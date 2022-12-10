Read full article on original website
Cooper family leaving a legacy at Atascadero High School
The Atascadero Greyhounds would not be state champions and where they are today if it wasn't for the Cooper family.
Vic Cooper reacts to first state championship in Atascadero history
The Atascadero Greyhounds have secured their first CIF State Championship in school history following a title win over San Gabriel Saturday.
Santa Maria, December 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
syvnews.com
Landmark 'Hi! Let's Eat' restaurant sign now welcomes diners to Lompoc's American Host
History was made Friday night with the unveiling of Lompoc's first designated landmark sign installed at American Host Restaurant — its new permanent home located at 113 North I St. Karen Paaske, who sparked restoring the sign in 2016 as president of Lompoc's historical society, was joined by members...
Noozhawk
Latest Soaking Pushes Santa Barbara County Rainfall Well Above Normal
The weather system that soaked Santa Barbara County over the past few days has pushed rainfall totals well above average for all areas. Early season storms have raised the hope that the county might find relief from the drought that has gripped most of California the past two years. As...
Local lake levels rising slightly after recent rainstorm
Local lake levels are on the rise ever so slightly after recent rainstorms drenched the Central Coast this past weekend, as well as earlier this month. The post Local lake levels rising slightly after recent rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Update: power has been restored to 200 customers in Lompoc
An estimated 200 customers are without power this morning in Lompoc according to city officials. City officials announced at 10:25 a.m. that power has been restored to customers.
Storm brought over 8 inches of rain to one SLO County spot. See how much fell in your area
The windy storm also caused mass power outages, some of which have yet to be restored.
syvnews.com
Lompoc Police Chief Mariani announces Dec. 31 retirement
Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani has announced his retirement after seven years of serving the local community. “I have enjoyed my time with the Lompoc Police Department, and am blessed and fortunate to have served with outstanding colleagues and for the wonderful Lompoc community,” Mariani said in a statement released by City officials Thursday.
kclu.org
How wet was it? Some parts of the Tri-Counties topped 7" of rain from weekend storm!
The Tri-Counties had some major rainfall over the weekend, and we’re seeing more Monday.. Some mountain and foothill areas received five to seven inches of rain. Some of the rainfall totals are impressive. Nordhoff Ridge in Ventura County had 7.3” inches of rain, while San Marcos Pass in Santa Barbara County had 6.9”.
Santa Barbara Independent
60-Year-Old Cyclist Survives Nearly 80-Foot Plummet off Carpinteria Bluffs
Paramedics rescued a 60-year-old cyclist who plummeted 70-80 feet off the Carpinteria Bluffs north of Rincon Beach on Sunday, December 11, according to a statement from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District. The man, whose identity has not been released, was reportedly riding his bike along the trail near the railroad...
Santa Barbara Independent
No Sleep for Residents Near Santa Barbara Airport
Residents to either end of the main runway at Santa Barbara Airport haven’t had a decent night’s sleep in two years. They populated a Goleta City Council workshop on Wednesday evening demanding solutions, or at least explanations, for the misery they’ve been enduring living in the City of Goleta near an airport owned and operated by the City of Santa Barbara.
Police search for young shooting suspects near San Pascual St. on Santa Barbara’s west side
More than 20 officers and other law enforcement searched the west side of Santa Barbara with K-9 and air support for potential shooting suspects on Monday evening, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. The post Police search for young shooting suspects near San Pascual St. on Santa Barbara’s west side appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Spreads Cheer with Holiday Parade on Milpas Street
Even the rain couldn’t put a complete damper on the holiday spirit in Santa Barbara as the 68th annual Holiday on Milpas Street Parade, sponsored by the Santa Barbara Eastside Society, brought smiles and cheer on the wet Saturday evening. Hundreds of spectators braved the downpour to watch the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Channel Islands and Campus Point Marine Reserves Recognized
Two marine protected areas off Santa Barbara — Campus Point and the Channel Islands — were among the five noted to be standouts in a new review by Environment California and Azul, research and policy groups for the marine environment. At Campus Point, a piece of the UC...
No injuries reported in minor Santa Maria City bus and local school bus collision
The Santa Maria Joint Unified High School District reported a minor collision happened between one of its buses and a City of Santa Maria bus on Monday afternoon. The post No injuries reported in minor Santa Maria City bus and local school bus collision appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Rain, cold, snow down to 3,000 feet expected through week | Central Coast Weather Report
Much like last week, an unsettled weather pattern will continue with gale-force southerly winds, periods of rain, and high sea and swell. This week will also be an excellent time to break out your coats and sweaters, as high temperatures will remain below the 60s. An intense 532 decameter upper-level...
Santa Barbara Independent
Grace Fisher to Open Inclusive Arts Clubhouse at La Cumbre Plaza
In January 2023, La Cumbre Plaza will be home to a brand new “Inclusive Arts Clubhouse” where people of all abilities can enjoy creative pursuits such as art, dance and music, announced Grace Fisher at her foundation’s Winter Showcase benefit performance at the Granada on Friday night.
syvnews.com
Birth Announcements | Marian Regional Medical Center and Lompoc Valley Medical Center
A girl was born to Eduardo Cruz and Carolina Vega on November 16, 2022. A girl was born to Rene Dorame and Ashley Barbosa on November 16, 2022. A boy was born to Javier Vega and Laura Flores on November 16, 2022. A boy was born to Layla Reid on...
Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation
OXNARD, Calif.-A local family is looking for answers and trying to raise awareness about organ donations after losing a loved one. Ivoree Ann Venegas of Oxnard died after falling out of a moving pickup truck in Houston, Texas last month. She had been visiting her ex-boyfriend and was there to help him move his family members. The post Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
