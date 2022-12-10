Read full article on original website
TVA asking for public comment on draft environmental assessment over Bull Run plant deconstruction
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority has released the draft environmental assessment for the Bull Run Fossil Decontamination and Deconstruction project in Anderson County. TVA is investigating options for the future of the Bull Run plant. These options include:. Securing and maintaining the plant. Securing and maintaining portions...
Drinking Water in Australian Town Turns Brown After Flood, Within Drinkable Standards, Authorities Say
After a flood saturated a town in Australia, authorities assert that the water supply is still safe to drink even though it has turned brown. Families are disgusted by the brown water that flows out of people's water taps but that the authorities say is safe to drink. It will...
