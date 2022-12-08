Prior to the start of the 2022 season, some of us at Detroit Sports Nation predicted that Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was about to shut up his haters. When the Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Goff and a trio of draft picks, many said Goff was going to be a bridge until the Lions could find the quarterback of their future. Heading to this season, I said there was a solid chance that Goff could end up being that quarterback of the future, and as of late, he has a lot of people wondering if that will be the case.

