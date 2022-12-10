Read full article on original website
Durant, Irving lead well-rested Nets past Wizards 112-100
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 30 points, Kyrie Irving had 24 and the well-rested Brooklyn Nets methodically pulled away for a 112-100 win against the overmatched Washington Wizards. The Nets, who won at Indiana on Saturday night with their top seven scorers sitting out, matched a season best with their fourth straight win. All those players were back in action Monday except Royce O’Neal, who missed a second consecutive game for personal reasons. Will Barton scored a season-high 22 points for the Wizards, who lost their season-worst seventh game in a row. Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points for the Wizards but didn’t play after the third quarter.
Cavaliers fall by one against the Spurs after a nail-biting fourth quarter
After coming back from being down by 17 points, the Cavaliers lost 112-111 to the Spurs Monday night.
Lillard ties own Blazers mark with 11 3-pointers, beats Minn
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard tied his own franchise record by making 11 3-pointers and finished with 38 points, leading the Portland Trail Blazers over the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-112. Lillard shot 11 for 17 from long range and didn’t play in the fourth quarter. The Blazers never trailed and led by as many as 27. Jerami Grant had 24 points Portland and Jusuf Nurkic added 14 points and 16 rebounds. D’Angelo Russell scored 23 points for Minnesota. Rudy Gobert grabbed 20 rebounds to go with 16 points.
Leonard, George lead Clippers over NBA-best Celtics, 113-93
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 26 points, Kawhi Leonard had season highs of 25 points and nine rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 113-93. Leonard also had six assists in one of his best all-around games of a young season that has been interrupted at times while he eases his way back from ACL surgery that cost him all of last season. Jaylen Brown scored 21 points to lead the Celtics. Jayson Tatum added 20 points and 11 rebounds. Boston dropped two in a row for just the second time this season. The Celtics had won eight of 10, including a loss at Golden State on Saturday.
Johnson, Spurs hold off Mitchell, Cavs to win 3rd in row
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 21 points and blocked a late shot by Donovan Mitchell as the San Antonio Spurs held off the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-111. Josh Richardson had 24 points to help San Antonio win its third straight after an 11-game losing streak. Mitchell scored 28 points to keep Cleveland close. The Cavaliers trailed by 19 in the third quarter and rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final 4 1/2 minutes for a chance to win. Mitchell’s runner was blocked by Johnson with 6.1 seconds remaining. Following an offensive rebound by Caris LeVert, Darius Garland missed a 3-pointer with one-tenth of a second remaining. LeVert finished with 23 points, Garland had 18 and Evan Mobley had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New Brittney Griner concerns revealed
WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, some of which were under absolutely brutal conditions at a Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day. There were certainly times Griner’s mental health began to decline as a result of the conditions. But now, with Griner Read more... The post New Brittney Griner concerns revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AP source: Pistons’ Cunningham to have season-ending surgery
Detroit guard Cade Cunningham is planning to have season-ending surgery to repair his left shin, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Cunningham nor the team announced the plans for surgery publicly. ESPN first reported that Cunningham would be having the season-ending procedure.
Hurts, Eagles continue to roll at 12-1 as best in NFL
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have joined the 2004 team that went to the Super Bowl as the only ones in franchise history with 12-1 starts. The Eagles have the best record in the NFL. They potentially could lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC by the end of the month. The Eagles have won consecutive games by at least 25 points. They’ve scored at least 35 points in three straight games. Only three times have they allowed 30 points.
Ridder Time: Falcons bench Mariota in favor of rookie QB
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are turning to Desmond Ridder at quarterback. Coach Arthur Smith confirmed that Marcus Mariota has been benched in favor of the untested rookie from Cincinnati. The move comes with the Falcons still in contention for a playoff berth despite a 5-8 record and four losses in their past five games. Atlanta made the switch to Ridder to bolster an offense that is averaging just 17.6 points a game during its recent skid. The third-round pick led Cincinnati to a College Football Playoff berth a season ago but has yet to take a snap in a regular-season game.
Bears get 2 rookie defensive starters back to face Eagles
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears will have defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker back in the starting lineup for the first time since Nov. 20 following concussions as they try to break a six-game losing streak when they face the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears will need as many players healthy heading into their final four games against the Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. They’ve made progress addressing problems on defense and at pass blocking but quarterback Justin Fields still needs to prove he can win a game at the end after six straight failed attempts to win or tie on their final possessions.
