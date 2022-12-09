Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1974, three young girls went Christmas shopping and never came home. What happened to the Fort Worth Missing Trio?Fatim HemrajFort Worth, TX
The Fed Ex Driver Who Killed 7-year-old Athena Strand, Accidentally Ran Over Her, Before Strangling Her, Allegedlyjustpene50Boyd, TX
Women Found Strangled In Texas: Is A Serial Killer Attacking Black Women In Fort Worth?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Worth, TX
This 12-year-old Fort Worth football star is attracting global attention.Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
Severe Storms Rip Through North Texas Causing Damage and InjuriesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Related
Alabama Football: Time to stop sleeping on Jalen Milroe
Perhaps the biggest question surrounding the Alabama football program as the 2022 season wraps up is the state of the quarterback room going forward. All-American, Heisman Trophy winner, and national champion Bryce Young is expected to move on from the program, leaving a question mark at the position for the first time in several years. It can be expected that Young will become the fourth straight Alabama quarterback to be an NFL starter, and potentially an NFL standout.
Ohio State Football finally finds QB, flips 2023 prospect
For how well the Ohio State football team typically recruits, you don’t hear about them flipping recruits very often. The most recent one that comes to mind is Quinn Ewers, but he ultimately transferred back to Texas after initially committing to them. Well, the Buckeyes have flipped another quarterback....
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes announce coaching hire
As the Ohio State football team is preparing to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, the Buckeyes just announced a coaching hire. The Ohio State football team announced over the weekend that senior advisor to the head coach, Keenan Bailey, will take over for Kevin Wilson as the new tight end coach. Bailey has been seen by many as an up-and-comer in coaching circles, and Ryan Day wanted to make sure that he would stick with the Buckeyes.
3 Bill O’Brien replacements Alabama needs to hire to reignite the offense
Alabama football needs something to change after wasting Bryce Young and missing the College Football Playoff and Bill O’Brien is likely top of that list. Though you never want to put too much blame on one person, it’s hard not to look at the last two seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide and wonder what might’ve been had Bill O’Brien not been the offensive coordinator.
Fans are disrespecting Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce in Pro Bowl voting
With just one day remaining to vote in the NFL Pro Bowl, there hasn’t been much love given to Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The NFL Pro Bowl has been overhauled. No longer is the tackle game that had been criticized by fans and media for the lack of effort. Instead, the focus will be placed on skills competitions and seven-on-seven flag football games. The voting has been open for quite some time, but it officially ends on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Joe Burrow’s frank response to Tom Brady comparison is pure gold
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s simple response to Tom Brady comparisons is gold. When asked by a reporter what he thinks of the comparisons between himself and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a genius reply. “He’s Tom and I’m Joe,” Burrow said....
It’s time to point out the obvious: Kyle Shanahan’s QBs are cursed
Yet another San Francisco 49ers quarterback is dealing with an injury, this time being Brock Purdy. San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks have been hit hard by injuries this season. First, 2021 third-overall pick Trey Lance suffered a season-ending fractured ankle in Week 2. That paved the way for Jimmy Garoppolo to reclaim his starting job, but in Week 12, he suffered a broken foot, and could be out until the playoffs. That led to “Mr. Irrelevant” Brock Purdy to step up, and he has tremendously, leading the 49ers to wins over the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Top College Basketball Picks Today (Keep Fading Louisville, Back Maryland over UCLA)
Wednesday’s slate of college basketball offers four AP Top 25 teams in action, with two of them tipping off just after 9 p.m. ET as the No. 16 UCLA Bruins travel to the east coast for the first time this year to face the No. 20 Maryland Terrapins. UCLA...
Bet 49ers to Clinch NFC West Over Seahawks on Thursday Night Football
The San Francisco 49ers can clinch the NFC West on Thursday Night Football when they face their divisional foe, the Seattle Seahawks, on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 15. The Niners have won six straight games and look for a repeat performance of their Week 2 victory over...
Alabama Football: Early Signing Period Preview and Prediction
For Alabama Football, Dec. 21 will provide a flurry of verbal commits, becoming 2023 class signees. With 25 commits, the Crimson Tide is solidly in the lead for the No. 1 class, as tracked by 247Sports and On3. There will be December surprises, but it is unlikely the Crimson Tide...
FanSided
300K+
Followers
582K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0