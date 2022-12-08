Best NFL prop bets for every Week 14 game: Over/unders for Josh Allen, Justin Jefferson, Jalen Hurts, more

Read full article on original website
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 15 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
As usual, late-season injuries are creating havoc during the fantasy football playoffs, creating even more start 'em, sit 'em headaches during a time when every lineup decision is already overly scrutinized. Fortunately, SN NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to dish out Week 15 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Fantasy RB Rankings Week 15: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football
We have finally arrived at the fantasy football playoffs, and what a wild ride it's been. Especially at running back, most fantasy owners would describe this season as a rollercoaster of emotions, but the ones who made it into the dance still have plenty of start-or-sit decisions to make and ups and downs to endure. Our Week 15 fantasy RB rankings for standard leagues will make your life easier, serving as a beacon of light in an otherwise-stormy landscape.
NFL picks, predictions for Week 15: 49ers sweep Seahawks; Lions beat Jets to stay hot; Titans upset Chargers
Week 15 means we'll have football four days a week on the NFL schedule, and each day offers a must-watch game. The Thursday Night Football matchup between the 49ers and Seahawks is and a chance for the nation to get a look at 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy – who has made the rise from Mr. Irrelevant to starter for a Super Bowl contender in a hurry.
SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death
SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
NFL odds, lines, point spreads: Updated Week 15 betting information for picking every game
After Week 13 was dominated by favorites, the 'dogs were barking in Week 14, entering Monday night with a 7-4 against the spread record despite going 4-7 straight up. We almost saw the biggest underdog of the NFL season, the Texans (+1000), win outright in Dallas as 17-point road 'dogs, but some late-game mishaps resulted in Dallas notching a last-second win. Will blindly betting underdogs yield profit in Week 15? As we do at the start of each week, we'll list every game's spread, moneyline, and total, updating those numbers as they get bet throughout the next few days.
Patriots playoff chances: How New England can earn AFC wild card — or win AFC East — in NFL playoff picture
The Patriots (7-6) ended their two-game losing streak and got back above .500 for the 2022 NFL season after beating the Cardinals 27-13 in Arizona to close Week 14. The victory over an NFC opponent was needed coming off tough losses to the Vikings and Bills. New England is trying...
Why the Cowboys chose to sign T.Y. Hilton over Odell Beckham Jr.: Low-risk contract benefits Dallas
The Cowboys surprised the NFL world on Monday, as after their scare against the Texans that they survived to win and move to 10-3 on the season, they signed veteran receiver and former Colt T.Y. Hilton. Hilton, who has been a free agent all season after finishing out last year...
How long is Kyler Murray out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Cardinals QB
The Cardinals were dealt a brutal blow on Monday night, when Kyler Murray went down with a non-contact injury on the third play of the game against the Patriots. While there was some question at the time over whether or not Murray would re-enter the game, it's clear now that he wasn't going to — and you won't see him anytime soon.
Is Kenneth Walker III playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for 49ers-Seahawks Week 15 Thursday Night Football
Kenneth Walker III was in contention for fantasy MVP thanks to his impressive run since taking over as the Seahawks' starting running back, but an ankle injury at least temporarily halted his Rookie of the Year campaign. After missing last week, Walker's status is in question for Thursday night's showdown against the 49ers. With backup DeeJay Dallas (ankle) also dealing with an injury, knowing the latest updates on Walker's status is crucial ahead of locking in waiver pickups and your first start 'em, sit 'em decision of the week.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Damien Harris, Courtland Sutton, Treylon Burks more affecting Week 15 rankings
With the fantasy football playoffs starting this week, knowing the latest injury updates on key players like Damien Harris, Courtland Sutton, Brandin Cooks, Treylon Burks, Jakobi Meyers, and Rondale Moore is more important than ever. All of these players missed last week, but they could play in Week 15, which would have a ripple effect on waiver-wire pickups, rankings, and start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
NFL DFS picks Week 15: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
It's somehow mid-December, and the traditions are starting for families all over the country. For millions of fantasy football owners who didn't make it into their season-long playoffs, this week marks the annual migration to NFL DFS contests. If that's you, welcome! You're off to a good start by checking out our sleepers and values column. Every week, we highlight our favorite DraftKings and FanDuel plays that offer the most bang for your daily fantasy buck.
