Is Trevor Lawrence playing Week 14? Fantasy injury update for Jaguars-Titans
Trevor Lawrence has looked like a completely different quarterback this season under head coach Doug Pederson, leading to him being a legit starting option in fantasy football leagues every week. However, heading into a pivotal Week 14, his status is in doubt, as he's listed as "questionable" ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans. If Lawrence can play, he's almost a must-start given the matchup. If he's out, owners will have more difficult start 'em, sit 'em decisions at not only QB, but also WR and TE.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on DK Metcalf, Amari Cooper, Diontae Johnson more WRs affecting Week 14 start-or-sit calls
Fantasy football owners are doing their final checks of the Week 14 injury report, and multiple key wide receivers (DK Metcalf, Amari Cooper, Diontae Johnson, Zay Jones, and Kadarius Toney) are listed as "questionable" ahead of Sunday's kickoffs. The statuses of these pass-catchers will undoubtedly affect start 'em, sit 'em decisions, so fantasy owners need to be armed with sleepers and fill-in options.
Best Fantasy Week 15 Waiver Pickups: Chuba Hubbard & Travis Homer lead backfields, Jameson Williams breaks out
As is always the case this time of year, things are getting weird. Every season, we see players come out of nowhere to start for teams in the fantasy football playoffs, and we have a few more candidates among our top Week 15 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. Injuries and good old-fashioned late-season breakouts are giving players like Chuba Hubbard, Jameson Williams, Travis Homer, Rex Burkhead, and Zamir White potential value in must-win weeks for fantasy owners.
Detroit Lions: Jared Goff’s last 6 games have been solid
Prior to the start of the 2022 season, some of us at Detroit Sports Nation predicted that Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was about to shut up his haters. When the Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Goff and a trio of draft picks, many said Goff was going to be a bridge until the Lions could find the quarterback of their future. Heading to this season, I said there was a solid chance that Goff could end up being that quarterback of the future, and as of late, he has a lot of people wondering if that will be the case.
Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 14 Patriots-Cardinals Showdown tournaments
The Patriots and Cardinals will try to snap their two-game losing streaks when they play each on Monday Night Football. The Patriots enter this late-season primetime contest as a 1.5-point favorite, while the total is set at O/U 43.5 points, according to BetMGM. While this isn't an appealing MNF matchup on paper, there's still enough offensive talent on both teams for DFS players to throw together a DraftKings Showdown lineup.
‘Good to be home’: Te Maire Martin reflects on incredible comeback from injury
In a weird way, Te Maire Martin is back where it all began. Two years on from his premature retirement due to a brain bleed, the 26-year-old has returned home and is set to turn out for the Warriors in 2023. The Kiwi international completed a remarkable comeback to the...
NFL games today: Patriots-Cardinals battle on ‘Monday Night Football’
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Who won the Heisman Trophy in 2022? Full voting results, stats, list of award winners
The most prestigious individual award in American sports was awarded to USC quarterback Caleb Williams on Saturday. Williams beat out Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, TCU's Max Duggan and Georgia's Stetson Bennett to take home the 45-pound bronze Heisman Trophy, earning an immortal place in the history of the award and, indeed, all of college football.
What time is The Match 2022? TV schedule for Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth golf match
The Match returns for a seventh addition on Saturday from Belleair, Fla., where four prolific golfers will be competing to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will team up against fellow major champions Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in what figures to be an entertaining battle under the lights. Despite Woods' mystique, Spieth and Thomas are slight favorites.
Report: Rams OC Liam Coen leaving to take old job
The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for a staff change. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Friday that Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen is set to return to his former job as offensive coordinator at Kentucky. Coen remains in his role with the Rams, but apparently a return is agreed. Rams...
Heisman finalists stats comparison: Breaking down Caleb Williams, Stetson Bennett, C.J. Stroud and Max Duggan
The Heisman Trophy is unique in that it represents not only the most prestigious individual award in college football — perhaps the entire American sports lexicon — but also its most controversial. The trophy, officially, is "awarded to the outstanding college football player ... whose performance epitomizes great...
Caleb Williams invited USC's offensive line to join him in New York for Heisman Trophy ceremony
Caleb Williams may have won college football's most prestigious individual honor on Saturday, but he knows full well that he didn't win it by himself. Indeed, the USC quarterback made sure to show love to the positional group that had arguably the greatest impact on his individual success this season: his offensive line.
