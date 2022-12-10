Read full article on original website
NHL
State Your Case: Will Gaudreau or Tkachuk have bigger impact?
NHL.com writers debate how forwards for Blue Jackets, Panthers, will affect new teams entering game in Florida. Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk were the driving forces on the top line for the Calgary Flames last season. Gaudreau was tied for second in the NHL with 115 points (40 goals, 75 assists) and Tkachuk was eighth with NHL career highs in points (104), goals (42) and assists (62).
NHL
CGY@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens posted a 2-1 shootout win over the Flames on Monday night at the Bell Centre. The first 5,000 fans to enter the building were given Joel Edmundson bobbleheads. It was the first of four Bobblehead Nights presented by RONA this season. There were no goals to...
NHL
PROSPECTS: Allan, Del Mastro, Korchinski, Dach Make Team Canada Roster
Team Canada announced final rosters for the 2023 World Juniors tournament on Monday. The Chicago Blackhawks had four players officially named to Team Canada's 2023 World Juniors roster. With four prospects, the Blackhawks have the highest representation from any NHL team on the official roster. Three members of Canada's seven...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Curtailed Cats
Complete game powered by goals from Beniers, Burakovsky, Eberle seals the 5-2 road win over Florida. SUNRISE, FL - The Kraken lost to the Panthers just over a week ago and they came to Florida determined to not let that happen again. In what was a complete effort from all 18 skaters and their goaltender, Matty Beniers started the scoring just over a minute into the game. When the home team tied it up in the second period, the Kraken responded right away and never let the Panthers back into the game. Andre Burakovsky, Jordan Eberle, Daniel Sprong, and Yanni Gourde added the extra goals to cement a 5-2 victory. Florida is now 0-11 this season when they go down by two or more goals.
NHL
Recap: Ducks Blanked in 3-0 Loss to Ottawa
Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Cam Talbot posted his 28th career shutout, guiding the Ottawa Senators to a 3-0 victory over the Ducks tonight at Canadian Tire Centre. With the loss, Anaheim dropped to 7-19-3 on the season and 2-12-3 on the road. The Ducks will continue their four-game Canadian road trip tomorrow in Toronto.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Predators
The Edmonton Oilers wrap up back-to-back games at Bridgestone Arena against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin at 5:30pm MT,...
NHL
Kraken foward Geekie would likely wreck you at Mario Kart
Not lacking for confidence or skill, Seattle veteran ready to take on all challengers. Sure NHL games are competitive. But when it comes to Mario Kart, Seattle Kraken forward Morgan Geekie isn't playing around. Geekie shared a post on social media on Monday asking fans for Mario Kart-related questions. And...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 12 vs. Nashville
With back-to-games home games, Blues Head Coach Craig Berube opted for some rest and held an optional morning skate Monday before his club hosts the division-rival Nashville Predators (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). As a result, the complete projected lineup for Monday's game won't be available until closer to warm-ups,...
NHL
5 Questions: Get to know CBJ forward Mathieu Olivier
One of the newest forwards for the Blue Jackets, Mathieu Olivier is no stranger to hockey. While growing up, he moved around the world following his father, Simon, who played professionally. Simon made it all the way to the AHL for two seasons and also played across North America and in Germany.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ CANADIENS
FLAMES (13-11-4) vs. CANADIENS (13-12-2) 5 p.m. MT | TV: CBC, Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Points - Elias Lindholm (23) Points - Nick Suzuki (29) Goals - Cole Caufield (16) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 20.4% (24th) / PK - 80.2% (10th) Canadiens:. PP - 15.7% (30th)...
NHL
Updates from optional morning skate - Dec. 12
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens held an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of tonight's game against the Flames. Here's the list of players who hit the ice for the skate:. Monday, December 12. Optional morning skate. F D G. 20 - Juraj Slafkovsky 21 - Kaiden Guhle 34...
NHL
Devils' road win streak ends at 11 with OT loss to Rangers
NEW YORK -- The New Jersey Devils' 11-game road winning streak ended when Filip Chytil scored at 2:15 of overtime to give the New York Rangers a 4-3 victory at Madison Square Garden on Monday. The Devils (21-5-2) were one win from tying the 2014-15 Minnesota Wild and 2005-06 Detroit...
NHL
PLAYING WITH CONFIDENCE
MONTREAL - When Radim Zohorna was claimed off waivers by the Flames earlier this year, his world was spinning. He was moving to a new city, a new country, and faced with getting acclimatized to a new team with different systems and teammates. "I just wasn't ready for it," he...
NHL
2023 World Junior Championship rosters
Wright of Kraken, projected No. 1 NHL Draft pick Bedard to represent Canada. Shane Wright and Connor Bedard are among the 22 players selected to play for Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. The tournament will be held Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and...
NHL
Florida Panthers to Host Annual Star Wars Night on March 2
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today they will host their annual Star Wars Night on Thursday, March 2 when the Cats take on the Nashville Predators at 7 PM. Each ticket package purchased includes a limited-edition Florida Panthers Star Wars Night T-Shirt. The night will also include a special Star Wars meet & greet, where fans can interact and take pictures with their favorite Star Wars characters.
NHL
Schenn scores in OT to lift Blues in shutout of Predators
ST. LOUIS -- Brayden Schenn scored at 2:23 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 1-0 win against the Nashville Predators at Enterprise Center on Monday. Schenn followed up a rebound after Nashville goalie Juuse Saros made an initial save of Jordan Kyrou's shot. Schenn had skated into the zone with speed after taking a pass from defenseman Torey Krug, dropped a pass to Kyrou before the shot and scored off Saros' blocker.
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Wild 1
ST. PAUL, MN - It was a tight game in the Twin Cities. The two teams showed off their familiarity with one another in a tight checking, chippy hockey game. After a night in Edmonton where the two teams combined for 82 shots, just 51 opportunities made their way to the starting goaltenders.
NHL
Rookie Watch: Beniers, Perfetti among top scorers 20 and younger
Kraken center leads in goals, Jets forward third in points. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, a look at the...
NHL
Long Road Home
An NHL career can last anywhere from one single game to well over a thousand contests, and a career can also come to an end at any time and on any shift. No matter the length of a career, every player who has ever ascended to this level has done so with help and support of family members, billet families, youth hockey coaches and teammates and countless others who helped and nurtured them along the way.
NHL
Coach's Challenge: EDM @ MIN - 7:46 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Minnesota. Explanation: Video review determined that Minnesota's Frederick Gaudreau preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Matt Dumba's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