Kyler Murray injury update: Cardinals QB done for season after tearing ACL vs. Patriots
The Cardinals will be without starting quarterback Kyler Murray for some time. On the second play from scrimmage in the Week 14 "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Cardinals and Patriots, Murray scrambled to his right, and seemed to injure something in his lower half. Murray wouldn't be able to make it to his feet.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Tyreek Hill, Deebo Samuel, Tee Higgins, more affecting Week 15 fantasy waiver pickups
Tyreek Hill, Deebo Samuel, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and D.J. Moore are nursing injuries after Sunday's game, and all are likely to pop up on their teams' respective injury reports in the coming days. Staying up to date on their statuses is a must ahead of your Week 15 waiver wire pickups and start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Nelson Agholor stops play, calls for medical attention to DaVante Parker after Patriots teammate suffers concussion
Nelson Agholor earned points as potential teammate of the year during the Patriots' "Monday Night Football" game vs. the Cardinals. The veteran receiver was seen signaling officials late in the first quarter, attempting to stop play after it appeared teammate DaVante Parker was concussed. Play was ultimately stopped after Arizona challenged whether Parker completed a 10-yard catch to the 17-yard line.
Record breaking career, Stewart lands in Texas high school football history
Alice quarterback Cutter Stewart passed Colt McCoy and tied Kyler Murray in career passing touchdowns in Texas high school football.
Frustrated Mac Jones drops hot-mic F bomb, waves off Patriots Matt Patricia
Mac Jones is exhibiting some frustration in his second year as Patriots quarterback. It appears the source of that frustration can be traced to de facto offensive coordinator Matt Patricia. That was fairly evident in New England's "Monday Night Football" game vs. the Cardinals. ESPN cameras caught the second-year signal-caller...
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson affecting Week 15 QB rankings
It was a bad week for quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson (knee) didn't even play, and Kyler Murray (knee), Russell Wilson (concussion), Mike White (ribs), Kenny Pickett (concussion), and Tyler Huntley (concussion) were all banged up during their respective games. While most of those QBs aren't high on the fantasy radar ahead of the playoffs, their absences will affect not only the QB rankings but also start 'em, sit 'em decisions at other positions. Staying on top of these QBs' latest injury updates is key before locking in your lineups.
Stanford HC Troy Taylor has different approach to rebuild than Colorado's Deion Sanders: 'We lead with love'
It took only his introductory news conference to see new Stanford football coach Troy Taylor will have a stark difference in his rebuild than another Pac-12 contemporary. Taylor, a former Cal quarterback who replaces David Shaw to lead the Cardinal, heads to Stanford after a four-year stint with FCS team Sacramento State. When asked how he would build up his new program, Taylor said remaining players on Shaw's team have a "sincere invitation" to remain on the team.
Fantasy Waiver Wire: FAAB advice for Week 15 pickups, free agents
It's win-or-go-home time, and your road to success in the first round of the fantasy football playoffs starts with looking through the top Week 15 waiver wire pickups and finding the right guys for your team. All that matters is surviving and advancing, so you can pretty much throw out the projected FAAB bids below. If you need a running back, then bid what you have to in order to get Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris, Travis Homer, or Rex Burkhead. You don't want to spend as much on a pass-catcher like Chris Moore or Chig Okonkwo, but you can certainly splurge on them, too. Sure, you'll want to leave something in your budget if you advance to the next round, but you have to get there first.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Dallas Goedert, Darren Waller, Hayden Hurst affecting Week 15 TE rankings
Dallas Goedert, Darren Waller, and Hayden Hurst have the potential to be TE1s throughout the fantasy football playoffs, but nagging injuries could potentially keep them on the sidelines again this week. Fantasy owners of these tight ends need to stay up to date on their latest updates, as all three have a ripple effect on Week 15 TE rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
