Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver council may add 2 cents to Kroger-Albertson’s dealDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Monday snowstorm expected to head north of DougCoHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Denver approves three affordable housing projectsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
5 festive Denver-area hotels great for Christmas staycationsBrittany AnasDenver, CO
$30 million into renovation and diversification, Denver School of the Arts asks for more moneyInna DDenver, CO
Related
ftluptonpress.com
Fort Lupton Parade of Lights
Fort Lupton celebrated its parade of lights on Denver Avenue, lighting up the street with colorful lights and costumed characters handing out candy to the kids. The parade culminated in a tree lighting ceremony with Santa in the Bank of Colorado parking lot on December 11.
Most-used excuses to dodge holiday events
The hustle and bustle of the holiday season is here. From parties to shopping to dinners, it feels like there is hardly any time to stop and breathe.
Westword
Weed-Friendly Showings of Home Alone, The Grinch and More Christmas Classics Coming to Town
Watching Christmas classics on the big screen is all the rage right now, and a Denver marijuana lounge wants in on the nostalgia. The Coffee Joint, at 1130 Yuma Street, Denver's only licensed and operating establishment for marijuana consumption, is screening six beloved holiday movies through December, including classics like Home Alone, The Santa Clause and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
Denver's top tamales for the holidays
Everyone has their own holiday traditions, and a common custom in many Latino homes is enjoying tamales during this festive time of year. I grew up in a Mexican family eating red tamales in California, and discovered the green chili variety after we moved to Colorado. Yes, but: We don't...
Westword
Reader: Out With All Our Beloved Places to Eat, In With Corporate Crap
After 37 years, Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market quietly shuttered this week, the latest in a series of longtime eateries to close in metro Denver. But in this case, the eatery wasn't done in by economic challenges brought on by the pandemic. "This is a bittersweet time for us collectively, and a decision that didn't come lightly," said the owners in a sign posted on the door and on the website. "We're retiring."
Cool New Sledding Hill to Open in Windsor Thanks to Snow Making
People have been wondering what's going on atop that big hill within the RainDance community in Windsor, Colorado. It's about creating a new place for families to have fun. It seems like yesterday that the whole area where RainDance is now was just fields. Today, it bustles with homes, trails, a golf resort, Ted's Sweetwater Grill, the River Resort and more. By Christmas 2023, a great sledding hill will be ready for all.
Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips
When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
travelawaits.com
Experience The Rocky Mountains Along This Unique Amtrak Route — Plus Your Skis Ride Free
Amtrak’s Winter Park Express train is returning for the 2023 season in January. The “ski train” will make it easy to access the popular Winter Park Ski Resort. The seasonal train, which leaves from Denver’s Union Station, travels about 66 miles to the resort. Rocky Mountain...
The 5 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Denver If You're LGBTQ+
Denver is known for supporting residents within the LGBTQ community, and many neighborhoods are praised for being queer-friendly. Here are 5 areas to consider.
Colorado weather: Why Monday night's winter storm will lead to a huge gap in metro area snowfall totals
DENVER — Picture this. You wake up on Tuesday morning in downtown Denver to maybe an inch or so of snow. You turn on 9NEWS, and you see a raging blizzard at Denver International Airport, with six or more inches of snow blowing around. That's an entirely realistic outcome....
Frederick mom asking for holiday cards to cheer up daughter after tough year
The most wonderful time of year isn't going great for 9-year old Alivia Cooper. Her mom said it felt like one thing right after another.
Snowstorm: Timing, totals, temperatures
Some parts of Colorado will experience blizzard conditions on Monday night and Tuesday as a snowstorm moves into the state.
How much snow will Denver get by Tuesday morning?
The next round of snow is on the way for Colorado. While some parts of the state will experience blizzard conditions, the Denver metro area will see limited snowfall totals.
Shelter-in-place lifted in south Fort Collins neighborhood, suspect in custody
Police asked residents in a neighborhood in south Fort Collins to shelter in place while they worked with a barricaded person on Monday morning.
Get ready for delayed, canceled flights as snow arrives
A snowstorm is moving into the state Monday through Tuesday and the Pinpoint Weather team is expecting more snow accumulation at Denver International Airport than in the city.
Denver, other Front Range cities now included in 'Winter Weather Advisory' ahead of powerful storm
The National Weather Service (NWS) has widened the scope of Monday's 'Winter Weather Advisory' to include several Front Range cities including Fort Collins, Denver, Castle Rock, and Greeley, ahead of powerful storm system. According to the service, the advisory goes into effect at 9 PM on Monday and will expire...
Denver weather: Warm weekend before snow, cold arrive
The Pinpoint Weather team is watching closely for impacts to travel, especially early and late on Tuesday.
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Snow storm to hit Monday through Tuesday
Although the brunt of the next system will slam the Dakotas and Nebraska with deep snow, Colorado will have its own impacts as we continue to watch for any changes to the storm's path that could dramatically increase the hazards here across the state. As it stands now, the storm...
3 people found dead in Aurora home Saturday night
Homicide detectives in Aurora are investigating after three people were found dead inside of a home Saturday. The Aurora Police Department tweeted shortly before 10 p.m., three people had been found dead inside a residence in the 1500 block of South Evanston Street, which is in Aurora's Willow Park neighborhood. At 5:15 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of South Evanston Street on a request for a welfare check....
Three RTD light rail lines will see service disruption downtown starting Tuesday
RTD riders needing to get downtown this week should prepare as three light rail lines will experience service disruption starting Tuesday.
Comments / 0