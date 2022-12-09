ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Alabama Football: Time to stop sleeping on Jalen Milroe

Perhaps the biggest question surrounding the Alabama football program as the 2022 season wraps up is the state of the quarterback room going forward. All-American, Heisman Trophy winner, and national champion Bryce Young is expected to move on from the program, leaving a question mark at the position for the first time in several years. It can be expected that Young will become the fourth straight Alabama quarterback to be an NFL starter, and potentially an NFL standout.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Ohio State Football finally finds QB, flips 2023 prospect

For how well the Ohio State football team typically recruits, you don’t hear about them flipping recruits very often. The most recent one that comes to mind is Quinn Ewers, but he ultimately transferred back to Texas after initially committing to them. Well, the Buckeyes have flipped another quarterback....
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes announce coaching hire

As the Ohio State football team is preparing to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, the Buckeyes just announced a coaching hire. The Ohio State football team announced over the weekend that senior advisor to the head coach, Keenan Bailey, will take over for Kevin Wilson as the new tight end coach. Bailey has been seen by many as an up-and-comer in coaching circles, and Ryan Day wanted to make sure that he would stick with the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

3 Bill O’Brien replacements Alabama needs to hire to reignite the offense

Alabama football needs something to change after wasting Bryce Young and missing the College Football Playoff and Bill O’Brien is likely top of that list. Though you never want to put too much blame on one person, it’s hard not to look at the last two seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide and wonder what might’ve been had Bill O’Brien not been the offensive coordinator.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Fans are disrespecting Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce in Pro Bowl voting

With just one day remaining to vote in the NFL Pro Bowl, there hasn’t been much love given to Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The NFL Pro Bowl has been overhauled. No longer is the tackle game that had been criticized by fans and media for the lack of effort. Instead, the focus will be placed on skills competitions and seven-on-seven flag football games. The voting has been open for quite some time, but it officially ends on Thursday, Dec. 15.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

It’s time to point out the obvious: Kyle Shanahan’s QBs are cursed

Yet another San Francisco 49ers quarterback is dealing with an injury, this time being Brock Purdy. San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks have been hit hard by injuries this season. First, 2021 third-overall pick Trey Lance suffered a season-ending fractured ankle in Week 2. That paved the way for Jimmy Garoppolo to reclaim his starting job, but in Week 12, he suffered a broken foot, and could be out until the playoffs. That led to “Mr. Irrelevant” Brock Purdy to step up, and he has tremendously, leading the 49ers to wins over the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

FanSided

300K+
Followers
582K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy