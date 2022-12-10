ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ftluptonpress.com

Fort Lupton Parade of Lights

Fort Lupton celebrated its parade of lights on Denver Avenue, lighting up the street with colorful lights and costumed characters handing out candy to the kids. The parade culminated in a tree lighting ceremony with Santa in the Bank of Colorado parking lot on December 11.
FORT LUPTON, CO
Westword

Weed-Friendly Showings of Home Alone, The Grinch and More Christmas Classics Coming to Town

Watching Christmas classics on the big screen is all the rage right now, and a Denver marijuana lounge wants in on the nostalgia. The Coffee Joint, at 1130 Yuma Street, Denver's only licensed and operating establishment for marijuana consumption, is screening six beloved holiday movies through December, including classics like Home Alone, The Santa Clause and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
DENVER, CO
Axios

Denver's top tamales for the holidays

Everyone has their own holiday traditions, and a common custom in many Latino homes is enjoying tamales during this festive time of year. I grew up in a Mexican family eating red tamales in California, and discovered the green chili variety after we moved to Colorado. Yes, but: We don't...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Reader: Out With All Our Beloved Places to Eat, In With Corporate Crap

After 37 years, Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market quietly shuttered this week, the latest in a series of longtime eateries to close in metro Denver. But in this case, the eatery wasn't done in by economic challenges brought on by the pandemic. "This is a bittersweet time for us collectively, and a decision that didn't come lightly," said the owners in a sign posted on the door and on the website. "We're retiring."
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

Cool New Sledding Hill to Open in Windsor Thanks to Snow Making

People have been wondering what's going on atop that big hill within the RainDance community in Windsor, Colorado. It's about creating a new place for families to have fun. It seems like yesterday that the whole area where RainDance is now was just fields. Today, it bustles with homes, trails, a golf resort, Ted's Sweetwater Grill, the River Resort and more. By Christmas 2023, a great sledding hill will be ready for all.
WINDSOR, CO
CBS Denver

Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips

When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
weather5280.com

Colorado weather: Snow storm to hit Monday through Tuesday

Although the brunt of the next system will slam the Dakotas and Nebraska with deep snow, Colorado will have its own impacts as we continue to watch for any changes to the storm's path that could dramatically increase the hazards here across the state. As it stands now, the storm...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

3 people found dead in Aurora home Saturday night

Homicide detectives in Aurora are investigating after three people were found dead inside of a home Saturday. The Aurora Police Department tweeted shortly before 10 p.m., three people had been found dead inside a residence in the 1500 block of South Evanston Street, which is in Aurora's Willow Park neighborhood. At 5:15 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of South Evanston Street on a request for a welfare check....
AURORA, CO

