views of what was once the...
Power outages in Spokane area
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Some people across the Inland Northwest lost power on Saturday as snow blanketed the area and winter weather advisories are in place. As of Saturday at 5 p.m., Avista has reported 323 active power outages. More than 150 customers are without power across Spokane. Here...
KHQ Right Now
Bing Crosby's grandson to play in Spokane for the first time
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Bing Crosby Theater is set to host its namesake's grandson for the first time. In fact, according to the Spokesman-Review, his performance at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 11 will be the first time Phil Crosby Jr. has ever played in Spokane. Crosby Jr. and the Zonky...
KXLY
Saturday is a Weather Alert Day: Heavy snow forecast for northern valleys
Another storm moves into the Inland Northwest Friday night and will create hazardous travel conditions in our northern valleys. These areas will have a Weather Alert Day on Saturday with 6-10″ of snow possible from Highway 2 to the Canada border and from Omak east to Sandpoint. This includes Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Boundary, and Bonner counties. These counties are under a Winter Storm Warning.
Spokane Valley initiates full residential plow
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley initiated a full residential plow Sunday afternoon. Road crews with the City of Spokane Valley will be clearing snow and ice off the streets. Warmer temperatures on Saturday and early Sunday left a lot of snow, slush and ice on some roads. With 624 lane miles to plow, the City of Spokane Valley says...
Toddler falls out of moving car in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A toddler is recovering after he fell out of a moving car, according to state troopers. Washington State Patrol says a man was driving with his 3-year-old grandson in the back seat. When he took a right on Sprague and Pines, the door unlatched somehow, and the boy tumbled into the street. The toddler was rushed...
Spokane city council to consider resolution to protect occupants of I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council will consider a resolution Monday night to prevent city and county law enforcement from removing people experiencing homelessness from the homeless camp near I-90, commonly referred to as Camp Hope. This action comes less than 24 hours after a federal judge granted...
KREM
Moscow murders: 'We are keeping that information safe'
MOSCOW, Idaho — After the stabbing attack that claimed the lives of four students off campus at the University of Idaho, Moscow Police Department (MPD) says they are holding the information they have close to the vest so they don't compromise bringing someone to justice. It's been over four...
Police respond to fake active shooter calls at multiple Spokane schools
Spokane Police officers swarmed Lewis and Clark High School Friday morning, responding to some sort of emergency call.
