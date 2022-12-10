LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 26 points, Kawhi Leonard had season highs of 25 points and nine rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 113-93. Leonard also had six assists in one of his best all-around games of a young season that has been interrupted at times while he eases his way back from ACL surgery that cost him all of last season. Jaylen Brown scored 21 points to lead the Celtics. Jayson Tatum added 20 points and 11 rebounds. Boston dropped two in a row for just the second time this season. The Celtics had won eight of 10, including a loss at Golden State on Saturday.

