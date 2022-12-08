ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Is Trevor Lawrence playing Week 14? Fantasy injury update for Jaguars-Titans

Trevor Lawrence has looked like a completely different quarterback this season under head coach Doug Pederson, leading to him being a legit starting option in fantasy football leagues every week. However, heading into a pivotal Week 14, his status is in doubt, as he's listed as "questionable" ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans. If Lawrence can play, he's almost a must-start given the matchup. If he's out, owners will have more difficult start 'em, sit 'em decisions at not only QB, but also WR and TE.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on DK Metcalf, Amari Cooper, Diontae Johnson more WRs affecting Week 14 start-or-sit calls

Fantasy football owners are doing their final checks of the Week 14 injury report, and multiple key wide receivers (DK Metcalf, Amari Cooper, Diontae Johnson, Zay Jones, and Kadarius Toney) are listed as "questionable" ahead of Sunday's kickoffs. The statuses of these pass-catchers will undoubtedly affect start 'em, sit 'em decisions, so fantasy owners need to be armed with sleepers and fill-in options.
Best Fantasy Week 15 Waiver Pickups: Chuba Hubbard & Travis Homer lead backfields, Jameson Williams breaks out

As is always the case this time of year, things are getting weird. Every season, we see players come out of nowhere to start for teams in the fantasy football playoffs, and we have a few more candidates among our top Week 15 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. Injuries and good old-fashioned late-season breakouts are giving players like Chuba Hubbard, Jameson Williams, Travis Homer, Rex Burkhead, and Zamir White potential value in must-win weeks for fantasy owners.
Detroit Lions: Jared Goff’s last 6 games have been solid

Prior to the start of the 2022 season, some of us at Detroit Sports Nation predicted that Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was about to shut up his haters. When the Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Goff and a trio of draft picks, many said Goff was going to be a bridge until the Lions could find the quarterback of their future. Heading to this season, I said there was a solid chance that Goff could end up being that quarterback of the future, and as of late, he has a lot of people wondering if that will be the case.
Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 14 Patriots-Cardinals Showdown tournaments

The Patriots and Cardinals will try to snap their two-game losing streaks when they play each on Monday Night Football. The Patriots enter this late-season primetime contest as a 1.5-point favorite, while the total is set at O/U 43.5 points, according to BetMGM. While this isn't an appealing MNF matchup on paper, there's still enough offensive talent on both teams for DFS players to throw together a DraftKings Showdown lineup.
Who won the Heisman Trophy in 2022? Full voting results, stats, list of award winners

The most prestigious individual award in American sports was awarded to USC quarterback Caleb Williams on Saturday. Williams beat out Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, TCU's Max Duggan and Georgia's Stetson Bennett to take home the 45-pound bronze Heisman Trophy, earning an immortal place in the history of the award and, indeed, all of college football.
What time is The Match 2022? TV schedule for Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth golf match

The Match returns for a seventh addition on Saturday from Belleair, Fla., where four prolific golfers will be competing to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will team up against fellow major champions Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in what figures to be an entertaining battle under the lights. Despite Woods' mystique, Spieth and Thomas are slight favorites.
